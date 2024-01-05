Constellation Brands: president of wines and spirits to step down

Constellation Brands announced on Thursday evening the mutually agreed departure of Robert Hanson from his position as Executive Vice President and President of the Wines and Spirits Division, at the end of the Group's financial year on February 29.



The company has launched a search for a successor. CEO Bill Newlands will assume responsibility for the division on a temporary basis, in addition to his current responsibilities, until a successor is appointed.



Bill Newlands and Robert Hanson will work together over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition. Robert Hanson joined Constellation in June 2019 after holding senior positions at American Eagle Outfitters and Levi Strauss.



