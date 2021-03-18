Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellation Brands, Inc.    STZ

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Constellation Brands : Welcomes SAIC's Michelle O'Hara as Board Observer Through Participation in Heidrick & Struggles' Director Institute

03/18/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VICTOR, N.Y., March 16, 2021 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Michelle O'Hara, Science Applications International Corp.'s ('SAIC') executive vice president and chief human resources officer, will observe Constellation's board of directors as a participant in the Heidrick & Struggles' Director Institute, a comprehensive development program for diverse executive leaders.

The Heidrick & Struggles' Director Institute works to prepare diverse executives for broader operating roles and corporate governance. The program's CEO-selected participants are mentored and encouraged to provide insights and experiences, enhance boardroom discussions, and create potential succession opportunities. In reciprocity, Mike McGrew, Constellation's executive vice president, chief communications, corporate social responsibility and diversity officer, has been selected to serve as a Board observer at SAIC, a Fortune 500 technology integrator that drives digital transformation through its robust portfolio of secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets.

'Investing in diverse talent is vital to the long-term success of our business and our participation in the Heidrick & Struggles' Director Institute is part of our continued commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,' said Bill Newlands, Constellation's president and chief executive officer. 'While much work remains, I am proud of the progress we have made - particularly within our board of directors and assembling a group of incredibly talented, diverse leaders to help guide our company's future. We welcome Michelle as a Board observer and look forward to benefiting from her perspective as part of our board discussions, and I am excited for Mike's opportunity to continue broadening his knowledge, perspective and capabilities with SAIC.'

In her role as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at SAIC, O'Hara leads the design and implementation of strategic talent and culture initiatives, including organizational and leadership development, talent acquisition, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and corporate social responsibility. She also leads enterprise change management and internal communications for the company. O'Hara joined SAIC in 2009 as vice president of talent acquisition and has more than two decades of HR leadership experience, including leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton and other companies.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It's what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won't stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what's Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com

Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com

Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com

Marisa Pepelea 312-741-2316 / marisa.pepelea@cbrands.com

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 17:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
01:30pCONSTELLATION BRANDS  : Welcomes SAIC's Michelle O'Hara as Board Observer Throug..
PU
03/17Constellation brands welcomes saic's michelle o'hara as board observer throug..
AQ
03/11BAT looks beyond tobacco to Canadian marijuana
RE
03/11Constellation Brands Announces Commitment to Invest $10 Million in ‘Cle..
GL
03/05CONSTELLATION BRANDS  : Luke bryan and constellation brands reintroduce two lane..
AQ
03/04Constellation Brands to Report Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Finan..
GL
03/02CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01CONSTELLATION BRANDS  : Wine & Spirits Modernizes U.S. Route To Market Through E..
PU
02/25ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Hard Seltzers Help Bud Brewer Regain Some Sparkle -- Upd..
DJ
02/25ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Hard Seltzers Help Bud Brewer Regain Some Sparkle
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 529 M - -
Net income 2021 1 984 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 45 040 M 45 040 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 249,27 $
Last Close Price 233,01 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Sands Executive Chairman
Lee Tussing Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tiffanie de Liberty Chief Compliance Officer, SVP-Wine & Spirits
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.6.37%43 991
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-6.42%123 066
HEINEKEN N.V.-0.33%62 794
AMBEV S.A.-1.47%42 865
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-4.49%38 899
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.1.17%26 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