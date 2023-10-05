Exhibit 99.1
Beer Business Generates Double-Digit Net Sales and Operating Income Growth Supporting Uplift in its Fiscal 2024 Guidance to Higher-End of Initial Ranges
Modelo Especial Continues to Deliver Leading Share Gains and
Extends Leading Position in U.S. Beer Category in Dollar Sales in Tracked Channels
Raises Earnings Per Share Guidance For Fiscal 2024
Diluted Net Income
Adjusted Earnings
(Loss) Per Share
Net
Operating
Net Income (Loss)
Before
Attributable to CBI
EPS Excluding
Sales
Income (Loss)
Attributable to CBI
Interest & Taxes
(EPS)
Canopy EIE
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights (1)
| In millions, except per share data
Reported
$2,837
$979
$690
$959
$3.74
NA
% Change
7%
20%
NM
NM
NM
NA
Comparable
$2,837
$968
$682
$955
$3.70
$3.80
% Change
7%
10%
16%
12%
17%
14%
- Definitions of reported, comparable, adjusted, organic, and Canopy EIE, as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, are contained elsewhere in this news release. Comparable, adjusted, organic, and "excluding Canopy EIE" amounts are non-GAAP financial measures.
NA=Not Applicable NM=Not Meaningful
HIGHLIGHTS
- Achieves reported EPS of $3.74 and comparable EPS of $3.70; excluding Canopy EIE, generates comparable EPS of $3.80
- Beer Business achieves strong net sales and operating income each posting double-digit increases and a high-single digit depletion growth primarily driven by continued momentum of the Modelo brand family
- Wine and Spirits Business delivers strong relative performance, driven by our largest higher-end Wine brands, including Meiomi and Kim Crawford outpacing their corresponding category segment, in Circana channels
- Generates $1.6 billion of operating cash flow, a decrease of 2%, and $1.0 billion of free cash flow, a decrease of 15% driven by brewery capacity investments
- Raises fiscal 2024 reported EPS outlook to $9.60 - $9.80 and comparable EPS outlook to $12.00 - $12.20
- Affirms fiscal 2024 operating cash flow target of $2.4 -
$2.6 billion and free cash flow projection of $1.2 - $1.3 billion
- Declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share Class A Common Stock
"Our Beer Business this quarter delivered double- digit net sales and operating income growth. Modelo Especial continued to outperform the market as the top share gainer and solidified its position as the #1 Beer in U.S. tracked channels. Meanwhile, our higher-end wine brands, Meiomi and Kim Crawford outperformed their corresponding segment in tracked channels and we continue to expect solid growth acceleration and margin improvement from our overall Wine and Spirits Business in the second half."
Bill Newlands
President and Chief Executive Officer
"The record top-line and operating income performance of our Beer Business has enabled us to keep delivering on our capital allocation priorities, as we continue to move closer to our net leverage ratio target while returning cash to shareholders in-line with our dividend payout ratio target and advancing our modular brewery capacity expansions. We continue to make good progress against our operating and financial plans for Fiscal 24, and our interest expense management actions have enabled us to raise our earnings per share outlook."
Garth Hankinson
Chief Financial Officer
beer
Operating
Shipments
Depletions
Net Sales
Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended | In millions; branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents
August 31, 2023
August 31, 2022
% Change
123.0
$2,392.7
$953.9
113.2
$2,139.3
$865.6
8.7%
7.9%
12%
10%
HIGHLIGHTS
- Constellation's Beer Business posted a 12% net sales increase driven by an uplift in shipments of 8.7%, reflecting continued strong demand across our high-end portfolio. Depletion volume grew 7.9%, with selling days flat year-over-year, driven by:
- Modelo Especial growing nearly 9%;
- Modelo Chelada brands posting over 40% growth;
- Corona Extra delivering approximately 1% growth; and
- Pacifico accelerating growth to 15%.
