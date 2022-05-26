Log in
    STZ   US21036P1084

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:04:53 pm EDT
244.37 USD   +0.55%
04:31pConstellation Brands to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference on June 2, 2022
GL
04:30pConstellation Brands to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference on June 2, 2022
AQ
05/20CAPITALGAINSREPORT : Pope Francis Endorses Agave Alcohol (ROAG, STZ, DEO, SBEV, EAST)
AQ
Constellation Brands to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference on June 2, 2022

05/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
VICTOR, N.Y., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Garth Hankinson, chief financial officer, will present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and is expected to cover the company’s strategic business initiatives, financial metrics, and operating performance, as well as outlook for the future.

A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s website at ir.cbrands.com under the News & Events section. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s website under the Financial History section. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website through the close of business on July 1, 2022.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, and our premium wine brands such as Meiomi, and Kim Crawford.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com		Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/817afb35-6df1-4d15-913f-bbceeeaff2db


