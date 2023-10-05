CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO HOST INVESTOR DAY

Constellation Brands' Investor Day event is scheduled to begin at

2:00 p.m. EDT and is expected to provide investors, analysts, and other stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the company's continued value creation opportunities supported by its strategic priorities.

During the event, members of Constellation Brands' executive and broader leadership teams will present insights into the company's leading performance and plans for ongoing success, including through: the continued growth of the company's iconic higher-end beer, wine, and spirits brands portfolio; its efforts to capitalize on emerging beverage trends through its consumer-led approach to innovation; the company's ambitions to consistently achieve strong revenue growth and profitability, as well as to deliver value to shareholders by deploying capital in-line with disciplined and balanced priorities; and its latest achievements and initiatives to serve as a good steward of the environment, enhance social equity in underserved communities, promote responsible beverage alcohol consumption, and to continue implementing value-additive governance enhancements.

In-person attendance for financial analysts and institutional investors will be by invitation only due to limited capacity, but presentation materials and a live video webcast of the event, as well as a replay of the webcast following the event, will be made available through the company's investor relations website at ir.cbrands.comunder the News & Eventssection.

When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's investor relations website under the Financial Historysection. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company's investor relations website through the close of business on May 2, 2024.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.comand follow us on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.