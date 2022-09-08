Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Constellation Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEG   US21037T1097

CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION

(CEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:17 2022-09-08 am EDT
84.12 USD   +1.47%
09:58aAir Emissions Report Confirms Constellation Produces the Most Carbon-Free Electricity and Has the Cleanest Generation Fleet Among Large Power Producers
BU
09/07Constellation's First Sustainability Report Details Strategy to Lead the Clean Energy Transition, Fight the Climate Crisis
BU
09/02S&P Continues to Lose Ground as Powell's Jackson Hole Comments Weigh on Sentiment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Emissions Report Confirms Constellation Produces the Most Carbon-Free Electricity and Has the Cleanest Generation Fleet Among Large Power Producers

09/08/2022 | 09:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Next cleanest peer company has nearly quadruple the rate of carbon dioxide emissions as Constellation

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG), the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy, has by far the lowest rate of carbon dioxide emissions among the 20 largest investor-owned power producers in the United States, according to an independent analysis based on publicly reported air emissions.

Released today, the latest Benchmarking Air Emissions of the 100 Largest Electric Power Producers in the United States report showed that the next cleanest company among the group of 20 had nearly four times the rate of carbon dioxide emissions as Constellation. Constellation’s fleet of nuclear, solar, wind and hydro plants produce about 10 percent of the nation’s carbon-free energy. Nearly 90 percent of the company’s annual energy output comes from carbon-free sources.

“While we have made tremendous progress in lowering emissions, the climate crisis remains an urgent threat and we must continue working toward a more sustainable, clean energy future,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation. “We are committed to our goal to produce 100 percent of our electricity from carbon-free resources by 2040, while investing in new and emerging technology, increasing domestic energy security and supporting job growth and equitable economic development in the communities we serve.”

The emissions report benchmarks key air pollutant emissions -- including nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide and mercury -- from the 100 largest U.S. power producers. It relies upon publicly reported generation and emissions data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and has established a clear record of the sector’s environmental performance. The report was based on 2021 data, prior to Constellation’s separation from its former parent company, Exelon, in February 2022. Constellation owns and operates all of Exelon’s former generation assets.

In February 2022, Constellation launched as a standalone company with a nation-leading pledge to deliver 95 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040.

Constellation is pursuing multiple technologies to help the company and its customers lower emissions. The company received a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) grant to test the benefits of using nuclear energy to produce hydrogen at its Nine Mile Nuclear Station on Oswego, N.Y. The company is installing a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer that will separate the hydrogen and oxygen molecules in water, resulting in carbon-free hydrogen. Sustainable fuels and other products produced with hydrogen hold the key to decarbonizing industries and processes that defy easy climate solutions, such as long-haul shipping, agriculture, steelmaking and aviation, among others. Constellation is seeking to expand hydrogen production to other plants in its fleet as part of a broader DOE effort to develop the hydrogen economy and is exploring ways to reduce emissions at its fossil plants by blending clean hydrogen with natural gas.

The company received a separate DOE grant in April to explore the potential for direct air capture technology at the company’s Byron nuclear plant in Northern Illinois. While nuclear plants produce no carbon emissions, direct air capture technology removes carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, a possible next-generation technology to combat the climate crisis.

Among its other climate initiatives, Constellation has partnered with Microsoft on the development of a 24/7/365 carbon-free energy matching technology that will help customers achieve true zero emissions, as opposed to the current practice of annualizing renewable energy certificates and credits. The product will match a customer’s energy needs with local, carbon-free energy sources on an hour-by-hour basis.

You can learn more about Constellation’s efforts to accelerate the transition to a carbon-free future, mitigate the climate crisis and support energy equity and environmental justice in our 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to millions of homes, institutional customers, the public sector, community aggregations and businesses, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. A Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, our fleet of nuclear, hydro, wind and solar facilities have the generating capacity to power approximately 20 million homes and provide 10 percent of all carbon-free energy on the grid in the U.S. Our fleet is helping to accelerate the nation’s transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is nearly 90 percent carbon-free. We have set a goal to achieve 100 percent carbon-free power generation by 2040 by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing our diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet. Follow Constellation on Twitter @ConstellationEG.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
09:58aAir Emissions Report Confirms Constellation Produces the Most Carbon-Free Electricity a..
BU
09/07Constellation's First Sustainability Report Details Strategy to Lead the Clean Energy T..
BU
09/02S&P Continues to Lose Ground as Powell's Jackson Hole Comments Weigh on Sentiment
MT
08/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Constellation Energy's Price Target to $98 from $95, Maintains O..
MT
08/22Guggenheim Raises Constellation Energy's Price Target to $92 From $70, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
08/18CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
08/18Morgan Stanley Lifts Price Target on Constellation Energy to $95 From $64, Keeps Overwe..
MT
08/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
08/10CONSTELLATION ENERGY : August 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
08/10CONSTELLATION ENERGY : CVS Health Advances Sustainability Efforts Through Purchase of Rene..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 460 M - -
Net income 2022 656 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,3x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 27 095 M 27 095 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 11 696
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Constellation Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 82,90 $
Average target price 85,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Dominguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan L. Eggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Lawless Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Bradley M. Halverson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%27 095
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.34%177 302
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.10%84 889
SOUTHERN COMPANY16.29%84 774
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.15%69 422
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.69%66 365