Constellation Brands : Earnings Release And Financial Tables FY 2023
04/06/2023 | 07:54am EDT
Strong Fiscal 2023 Performance Including Record Net Sales and Operating Income
Beer Business Outperforms Net Sales and Operating Income Growth Outlook For Fiscal 2023
Company Exceeds Goal to Return $5 Billion in Share Repurchases and Dividends Quarterly Cash Dividend Per Share of Class A Common Stock Increased by 11%
Diluted Net Income
Earnings Before
(Loss) Per Share
Net
Operating
Net Income (Loss)
Interest & Taxes
Attributable to CBI
Diluted EPS
Sales
Income
Attributable to CBI
(EBIT)
(EPS)
Excluding Canopy
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights (1)
| In millions, except per share data
Reported
$9,453
$2,843
$(71)
NA
$(0.11)
NA
% Change
7%
22%
(76%)
NA
50%
NA
Comparable
$9,453
$3,037
$1,982
$2,908
$10.65
$11.40
% Change
7%
3%
1%
4%
4%
4%
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights (1)
Reported
$1,998
$467
$223
NA
$1.21
NA
% Change
(5%)
(31%)
(44%)
NA
(42%)
NA
Comparable
$1,998
$592
$365
$555
$1.98
$2.15
% Change
(5%)
(10%)
(19%)
(11%)
(16%)
(16%)
Definitions of reported, comparable, and organic, as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, are contained elsewhere in this news release. NA=Not Applicable
HIGHLIGHTS
Achieves fiscal 2023 reported EPS of $(0.11) and comparable EPS of $10.65, including Canopy equity losses of $0.75; excluding Canopy equity losses, achieved comparable EPS of $11.40, an increase of 4%
Beer Business delivers strong fiscal 2023 net sales and operating income growth above outlook, despite inflationary headwinds, driven by the 13th consecutive year of volume growth from continued strong demand for our high-end brands
Wine and Spirits Business delivers operating margin expansion mostly driven by strong performance across its Premium Wine, Fine Wine, and Craft Spirits brands, which outpaced the corresponding segments of U.S. wine and spirits categories for fiscal 2023 in IRI channels
Generates $2.8 billion of operating cash flow, an increase of 2% and $1.7 billion of free cash flow an increase of 3%, for fiscal 2023
Returns nearly $2.3 billion to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends in fiscal 2023, exceeding commitment to return $5 billion between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2023 by more than $400 million
Provides fiscal 2024 reported EPS outlook of $11.60 - $11.90 and comparable EPS outlook of $11.70 - $12.00
Provides fiscal 2024 operating cash flow target of $2.4 - $2.6 billion and free cash flow projection of $1.2 - $1.3 billion
Declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share Class A common stock, an increase of 11%
beer
Operating
Shipments
Depletions
Net Sales
Income
Year Ended | In millions; branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents
February 28, 2023
389.2
February 28, 2022
364.2
% Change
6.9%
Three Months Ended
7.5%
$7,465.0 $2,861.5
$6,751.6 $2,703.3
11%6%
February 28, 2023
78.7
February 28, 2022
83.2
% Change
(5.4%)
6.3%
$1,535.6$523.1
$1,565.7$613.6
(2%)(15%)
FISCAL YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Constellation's Beer Business posted depletion growth of over 7% driven by exceptional momentum of our iconic brands, Modelo Especial and Corona Extra, and our next wave brands, Pacifico and the Modelo Chelada brands.
In IRI channels, the Beer Business outpaced the total U.S. beer category and high-end segment in dollar and volume sales growth, and was the #1 dollar sales share gainer in the total category and high-end segment, adding 1.5 points and 2.2 points, respectively.
Modelo Especial achieved 9% depletion growth and remained the #2 beer brand and #1 share gainer in the entire U.S. beer category in dollar sales in IRI channels; Modelo Chelada brands posted depletion growth close to 45% and remained the #1 Chelada in the U.S. beer market with nearly 60% share in the chelada segment.
Corona Extra delivered depletion growth of nearly 4% and was the #4 beer brand and #3 dollar sales share gainer in the entire U.S. beer category in IRI channels.
Operating margin decreased 170 basis points to 38.3%, as benefits from favorable pricing were more than offset by increased COGS, SG&A, and marketing costs.
wine and spirits
Constellation's Beer Business posted depletion growth of over 6% driven by the continued strength of Modelo Especial and Corona Extra.
