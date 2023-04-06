Constellation Brands : Earnings Release And Financial Tables FY 2023

SUPPORTING OUR ENVIRONMENT, COMMUNITIES, AND RESPONSIBLE CONSUMPTION

Further advancing Constellation's water stewardship in communities where it operates with new donation to The Nature Conservancy to protect the Rio Grande watershed, serving communities in the U.S. and Mexico

Constellation Brands recently announced a two-year commitment of $400,000 in total contributions to The Nature Conservancy (TNC), whose mission is to "conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends." This contribution will help fund TNC conservation projects focused on improving the quantity and quality of inflows to the Rio Grande, which is the fifth longest river in the world and supplies drinking and irrigation water for more than 6 million people and 2 million acres of land across the U.S. and Mexico. These projects are aimed at helping to provide adequate and safe water supply for downstream users, including in Piedras Negras, Coahuila - a local community near Constellation Brands' operations in Mexico.

A portion of the contribution will be used to support expanding TNC's Sustainable Agriculture Program to the Rio Grande Basin. This program will scale TNC's existing partnerships with state agencies, agricultural producers, and landowners to expand sustainable agriculture and grazing practices in the Rio Grande Basin and help landowners with technical assistance and cost-share programs. This program is designed to partner with agricultural producers to implement changes in water management practices to support conservation and provide meaningful benefits to both water quantity and quality in priority areas.

The remaining contribution will support an ongoing Groundwater Protection Program focused on protecting the regional aquifer systems that feed into the Lower Rio Grande, which are critical to maintaining its health and resiliency. By building strategic partnerships, investing in groundwater conservation science development, and developing groundwater conservation agreements with landowners, this project will be aimed at helping improve water management to protect the largest portion of borderlands water originating in Texas.

These programs complement the company's water stewardship efforts originating in Mexico and benefitting the local communities surrounding Constellation Brands' operating facilities in areas like Zaragoza, Coahuila where the company recently helped implement new water infrastructure which has improved water accessibility for the majority of families, or approximately 13,000 people, in this town.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.comand follow us on Twitter, Instagram,and LinkedIn.