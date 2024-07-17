DEI STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AT A GLANCE

Strategic Talent Sourcing

Launched our "PowerEd" program to expand and amplify our relationships with 11 universities.

Workforce Development

Entered historic diversity pledge with North America's

Building Trades Union.

$1.25 million "Powering Change" program kicked off,

providing grants to six nonprofit organizations.

Business (Supplier) Diversity

Over $521 million spent with diverse suppliers.

Established a dedicated Business (Supplier)

Diversity Team.

Equity and Belonging

Hosted inaugural ERG Summit uniting 120 chapter board members and sponsors.

Introduced the DEI Spotlight Awards an employee-driven program for individuals to nominate their peers and leaders promoting respect, belonging, diversity and equity.

Graduated our firstTHRIVE cohort, a professional development program for a diverse and inclusive group of high-potential key managers.

PILLAR OUTCOMES BY THE NUMBERS:

24%

14

81%

of management and

relationships established with

of employees who responded

executive hires were

diversity-focused organizations

to Great Place to Work®

veterans. 16 percent of total

to build brand awareness and

survey said Constellation is a

hires were veterans.

career pipelines.

great place to work.

$1.5 Million

13

290,000

in scholarship commitment

interns from HBCUs, Hispanic

students supported by E2

over the next 10 years through

Serving institutions, and Minority

Energy to Educate Grant

Constellation Scholars.

serving institutions.

Program since 2010.

21%

over 25+

965

of our total managed

outreach and engagement

new suppliers in our registered

spend is with diverse

events attended, participated

supplier registration system,

suppliers.

in, and/or sponsored.

SMART GEP.

25

5,000+

1000+

employees graduated from

participants engaged in 9 ERGs

employees attended the

the first THRIVE cohort

across 67 chapters.

Allyship webinar series.