Modelo Especial posted nearly 6% depletion growth and was the #1 dollar sales share gainer within the entire U.S. beer category in IRI channels, while Corona Extra achieved 2% depletion growth.
Operating margin decreased 510 basis points to 34.1%, as benefits from favorable pricing were more than offset by increased COGS driven by higher packaging, raw materials, incremental depreciation, and logistics costs, and increased SG&A driven by increased headcount to align with the momentum of our beer brands.
Organic
Depletions (1)
Net Sales (2)
Organic
Operating
Shipments
Shipments
(1)
Net Sales (1)
Income (2)
Year Ended | In millions; branded product, 9-liter case equivalents
February 28, 2023
27.1
27.1
February 28, 2022
29.9
29.4
% Change
(9.4%)
(7.8%)
Three Months Ended
(3.0%)
$1,987.6
$1,987.6
$453.1
$2,069.1
$2,025.0
$470.7
(4%)
(2%)
(4%)
February 28, 2023
6.0
6.0
February 28, 2022
7.7
7.4
% Change
(22.1%)
(18.9%)
(4.9%)
$462.2
$462.2
$127.9
$536.8
$510.1
$121.8
(14%)
(9%)
5%
Year ended and three months ended February 28, 2022, includes (i) $44.1 million and $26.7 million of net sales, respectively, and (ii) $26.2 million and $15.6 million of gross profit less marketing, respectively, that are no longer part of the wine and spirits segment results due to the 2022 Wine Divestiture.
FISCAL YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Constellation's Aspira portfolio (Fine Wine and Craft Spirits brands) yielded double-digit shipment growth; The Prisoner Wine Co., our largest Fine Wine brand, and High West, our largest Craft Spirits brand, posted high single-digit and low double-digit depletion growth, respectively.
In our Ignite portfolio (Premium and Mainstream brands), our largest Premium Wine brands, Kim Crawford and Meiomi, posted mid single-digit depletion growth.
Our global, omnichannel strategy yielded strong results with our DTC channels delivering net sales growth of 29% and our international market net sales grew 1% and nearly 4% on an organic basis.
Operating margin increased 10 basis points to 22.8%, driven by benefits from favorable mix including non-branded sales, and optimization initiatives including cost saving actions and enhanced marketing spend; these were largely offset by lower volume, higher materials and transportation costs, and increased SG&A.
FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Our Premium Wine, Fine Wine, and Craft Spirits brand portfolios all delivered depletion growth supported by strong increases across some of our largest higher-end brands, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, The Prisoner Wine Co., Robert Mondavi Winery, Mi CAMPO, and Casa Noble.
Our DTC channels delivered net sales growth of 35% and our international market net sales declined 2% but grew 6% on an organic basis.
Operating margin increased 500 basis points to 27.7%, primarily reflecting benefits from favorable mix and optimization initiatives, primarily resulting in lower grape costs; these were partially offset by lower volumes.
outlook
The table sets forth management's current EPS expectations for fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023 actual results, on a reported basis, a comparable basis, and a comparable basis excluding Canopy equity earnings (losses) and related activities.
Reported
Comparable
FY24 Estimate
FY23 Actual
FY24 Estimate
FY23 Actual
(Excl. Canopy)
FY23 Actual
(Excl. Canopy)
Fiscal Year Ending February 28/29
$11.60 - $11.90
$(0.11)
$11.70 - $12.00
$10.65
$11.40
Fiscal 2024 Guidance Assumptions:
•Beer: net sales growth 7 - 9%; operating income growth 5 - 7%
•Wine and Spirits: organic net sales decline 0.5% to growth of 0.5%; operating income growth 2 - 4%, excluding $38.5 million of net sales and $19.5 million of gross profit less marketing that are no longer part of the Wine and Spirits Business results
•Corporate expense: $270 million
•Interest expense: $500 million
•Tax rate: reported and comparable excluding Canopy equity earnings impact approximately 19%
•Weighted average diluted shares outstanding: approximately 184 million
•Operating cash flow: $2.4 - $2.6 billion
•Capital expenditures: $1.2 - $1.3 billion, including approximately $1 billion targeted for Mexico beer operations activities
•Free cash flow: $1.2 - $1.3 billion
The reported basis EPS guidance includes the fiscal 2023 Canopy equity earnings and related activities impact. Our guidance does not reflect future changes in the fair value of the company's investment in Canopy's warrants and debt securities. Additionally, the company continues to evaluate the future potential equity earnings impact from the Canopy equity method investment and related activities and, as such, these items have been excluded from the guidance assumptions noted above.
