By Dean Seal

Constellation Brands lowered its annual earnings forecast after its first-quarter profit fell 65%.

The maker of beer, wine and spirits said it now expects earnings of $9.35 to $9.65 a share for fiscal 2024, down from its previous guidance for $11.60 to $11.90 a share.

The guidance assumes beer sales grow 7% to 9% while wine and spirits sales stay relatively flat.

Adjusted earnings, which strip out one-time items, are still projected to be $11.70 to $12 a share for the year.

Shares fell 1.1% to $244 in premarket trading Friday.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-23 0825ET