- In Circana channels, our Beer Business continued to outperform the entire beer and high-end categories in dollar sales growth and volume growth. Constellation was the #1 share gainer in market dollars for a ninth consecutive quarter and now has 6 of the top 15 share gaining brands across Total Beer driven by:
- Modelo Especial remaining the #1 brand share gainer and the #1 brand in the entire U.S. beer category in dollar sales;
- Modelo Chelada brands continuing to be the #1 chelada in the U.S. beer market, and holding nearly 70% market share of the entire chelada segment;
- Corona Extra being the #3 high-end beer brand; and
- Pacifico remaining the #7 share gainer in the high-end.
- Recent innovations are performing strongly with Modelo Oro holding the #2 new brand spot since its national launch this year, and Corona Non-Alcoholic and Modelo Chelada Sandía Picante reaching the #1 share gainer spot in Non-Alcoholic Beer and #5 overall new brand spot, respectively, since their launch this year.
- Operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 39.9% as benefits from net sales growth, pricing, and operational and cost efficiency initiatives were more than offset by higher raw materials costs due to ongoing inflationary pressures, costs related to a voluntary keg product recall, and incremental depreciation and operating costs from brewery capacity expansions.
- The Beer Business updates guidance and now expects net sales and operating income growth of 8 - 9% and 6 - 7%, respectively, for fiscal 2024.
wine and spirits
Organic
Depletions (1) (2)
Net Sales (3)
Organic
Operating
Shipments
Shipments (1) (2)
Net Sales
(1)
Income (Loss) (3)
Three Months Ended | In millions; branded product, 9-liter case equivalents
August 31, 2023
August 31, 2022
% Change
6.1
6.1
$444.1
$444.1
$80.7
7.4
7.2
$515.8
$501.4
$99.4
(17.6%)
(15.3%)
(7.8%)
(14%)
(11%)
(19%)
- Includes adjustments to remove volumes associated with the Wine Divestiture (as defined below) for the period June 1, 2022, through August 31, 2022, included in the three months ended August 31, 2022.
- Three months ended August 31, 2022, includes $14.4 million of net sales and $7.4 million of gross profit less marketing that are no longer part of the wine and spirits segment results due to the Wine Divestiture.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Our largest higher-end Wine brands, Meiomi and Kim Crawford, delivered 7% and 6% depletion growth, respectively, and outpaced the higher-end wine segment in dollar sales and volume growth in Circana channels. Our crafts spirits portfolio delivered over 30% depletion growth.
- In our fine wine and craft spirits portfolio, our largest brands, The Prisoner Wine Company portfolio and Mi CAMPO tequila, achieved 2% and over 60% depletion growth, respectively.
- Amongst betterment brands introduced within the last two years, Meiomi Bright maintained the #1 new wine brand position and SIMI Brightful held the #5 position in Circana channels.
- Operating margin decreased 110 basis points to 18.2% as benefits from lower freight and material costs, and planned efficiencies in marketing expense were more than offset by reduced shipments.
- The Wine and Spirits Business continues to expect fiscal 2024 organic net sales decline of 0.5% to growth of 0.5% and operating income growth of 2 - 4%; see Fiscal 2024 Guidance Assumptions under Outlook for more information.
outlook
The table sets forth management's current EPS expectations for fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023 actual results, on a reported basis, a comparable basis, and a comparable basis excluding Canopy equity earnings (losses) and related activities.
Reported
Comparable
FY24 Estimate
FY23 Actual
FY24 Estimate
FY23 Actual
(Excl. Canopy EIE)
FY23 Actual
(Excl. Canopy EIE)
Fiscal Year Ending February 28/29
$9.60 - $9.80
$(0.11)
$12.00 - $12.20
$10.65
$11.40
Fiscal 2024 Guidance Assumptions:
•Beer: net sales growth of 8 - 9%; operating income growth of 6 - 7%
- Wine and Spirits: organic net sales decline of 0.5% to growth of 0.5%; operating income growth of 2 - 4%, excluding
$38.5 million of net sales and $19.5 million of gross profit less marketing that are no longer part of results
•Corporate expense: $270 million
•Interest expense: $460 million
•Tax rate: reported approximately 20%; comparable excluding Canopy equity earnings impact approximately 19%
•Weighted average diluted shares outstanding: approximately 184 million
•Operating cash flow: $2.4 - $2.6 billion
•Capital expenditures: $1.2 - $1.3 billion, including approximately $1 billion targeted for Mexico beer operations activities
•Free cash flow: $1.2 - $1.3 billion
The reported EPS guidance includes the fiscal 2024 year to date Canopy impairment and equity earnings and related activities impact. Additionally, the company continues to evaluate the future potential equity earnings impact from the Canopy equity method investment and related activities and, as such, these items have been excluded from the guidance assumptions noted above.
