Constellation Brands Agrees to Sell Funky Buddha Brewery to Co-Founders

By Sabela Ojea

Funky Buddha Lounge & Brewery said Friday that Constellation Brands has agreed to sell the beer company to its original co-founders.

The reacquisition of the company, bought by the beverage group Constellation Brands in 2017, is targeted for June.

Funky Buddha Brewery's flagship beer portfolio, including Floridian and Hop Gun, will remain available for distribution, the company said.

"As we embark on the next chapter, we plan to push boundaries and create entirely new drinking experiences in beer and beyond," Co-Founder Ryan Sentz said.

The company didn't disclose financial details on the transaction.

