Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellation Brands, Inc.    STZ

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Constellation Brands Partners With Its Flagship Brands to Contribute $1.75 Million to Help Rebuild the Restaurant Industry

04/06/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VICTOR, N.Y., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, in partnership with a number of its iconic beer, wine, and spirits brands, announced today a collective commitment of $1.75 million to support the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) and the launch of their “Restaurants Advance” campaign. The commitment represents a multi-year collaboration with the NRAEF to rebuild the restaurant industry and create opportunities for restaurant workers from all backgrounds.

According to the NRAEF, the restaurant industry finished 2020 nearly 2.5 million jobs below its pre-COVID-19 levels. Constellation’s collective contribution – which includes support from the Corona brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, and Meiomi – will go to support the NRAEF’s programs dedicated to recruiting employees to help rebuild the restaurant industry’s workforce.

“Many of our retailer partners, particularly local restaurants and their employees, have been significantly impacted by this terrible virus,” said Bill Newlands, Constellation Brands’ president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to partner with the NRAEF and play a role in helping to rebuild the industry, and we believe that starts with the people who serve as its backbone. Our hope is to not only help rebuild the industry’s workforce with talented and diverse individuals to position it for future growth, but also to help bring financial security through enhanced employment opportunities to the thousands who have been impacted financially by the pandemic.”  

In March 2020, Constellation and several of its flagship brands contributed more than $1 million to the NRAEF’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which raised more than $21.5 million and helped over 43,000 restaurant workers hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Constellation Brands stepped up at the onset of the pandemic and helped us provide much-needed assistance for restaurant workers through our Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, and we are thrilled to have their support once more,” said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. "While we have much work to do, this substantial donation will help rebuild the industry and support our work to open new doors of opportunity.”

Working alongside its partner organization, the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA), the NRAEF’s “Restaurants Advance” campaign will support recovery efforts by focusing on investing in initiatives to attract talent to the industry, advance career development and increase equity for restaurant workers, and assist in the creation of pathways to small business ownership.

“Our brands and company have a long history of giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Mike McGrew, Constellation’s chief corporate social responsibility officer. “These restaurants and their employees are vital to not only our business, but to our collective communities across the country. We are committed to doing our part to support them over the long term.”

The NRAEF is the non-profit arm of the National Restaurant Association and has an extensive history of supporting the restaurant, bar, hospitality and foodservice community. NRAEF programs include preparing high-school students for restaurant jobs and careers; offering scholarships to anyone building a future in restaurants; helping the military transition into the industry; providing apprenticeships and building pathways to independence for justice-involved individuals through job skills training and mentoring. For more information about the NRAEF and the “Restaurants Advance” campaign, go to ChooseRestaurants.org/Advance, and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com		Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com
Marisa Pepelea 312-741-2316 / marisa.pepelea@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here. http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b4110147-be9f-4fd0-a9d5-14a4bfb588d3


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
04:30pConstellation Brands Partners With Its Flagship Brands to Contribute $1.75 Mi..
GL
04/05FTC Requires Gallo Winery to Sell Some Product Lines in Constellation Deal
DJ
04/05CONSTELLATION BRANDS  : JP Morgan Adjusts Price Target on Constellation Brands t..
MT
04/05CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.  : annual earnings release
04/05CONSTELLATION BRANDS  : Jefferies Adjusts Constellation Brands' Price Target to ..
MT
04/05CONSTELLATION BRANDS  : Promotes Human Resources Leaders Dan Towner and Jeff Viv..
PU
04/01S&P 500 Posts 1.1% Weekly Gain, Starts Q2 With New Highs Above 4,000, as Comm..
MT
03/30CONSTELLATION BRANDS  : Wine & Spirits Division Announces Leadership Appointment..
PU
03/30CONSTELLATION BRANDS  : Beer Depletion Seen Dropping in Fiscal Q4 Due to Weather..
MT
03/25CONSTELLATION BRANDS  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Constellation Bran..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 530 M - -
Net income 2021 1 984 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 44 495 M 44 495 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,42x
EV / Sales 2022 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 251,73 $
Last Close Price 230,28 $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Sands Executive Chairman
Lee Tussing Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tiffanie de Liberty Chief Compliance Officer, SVP-Wine & Spirits
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.5.13%44 495
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-5.68%125 263
HEINEKEN N.V.-3.14%60 088
AMBEV S.A.-2.43%42 578
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-8.40%39 870
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.0.19%26 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