BEER BUSINESS CAPITAL EXPANSION
As of second quarter fiscal 2024, the company has completed its latest modular brewery capacity expansion project at the Obregon facility and now has a total of approximately 47 million hectoliters of capacity across its existing facilities in Mexico. Looking ahead, the company remains on track to bring on the alternative beverage alcohol ("ABA") line at the Nava facility towards the end of this fiscal year, and the development of additional modular expansion at Obregon and its third brewery site at Veracruz continue to advance as planned.
CANOPY INVESTMENT
Constellation's share of Canopy's equity earnings (losses) and related activities were as follows:
Three Months Ended I In millions
August 31, 2023
August 31, 2022
Reported
$(12.0)
$(650.7)
Comparable
$(19.5) $(34.8)
QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
On October 4, 2023, Constellation's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share of Class A Common Stock payable on November 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2023.
- A copy of this news release, including the attachments and other financial
information that may be discussed during the call, will be available on our investor relations website, ir.cbrands.com, prior to the call.
CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO HOST INVESTOR DAY
Constellation Brands' Investor Day event is scheduled to begin at
2:00 p.m. EDT and is expected to provide investors, analysts, and other stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the company's continued value creation opportunities supported by its strategic priorities.
During the event, members of Constellation Brands' executive and broader leadership teams will present insights into the company's leading performance and plans for ongoing success, including through: the continued growth of the company's iconic higher-end beer, wine, and spirits brands portfolio; its efforts to capitalize on emerging beverage trends through its consumer-led approach to innovation; the company's ambitions to consistently achieve strong revenue growth and profitability, as well as to deliver value to shareholders by deploying capital in-line with disciplined and balanced priorities; and its latest achievements and initiatives to serve as a good steward of the environment, enhance social equity in underserved communities, promote responsible beverage alcohol consumption, and to continue implementing value-additive governance enhancements.
In-person attendance for financial analysts and institutional investors will be by invitation only due to limited capacity, but presentation materials and a live video webcast of the event, as well as a replay of the webcast following the event, will be made available through the company's investor relations website at ir.cbrands.comunder the News & Eventssection.
When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's investor relations website under the Financial Historysection. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company's investor relations website through the close of business on May 2, 2024.
ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.
Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.
As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.
To learn more, visit www.cbrands.comand follow us on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
MEDIA CONTACTS
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Amy Martin
585-678-7141amy.martin@cbrands.com
Joseph Suarez
773-551-4397
joseph.suarez@cbrands.com
Snehal Shah
847-385-4940
snehal.shah@cbrands.com
David Paccapaniccia
585-282-7227
david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Reported basis ("reported") are derived from amounts as reported under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Comparable basis ("comparable") are amounts which exclude items that affect comparability ("comparable adjustments"), as they are not reflective of core operations of the segments. The company's measure of segment profitability excludes comparable adjustments, which is consistent with the measure used by management to evaluate results. The company discusses various non-GAAP measures in this news release ("release"). Financial statements, as well as supplemental schedules and tables reconciling non-GAAP measures, together with definitions of these measures and the reasons management uses these measures, are included in this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements made under the heading Outlook and all statements other than statements of historical fact set forth in this release, including statements regarding our business strategy, growth plans, innovation, new products, future operations, financial position, expected net sales, costs, expenses, operating income, effective tax rates, anticipated tax liabilities, capital expenditures, operating cash flow, and free cash flow, estimated diluted EPS and shares outstanding, future payments of dividends, amount, manner, and timing of share repurchases under the share repurchase authorization, consumer demand, ESG goals and efforts, investor day activities, and prospects, plans, and objectives of management, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties, are forward-looking statements (collectively, "Projections") that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the Projections. During the current quarter, Constellation may reiterate the Projections. Prior to the start of the company's quiet period, which will begin at the close of business on November 30, 2023, the public can continue to rely on the Projections as still being Constellation's current expectations on the matters covered, unless the company publishes a notice stating otherwise. During Constellation's quiet period, the Projections should not be considered to constitute the company's expectations and should be considered historical, speaking as of prior to the quiet period only and not subject to update by the company.