BEER BUSINESS CAPITAL EXPANSION
The company plans to invest in the next increment of capacity in Mexico that will provide the long-term flexibility needed to support the expected future growth of its high-end Mexican beer portfolio. Total capital expenditures for the Beer Business are expected to be $4.0 billion to $4.5 billion over fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2026. The investment will support the addition of up to 30 million hectoliters of modular capacity and includes the construction of a new brewery in Southeast Mexico in the state of Veracruz, as well as continued modular capacity expansion, optimization, and/or construction at the company's existing sites in Nava and Obregon.
canopy
Constellation's share of Canopy's equity earnings (losses) and related activities were as follows:
Year Ended I In millions February 28, 2023 February 28, 2022
Three Months Ended
February 28, 2023
February 28, 2022
Reported Comparable
$(949.3)$(158.2)
$(73.6)$(178.2)
$(72.8)$(34.7)
$(34.1)$(35.6)
As of August 31, 2022, we evaluated our equity method investment in Canopy and determined there was an other-than-temporary impairment. As a result, a $1,060.3 million impairment was recorded for the second quarter fiscal 2023.
In February 2023, Canopy announced the next series of comprehensive steps to align its Canadian cannabis operations and resources in response to continued unfavorable market trends. In connection with these next steps, Canopy disclosed that it expects to record an estimated pre-tax loss of approximately C$425 million to C$525 million in their fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and in their first half of fiscal 2024 results. Constellation will record its proportional share of the estimated pre-tax loss of approximately C$145 million to C$180 million, in our applicable fiscal 2024 results.
QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
On April 5, 2023, Constellation's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share of Class A Common Stock payable on May 18, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2023.
SUPPORTING OUR ENVIRONMENT, COMMUNITIES, AND RESPONSIBLE CONSUMPTION
Further advancing Constellation's water stewardship in communities where it operates with new donation to The Nature Conservancy to protect the Rio Grande watershed, serving communities in the U.S. and Mexico
Constellation Brands recently announced a two-year commitment of $400,000 in total contributions to The Nature Conservancy (TNC), whose mission is to "conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends." This contribution will help fund TNC conservation projects focused on improving the quantity and quality of inflows to the Rio Grande, which is the fifth longest river in the world and supplies drinking and irrigation water for more than 6 million people and 2 million acres of land across the U.S. and Mexico. These projects are aimed at helping to provide adequate and safe water supply for downstream users, including in Piedras Negras, Coahuila - a local community near Constellation Brands' operations in Mexico.
A portion of the contribution will be used to support expanding TNC's Sustainable Agriculture Program to the Rio Grande Basin. This program will scale TNC's existing partnerships with state agencies, agricultural producers, and landowners to expand sustainable agriculture and grazing practices in the Rio Grande Basin and help landowners with technical assistance and cost-share programs. This program is designed to partner with agricultural producers to implement changes in water management practices to support conservation and provide meaningful benefits to both water quantity and quality in priority areas.
The remaining contribution will support an ongoing Groundwater Protection Program focused on protecting the regional aquifer systems that feed into the Lower Rio Grande, which are critical to maintaining its health and resiliency. By building strategic partnerships, investing in groundwater conservation science development, and developing groundwater conservation agreements with landowners, this project will be aimed at helping improve water management to protect the largest portion of borderlands water originating in Texas.
These programs complement the company's water stewardship efforts originating in Mexico and benefitting the local communities surrounding Constellation Brands' operating facilities in areas like Zaragoza, Coahuila where the company recently helped implement new water infrastructure which has improved water accessibility for the majority of families, or approximately 13,000 people, in this town.
ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.
Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.
