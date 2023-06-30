Constellation Brands results top estimates on strong Modelo Especial sales

  1. Markets
Security STZ

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

Equities STZ US21036P1084

Delayed Nyse - 04:03:53 2023-06-29 pm EDT Intraday chart for Constellation Brands, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
246.85 USD +0.03% +0.64% +6.52%
Latest news about Constellation Brands, Inc.

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-29 246.85 $ +0.03% 1,148,862
2023-06-28 246.78 $ -0.09% 928,131
2023-06-27 246.99 $ +1.89% 935,168
2023-06-26 242.42 $ +0.02% 743,769
2023-06-23 242.38 $ -1.18% 1,028,417

Delayed Quote Nyse - 04:03:53 2023-06-29 pm EDT

Chart Constellation Brands, Inc.

Chart Constellation Brands, Inc.
Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc. is one of the leading American producers of wines, spirits and beers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - beer (72.9%): Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico and Victoria brands; - wines (19.6%): Robert Mondavi, Simi, Mark Xest, Kim Crawford, Estancia, Clos du Bois, Black Box brands, etc.; - spirits (2.7%): Svedka Vodka, Casa Noble and High West brands ; - other (4.8%). The United States account for 97.3% of net sales.
Sector
Brewers
Calendar
07:30am - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Constellation Brands, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
246.85USD
Average target price
268.83USD
Spread / Average Target
+8.91%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Brewers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Chart Analysis Constellation Brands, Inc.
+6.52% 45 231 M $
AMBEV S.A.
Chart Analysis Ambev S.A.
+4.82% 49 303 M $
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED
Chart Analysis Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
-17.72% 33 590 M $
HEINEKEN N.V.
Chart Analysis Heineken N.V.
+7.12% 57 650 M $
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
Chart Analysis Heineken Holding N.V.
+10.27% 24 679 M $
CARLSBERG A/S
Chart Analysis Carlsberg A/S
+18.56% 23 757 M $
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
-5.41% 20 654 M $
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Chart Analysis Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
+35.32% 19 760 M $
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited
-7.65% 15 665 M $
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Chart Analysis Molson Coors Beverage Company
+27.37% 14 193 M $
Other Brewers
