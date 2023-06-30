Constellation Brands results top estimates on strong Modelo Especial sales

Constellation Brands, Inc. is one of the leading American producers of wines, spirits and beers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - beer (72.9%): Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico and Victoria brands; - wines (19.6%): Robert Mondavi, Simi, Mark Xest, Kim Crawford, Estancia, Clos du Bois, Black Box brands, etc.; - spirits (2.7%): Svedka Vodka, Casa Noble and High West brands ; - other (4.8%). The United States account for 97.3% of net sales.

Sector Brewers