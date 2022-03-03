Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Constellation Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STZ   US21036P1084

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Constellation Brands : Modelo Builds On Success With The Launch Of New Product Innovations

03/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 - Modelo announced today the introduction of new product offerings, including expansions on their popular flavor-forward Cheladas and new test offerings such as a premium light beer, Modelo Oro. As the No. 2 beer brand in the U.S.[1], Modelo Especial is bolstering its leadership in the high-end beverage category with an expanded portfolio that addresses the flavors and varieties fans look for in an authentic Mexican beer brand.

The new offerings include:

  • Modelo Chelada Naranja Picosa - available nationally
  • Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal, 12 oz. 12-pack - available nationally
  • Modelo Oro - available in Charlotte, NC; Fresno, CA and Houston, TX
  • Modelo Cantarito-Style Cerveza - available in Atlanta, GA; San Diego, CA and Arizona
  • Modelo Ranch Water - available in Texas and New Mexico

"In addition to being the No. 2 beer brand in the country1, Modelo Especial is the best-selling beer in nine key markets throughout the U.S.[2], with plenty of room to grow. While we will continue to drive our flagship offering, we hope these innovations will continue our momentum and bring new opportunities for drinkers to enjoy Modelo products," said Greg Gallagher, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Modelo. "We are the No. 1 line-up of Cheladas in the U.S. 1 and the brand driving all category growth[3], so we are committed to investing in new flavorful options and delivering sizes that consumers want."

Available nationally, the brand is releasing a 12oz 12-pack of the popular Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal flavor to make it easier to share when celebrating the Fighting Spirit with friends. The newest, vibrant flavor in the Chelada lineup is Modelo Chelada Naranja Picosa - a fun and zesty blend of refreshing flavors including orange, lime, salt, and a hint of spice.

Modelo's innovations will bolster the brand's continued growth, as evidenced by its sales: as of January 2022, Modelo is the No. 1 growth beer brand, up 13 percent in extra sales compared to the same period in 2021[4].

"When developing our regional product innovations, we aimed to test new offerings that consumers are asking for in key markets - with the authenticity that only Modelo can bring," said Saúl Trejo, Senior Brand Manager, Modelo. "We know that consumers are increasingly reaching for lighter, more premium sessionable offerings[5], so we developed Modelo Oro, a light cerveza that seals in Modelo's golden flavor. Meanwhile Modelo Cantarito-Style Cerveza is inspired by the vibrant cantarito cocktail from Jalisco, Mexico - a drink to celebrate the strong Mexican culture and heritage we see throughout the U.S."

Modelo's new premium light beer offering is Modelo Oro, a time-crafted and premium light beer with an exceptionally smooth, crisp clean finish. Modelo Ranch Water is a crisp spiked sparkling water crafted with real flavor and Mexican ingredients - with a splash of real Mexican lime juice and a hint of 100% blue agave. Modelo Cantarito-Style Cerveza is a light lager made with a hint of real grapefruit, orange and lime juices.

For more information on these innovations and other Casa Modelo products, visit www.modelousa.com.

ABOUT MODELO®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

[1] IRi Last 52 Weeks Ending 01.02.22, Dollar Sales

[2] 2021 IRi Dollar Sales Total MULO + C

[3] IRi, Total US MULO + C, $ sales, L52 weeks ending 1-2-22

[4] IRi Total US MULO + C, CBI FY22 ending 2.13.22

[5] Modelo Chelada Multi-Pack Assessment & Qual Validation Research 2019

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:53:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
05:56pCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Modelo Builds On Success With The Launch Of New Product Innovations
PU
04:30pConstellation Brands to Report Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Resul..
AQ
03:49aVintage Wine Estates Names Kristina Johnston as CFO; COO to Step Down as Management Tea..
MT
03/01Constellation Brands, Inc. Appoints Matt Lindsay as Senior VP for Brand Management With..
CI
02/28CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Announces Appointment Of Matt Lindsay As Senior Vice President Bran..
PU
02/16Wells Fargo Adjusts Constellation Brands' Price Target to $275 From $300, Maintains Ove..
MT
02/15Constellation Brands Down Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 20..
DJ
02/15Constellation, Monster Beverage Merger Deal Could Reportedly be Announced in Weeks
MT
02/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BHP, Glencore, Marriott, Blackstone, Intel...
02/11CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 734 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -737x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 40 875 M 40 875 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float -
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 218,29 $
Average target price 272,30 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Sands President, Chief Operations Officer & Director
Lee Tussing Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tiffanie de Liberty Chief Compliance Officer, SVP-Wine & Spirits
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-14.01%40 469
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-0.28%116 510
HEINEKEN N.V.-11.43%55 906
AMBEV S.A.-5.97%44 153
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED22.74%41 458
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-1.72%26 055