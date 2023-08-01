Grants have provided nearly $5.5 million to date for STEM education and research programs, reaching nearly 270,000 students nationwide

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG), the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services, announced today it is now accepting applications for its 2023 E2 Energy to Educate grant program, which provides funding for student projects focusing on energy innovation. Educators and students in grades six through 12 can apply for program grants of up to $25,000, and those in two- and four-year colleges can apply for grants of up to $50,000. Oct. 1, 2023, is the deadline for applications.

“Year after year, we continue be inspired by the enthusiasm and ingenuity exhibited by the students and teachers who submit applications for E2,” said Kathleen Barrón, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Constellation. “This program is one of several ways Constellation is investing in growing the clean energy workforce of the future, but the foundation of E2 is the dedicated organizations and educators getting students excited about and involved in the STEM fields.”

The E2 program granted more than $500,000 across 23 projects and reached about 20,000 students nationwide in 2022. Last year’s selected projects, which spanned 10 states, included construction of a solar-powered net-zero home, hydroelectric generators, electric vehicle kits and youth-focused STEM teaching programs. To date, the grant program has provided nearly $5.5 million for research and education projects that have fueled the exploration of STEM fields for nearly 270,000 students.

Among E2 winners in 2022 was the Peer Outreach with Energy Resources (POWER) program, a collaboration between the Montgomery County (Maryland) Department of Environmental Protection and Nature Forward.

“Funding from Constellation allowed us to double the number of high school students we engage around energy efficiency education to develop and lead ‘Energy Express’ presentations for younger students and community members,” said Jeff Chandler, who helps lead the POWER program. “The grant enabled us to meet regularly with students throughout the year to grow their understanding about the importance of energy savings, hear from experts in the field, practice public speaking and community engagement and turn learning into action.”

National nonprofit EcoRise also received grant funding through E2 in 2022. The organization offers a range of learning opportunities for students, teachers and school districts designed to advance environmental literacy, sustainable schools and equitable access to clean energy career pathways.

"A climate-resilient future cannot be achieved without a clean energy system,” said Jon Stott, executive director, EcoRise. “With support from Constellation through E2, we’ve created a robust set of curricular resources that allow us to encourage students to design decarbonized electric grids for their communities. Constellation’s support is also helping us use those resources to provide a growing number of U.S. educators interested in energy management with high-quality energy-equity professional development that ultimately helps students bring energy-saving innovations to communities disproportionately impacted by climate change.”

To be eligible for funding, a project must align with the following energy innovation themes:

Equity in Energy : A focus on the importance of engaging underrepresented groups in the energy sector and creating pathways to STEM and energy careers for students of color, women and other underrepresented groups. Projects spotlight the best ways to engage and support underrepresented communities and foster environmental justice. With intentionality, the goal is to increase diverse perspectives and representation in energy careers and reach underserved communities with clean energy innovations.

: A focus on the importance of engaging underrepresented groups in the energy sector and creating pathways to STEM and energy careers for students of color, women and other underrepresented groups. Projects spotlight the best ways to engage and support underrepresented communities and foster environmental justice. With intentionality, the goal is to increase diverse perspectives and representation in energy careers and reach underserved communities with clean energy innovations. Sustainability as a Lifestyle : Centered on how new technologies and artificial intelligence will transform home energy usage and transportation options in the future. Projects will address how daily choices in transportation and home life can create a more sustainable future. New technologies can power a cleaner energy future via electrification and sustainable choices.

: Centered on how new technologies and artificial intelligence will transform home energy usage and transportation options in the future. Projects will address how daily choices in transportation and home life can create a more sustainable future. New technologies can power a cleaner energy future via electrification and sustainable choices. Clean Energy & Less Waste: Emphasizing the energy sources and choices that will have the greatest current and future potential to mitigate climate change, such as harnessing and storing clean energy to reduce waste. Applicants are challenged to explore how businesses, schools, governments and communities can take action through policies and programs to move the U.S. toward a cleaner energy future. Innovative technologies and climate advocacy are helping achieve a carbon-free future.

Grant recipients are announced each year in November during American Education Week. To learn more about the program and application criteria, visit the Community section of constellationenergy.com.

In 2022, Constellation and its employees donated more than $12.5 million to nonprofit partners and 87% of the company’s direct giving supported organizations, programs events targeted specifically to diverse populations.

About Constellation

A Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers across the continental United States, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 15 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation’s clean energy. We are further accelerating the nation’s transition to a carbon-free future by helping our customers reach their sustainability goals, setting our own ambitious goal of achieving 100% carbon-free generation by 2040, and by investing in promising emerging technologies to eliminate carbon emissions across all sectors of the economy. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

