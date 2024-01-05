Constellation Brands: president of wines and spirits to step down
The company has launched a search for a successor. CEO Bill Newlands will assume responsibility for the division on a temporary basis, in addition to his current responsibilities, until a successor is appointed.
Bill Newlands and Robert Hanson will work together over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition. Robert Hanson joined Constellation in June 2019 after holding senior positions at American Eagle Outfitters and Levi Strauss.
