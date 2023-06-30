All statements other than statements of historical fact in this presentation may be forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding or applicable to our business strategy, growth plans and growth drivers, innovation, new products, future operations, financial position, liquidity and capital resources, net sales, costs, expenses, cost savings initiatives, operating income, leverage ratios, including target net leverage ratio, dividend payout ratio, depreciation, equity in earnings, interest expense, tax rates, non-controlling interests, diluted shares outstanding, EPS, cash flows, capital expenditures, and other financial metrics, expected volume, inventory, price/mix, and depletion trends, our long-term financial model, future marketing strategies and spend, and prospects, plans, and objectives of management; anticipated inflationary pressures, changing prices, and reductions in consumer discretionary income as well as other unfavorable global and regional economic conditions, geopolitical events, and military conflicts, and our responses thereto; our ESG strategy, corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, environmental stewardship targets, and human capital and DEI objectives, goals, and priorities; the continued refinement of our wine and spirits portfolio; the manner, timing, and duration of our share repurchase program and source of funds for share repurchases; the amount and timing of future dividends; our beer expansion, optimization, and/or construction activities, including anticipated scope, capacity, supply, costs, capital expenditures, and timeframes for completion; current and future acquisition, disposition, and investment activities; and capital allocation priorities and commitments.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations, plans, analyses, and opinions made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our or Canopy's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, words such as "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "exceed," "may," "will," "project," "predict," "propose," "potential," "targeting," "exploring," "scheduled," "implementing," "could," "might," "should," "believe," and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Although we believe that the estimates, expectations, plans, and timetables reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may vary from management's current estimates, expectations, plans, and timetables, and we can give no assurance that such estimates, expectations, plans, and timetables will prove to be correct, as actual results and future events and timetables could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Information provided in this presentation is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.

Transaction upon our future ownership level in Canopy or our future share of Canopy's reported earnings and losses; the expected impacts of the divestitures of our craft beer businesses and of wine and spirits portfolio refinement activities; purchase accounting with respect to any transaction, or the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value; general economic, geopolitical, domestic, international, and regulatory conditions, world financial market and banking sector, including economic slowdown or recession; the ability to recognize anticipated benefits of the Reclassification and the impact of the Reclassification on the market price of our common stock; our targeted net leverage ratio due to market conditions, our ability to generate cash flow at expected levels, and our ability to generate expected earnings; accuracy of supply projections, including relating to beer operations expansion, optimization, and construction activities, wine and spirits operating activities, product inventory levels, and glass sourcing; our ability to achieve and timeframes for achieving expected target debt leverage ratios, cash flows, operating margin, earnings, and other financial metrics; operating and financial risks related to managing future growth; competition in our industry; financing, market, economic, regulatory, and environmental risks; reliance on key personnel; litigation matters; increases in capital or operating costs; changes to international trade agreements, tariffs, accounting standards, elections, assertions, or policies, tax laws, or other governmental regulations; changes in interest rates and the inherent unpredictability of currency fluctuations, commodity prices, and raw materials; any incremental contingent consideration payment paid; accuracy of all projections, including those associated with announced acquisitions, investments, and divestitures; accuracy of forecasts relating to joint venture businesses; the actual amount and timing of cost reductions based on management's final plans; and other factors and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023. Forward-looking statements are made as of June 30, 2023, and Constellation does not intend and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

In addition to the risks and uncertainties of ordinary business operations and conditions in the general economy and markets in which we compete, our forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are also subject to the risk, uncertainty, and possible variance from our current expectations regarding: water, agricultural and other raw material, and packaging material supply, production, and/or shipment difficulties which could adversely affect our ability to supply our customers; the ability to respond to anticipated inflationary pressures, including reductions in consumer discretionary income and our ability to pass along rising costs through increased selling prices; the actual impact to supply, production levels, and costs from global supply chain disruptions and constraints, transportation challenges (including from labor strikes or other labor activities), shifting consumer behaviors, wildfires, and severe weather events; reliance on complex information systems and third‐party global networks; the actual balance of supply and demand for our products, the actual performance of our distributors, and the actual demand, net sales, channel proportions, and volume trends for our products; beer operations expansion, optimization, and/or construction activities, scope, capacity, supply, costs (including impairments), capital expenditures, and timing; results of the potential sale of the remaining assets at the Mexicali Brewery or obtaining other forms of recovery; the impact of the military conflict in Ukraine and associated internal destabilization in Russia, geopolitical tensions, and responses, including on inflation, supply chains, commodities, energy, and cybersecurity; contamination and degradation of product quality from diseases, pests, weather, and other conditions; communicable diseases outbreaks, pandemics, or other widespread public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated governmental containment actions, which may include the closure of non-essential businesses (including our manufacturing facilities); the amount, timing, and source of funds for any share repurchases and number of shares outstanding; our cash and debt position; the amount and timing of future dividends which are subject to the determination and discretion of our Board of Directors; the impact of our investment in Canopy, including recording our proportional share of Canopy's estimated pre-tax losses; the accuracy of management's projections relating to the Canopy investment; the timeframe and amount of any potential future impairment of our investment in Canopy; Canopy's failure to receive the requisite approval of its shareholders necessary to approve the Canopy Transaction, any other delays with respect to, or the failure to complete, the Canopy Transaction, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Canopy Transaction and the impact of the Canopy Transaction on the market price of Canopy's common stock; completion of the Canopy Transaction, the exchange of our promissory note issued by Canopy for Exchangeable Shares, and the impact from converting our Canopy common shares for Exchangeable Shares on our relationship with and investment in Canopy; any impact of U.S. federal laws on Canopy Strategic Transactions or upon the implementation of such Canopy Strategic Transactions, or the impact of any Canopy Strategic

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, DISCLAIMER, CAUTION REGARDING OUTDATED MATERIAL, AND LOCATION OF DEFINED TERMS

This presentation may contain non-GAAP financial measures. These and other non-GAAP financial measures, the purposes for which management uses them, why management believes they are useful to investors, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix of this presentation or at ir.cbrands.com under the Financial Info/Financial History (Non-GAAP) section. All references to profit measures and earnings per share on a comparable basis exclude items that affect comparability. Non-GAAP financial measures are also referred to as being presented on a comparable, adjusted, organic, or "excluding Canopy EIE" basis.

The notes offered under Constellation's commercial paper program have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Constellation's notes under the commercial paper program.

Unless otherwise indicated, the information presented is as of June 30, 2023, and, to the best of Constellation's knowledge, timely and accurate when made. Thereafter, it should be considered historical and not subject to further update by Constellation.

A list of defined terms used within can be found in the appendix of this presentation.

| 4