As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Reported basis ("reported") are amounts as reported under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Comparable basis ("comparable") are amounts which exclude items that affect comparability ("comparable adjustments"), as they are not reflective of core operations of the segments. The company's measure of segment profitability excludes comparable adjustments, which is consistent with the measure used by management to evaluate results. The company discusses various non-GAAP measures in this news release. Financial statements, as well as supplemental schedules and tables reconciling non-GAAP measures, together with definitions of these measures and the reasons management uses these measures, are included in this news release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements made under the heading Outlook and all statements other than statements of historical fact set forth in this news release, including statements regarding our business strategy, future operations, business, financial position, expected net sales and operating income, projected costs and expenses, expected effective tax rates and anticipated tax liabilities, estimated diluted EPS and shares outstanding, expected capital expenditures, operating cash flow, and free cash flow, future payments of dividends, amount, manner, and timing of share repurchases under the share repurchase authorization, consumer demand, ESG goals and efforts, and prospects, plans, and objectives of management, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties, are forward-looking statements (collectively, "Projections") that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the Projections.
During the current quarter, Constellation may reiterate the Projections. Prior to the start of the company's quiet period, which will begin at the close of business on May 31, 2023, the public can continue to rely on the Projections as still being Constellation's current expectations on the matters covered, unless the company publishes a notice stating otherwise. During Constellation's quiet period, the Projections should not be considered to constitute the company's expectations and should be considered historical, speaking as of prior to the quiet period only and not subject to update by the company.
The Projections are based on management's current expectations and, unless otherwise noted, do not take into account the impact of any future acquisition, investment, merger, or any other business combination, divestiture, restructuring or other strategic business realignments, financing or share repurchase that may be completed after the issuance of this release, or the amount of incremental contingent consideration payment paid or received in association with divestitures. The Projections should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur.
In addition to the risks and uncertainties of ordinary business operations, the Projections contained in this news release are subject to risk, uncertainty, and possible variance from management's expectations regarding:
water, agricultural and other raw material, and packaging material supply, production, and/or shipment difficulties which could adversely affect our ability to supply our customers;
inflationary pressures, including reductions in consumer discretionary income and our ability to pass along rising costs to consumers through increased selling prices;
actual impact to supply, production levels, and costs from global supply chain constraints, transportation challenges, shifting consumer behavior, the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, and severe weather events, due to, among other reasons, actual supply chain and transportation performance, actual consumer behaviors, and actual wildfire and severe weather events severity and location;
reliance on complex information systems and third-party global networks;
actual balance of supply and demand for our products, actual performance of our distributors, and actual demand, net sales, channel proportions, and volume trends for our products;
beer operations expansion, optimization, and/or construction activities, scope, capacity, costs (including impairments), capital expenditures, and timing due to, among other reasons, market conditions, our cash and debt position, receipt of required regulatory approvals in accordance with expected dates and terms, and other factors determined by management;
impact of the military conflict in Ukraine and associated geopolitical tensions and responses, including on inflation, supply chains, commodities, energy, and cybersecurity;
communicable disease outbreaks, pandemics, or other widespread public health crises, including duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated governmental containment actions;
amount, timing, and source of funds for any share repurchases, exact duration of share repurchase programs, and number of shares outstanding;
amount and timing of future dividends which are subject to the determination and discretion of our Board of Directors and may be impacted if our ability to use cash flow to fund dividends is affected by unanticipated increases in total net debt, we are unable to
generate cash flow at anticipated levels, or we fail to generate expected earnings;
fair value and accuracy of Projections relating to the Canopy investment, including recording our proportional share of Canopy's estimated pre-tax loss, Canopy's plan to create an exchangeable share structure, any potential exchange or conversion of our Canopy securities, and related matters;
expected impacts of wine and spirits portfolio refinement activities;
accuracy of supply projections, including relating to beer operations expansion, optimization, and construction activities, wine and spirits operating activities, product inventory levels, and glass sourcing;
operating cash flow, free cash flow, effective tax rate, and capital expenditures to support long-term growth;
accuracy of projections associated with market opportunities, new products, and previously announced acquisitions, investments, and divestitures;
general economic, geopolitical, domestic, international, and regulatory conditions, world financial market and banking sector instability, economic slowdown or recession, health epidemics or pandemics, litigation risks, unanticipated environmental liabilities and costs, or enhanced competitive activities;
changes to international trade agreements, tariffs, accounting standards, elections, assertions, or policies, tax laws, or other governmental regulations, and other factors which could impact our reported financial position, results of operations, effective tax rate, or accuracy of any associated Projections;
changes in interest rates and the inherent unpredictability of currency fluctuations, commodity prices, and raw materials;
long-termimpacts of the reclassification; and
other factors and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022, which could cause actual future performance to differ from our current expectations.