The Projections (i) are based on management's current expectations and, unless otherwise noted, do not take into account the impact of any future acquisition, investment, merger, or other business combination, divestiture (including any associated amount of incremental contingent consideration payment paid or received), restructuring or other strategic business realignment, or financing or share repurchase that may be completed after the issuance of this release; and (ii) should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. In addition to the risks and uncertainties of ordinary business operations, the Projections contained in this release are subject to risk, uncertainty, and possible variance from management's expectations regarding:
- water, agricultural and other raw material, and packaging material supply, production, and/or shipment difficulties which could adversely affect our ability to supply our customers;
- inflationary pressures, including reductions in consumer discretionary income and our ability to pass along rising costs to consumers through increased selling prices;
- actual impact to supply, production levels, and costs from global supply chain disruptions and constraints, transportation challenges, shifting consumer behaviors, wildfires, and severe weather events, due to, among other reasons, actual supply chain and transportation performance, consumer behaviors, and the severity and geographical reach of wildfires and severe weather events;
- reliance on complex information systems and third-party global networks;
- actual balance of supply and demand for our products and performance of our distributors;
- actual demand, net sales, channel proportions, and volume trends for our products;
- beer operations expansion, optimization, and/or construction activities, scope, capacity, costs (including impairments), capital expenditures, and timing due to, among other reasons, market conditions, our cash and debt position, receipt of required regulatory approvals in accordance with expected dates and terms, and other factors determined by management;
- contamination and degradation of product quality from diseases, pests, weather, and other conditions;
- communicable disease outbreaks, pandemics, or other widespread public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated governmental containment actions;
- impact of the military conflict in Ukraine and associated internal destabilization in Russia, geopolitical tensions, and responses, including on inflation, supply chains, commodities, energy, and cybersecurity;
- amount, timing, and source of funds for any share repurchases, exact duration of share repurchase programs, and number of shares outstanding;
- amount and timing of future dividends which are subject to the determination and discretion of our Board of Directors and may be
impacted if our ability to use cash flow to fund dividends is affected by unanticipated increases in total net debt, we are unable to generate cash flow at anticipated levels, or we fail to generate expected earnings;
- accuracy of Projections relating to the Canopy investment, including Canopy's plan to create an exchangeable share structure, conversion of our securities, and related matters;
- timeframe and amount of any potential future impairment of our Canopy investment;
- expected impacts of wine and spirits portfolio refinement activities;
- accuracy of supply projections, including for beer operations expansion, optimization, and construction activities, wine and spirits operating activities, inventory levels, and glass sourcing;
- operating cash flow, free cash flow, effective tax rate, and capital expenditures to support long-term growth;
- accuracy of projections associated with market opportunities, new products, and acquisitions, investments, and divestitures;
- general economic, geopolitical, domestic, international, and regulatory conditions, world financial market and banking sector instability, including economic slowdown or recession, a potential U.S. federal government shutdown, litigation risks, unanticipated environmental liabilities and costs, or enhanced competitive activities;
- changes to international trade agreements, tariffs, accounting standards, elections, assertions, or policies, tax laws, or other governmental regulations, and other factors which could impact our reported financial position, results of operations, effective tax rate, or accuracy of any associated Projections;
- changes in interest rates and the inherent unpredictability of currency fluctuations, commodity prices, and raw materials;
- long-termimpacts of the Reclassification (as defined below); and
- other factors and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2023, which could cause actual future performance to differ from our current expectations.
