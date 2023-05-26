Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Constellation Brands, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    STZ   US21036P1084

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:45 2023-05-26 pm EDT
232.88 USD   +0.32%
04:14pConstellation Brands Agrees to Sell Funky Buddha Brewery to Co-Founders
DJ
05/24Constellation Brands to Present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023
GL
05/24Constellation Brands to Present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023
AQ
Constellation Brands Agrees to Sell Funky Buddha Brewery to Co-Founders

05/26/2023 | 04:14pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Funky Buddha Lounge & Brewery said Friday that Constellation Brands has agreed to sell the beer company to its original co-founders.

The reacquisition of the company, bought by the beverage group Constellation Brands in 2017, is targeted for June.

Funky Buddha Brewery's flagship beer portfolio, including Floridian and Hop Gun, will remain available for distribution, the company said.

"As we embark on the next chapter, we plan to push boundaries and create entirely new drinking experiences in beer and beyond," Co-Founder Ryan Sentz said.

The company didn't disclose financial details on the transaction.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-23 1613ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 10 005 M - -
Net income 2024 2 110 M - -
Net Debt 2024 12 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 20,3x
Yield 2024 1,52%
Capitalization 42 535 M 42 535 M -
EV / Sales 2024 5,45x
EV / Sales 2025 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers and Directors
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Sands Non-Executive Chairman
Ash Mehra Chief Data & Information Officer
Sam Glaetzer SVP-Global Operations & International Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.0.17%42 535
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-5.79%112 785
HEINEKEN N.V.13.20%60 552
AMBEV S.A.1.52%46 331
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-17.92%33 994
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.14.85%25 563
