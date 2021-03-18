Constellation Brands : Welcomes SAIC's Michelle O'Hara as Board Observer Through Participation in Heidrick & Struggles' Director Institute

VICTOR, N.Y., March 16, 2021 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Michelle O'Hara, Science Applications International Corp.'s ('SAIC') executive vice president and chief human resources officer, will observe Constellation's board of directors as a participant in the Heidrick & Struggles' Director Institute, a comprehensive development program for diverse executive leaders.

The Heidrick & Struggles' Director Institute works to prepare diverse executives for broader operating roles and corporate governance. The program's CEO-selected participants are mentored and encouraged to provide insights and experiences, enhance boardroom discussions, and create potential succession opportunities. In reciprocity, Mike McGrew, Constellation's executive vice president, chief communications, corporate social responsibility and diversity officer, has been selected to serve as a Board observer at SAIC, a Fortune 500 technology integrator that drives digital transformation through its robust portfolio of secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets.

'Investing in diverse talent is vital to the long-term success of our business and our participation in the Heidrick & Struggles' Director Institute is part of our continued commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,' said Bill Newlands, Constellation's president and chief executive officer. 'While much work remains, I am proud of the progress we have made - particularly within our board of directors and assembling a group of incredibly talented, diverse leaders to help guide our company's future. We welcome Michelle as a Board observer and look forward to benefiting from her perspective as part of our board discussions, and I am excited for Mike's opportunity to continue broadening his knowledge, perspective and capabilities with SAIC.'

In her role as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at SAIC, O'Hara leads the design and implementation of strategic talent and culture initiatives, including organizational and leadership development, talent acquisition, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and corporate social responsibility. She also leads enterprise change management and internal communications for the company. O'Hara joined SAIC in 2009 as vice president of talent acquisition and has more than two decades of HR leadership experience, including leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton and other companies.

