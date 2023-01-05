Advanced search
    STZ   US21036P1084

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14 2023-01-05 pm EST
210.56 USD   -8.91%
02:18pConstellation Brands Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:38aConstellation Brands : Earnings Release And Financial Tables Q3 2023
PU
10:45aConstellation Brands Cuts Fiscal 2023 Profit Outlook Following Third-Quarter Miss
MT
Constellation Brands Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 02:18pm EST
Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) is currently at $209.53, down $21.63 or 9.36%


--Would be lowest close since Sept. 21, 2021, when it closed at $209.08

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 23, 2020, when it fell 11.75%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Down 19.74% from its all-time closing high of $261.05 on Dec. 2, 2022

--Down 14.40% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 6, 2022), when it closed at $244.79

--Down 19.74% from its 52-week closing high of $261.05 on Dec. 2, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $208.90; lowest intraday level since Feb. 24, 2022, when it hit $207.59

--Down 9.63% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 2, 2020, when it fell as much as 14%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 2:01:14 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1417ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 495 M - -
Net income 2023 210 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 279x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 42 641 M 42 641 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,75x
EV / Sales 2024 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 71,8%
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 231,16 $
Average target price 275,38 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Sands Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Tussing Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tiffanie de Liberty Chief Compliance Officer, Senior VP-Wine & Spirits
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-0.25%42 641
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV3.11%122 021
HEINEKEN N.V.4.69%56 167
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED4.07%43 200
AMBEV S.A.-2.00%41 208
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED1.28%22 924