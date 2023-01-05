Constellation Brands Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) is currently at $209.53, down $21.63 or 9.36%

--Would be lowest close since Sept. 21, 2021, when it closed at $209.08

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 23, 2020, when it fell 11.75%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Down 19.74% from its all-time closing high of $261.05 on Dec. 2, 2022

--Down 14.40% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 6, 2022), when it closed at $244.79

--Down 19.74% from its 52-week closing high of $261.05 on Dec. 2, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $208.90; lowest intraday level since Feb. 24, 2022, when it hit $207.59

--Down 9.63% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 2, 2020, when it fell as much as 14%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:01:14 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1417ET