|246.85 USD
|+0.03%
|+0.64%
|+6.52%
|02:26pm
|Constellation Brands Cuts FY24 Earnings Guidance
|DJ
|02:23pm
|Constellation Brands results top estimates on strong Modelo Especial sales
|RE
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|246.85 $
|+0.03%
|1,148,862
|2023-06-28
|246.78 $
|-0.09%
|928,131
|2023-06-27
|246.99 $
|+1.89%
|935,168
|2023-06-26
|242.42 $
|+0.02%
|743,769
|2023-06-23
|242.38 $
|-1.18%
|1,028,417
Delayed Quote Nyse - 04:03:53 2023-06-29 pm EDT
Constellation Brands, Inc.
Constellation Brands, Inc. is one of the leading American producers of wines, spirits and beers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - beer (72.9%): Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico and Victoria brands; - wines (19.6%): Robert Mondavi, Simi, Mark Xest, Kim Crawford, Estancia, Clos du Bois, Black Box brands, etc.; - spirits (2.7%): Svedka Vodka, Casa Noble and High West brands ; - other (4.8%). The United States account for 97.3% of net sales.Read more
07:30am - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Ratings for Constellation Brands, Inc.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
246.85USD
Average target price
268.83USD
Spread / Average Target
+8.91%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
