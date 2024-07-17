DEI STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AT A GLANCE
Strategic Talent Sourcing
Launched our "PowerEd" program to expand and amplify our relationships with 11 universities.
Workforce Development
Entered historic diversity pledge with North America's
Building Trades Union.
$1.25 million "Powering Change" program kicked off,
providing grants to six nonprofit organizations.
Business (Supplier) Diversity
Over $521 million spent with diverse suppliers.
Established a dedicated Business (Supplier)
Diversity Team.
Equity and Belonging
Hosted inaugural ERG Summit uniting 120 chapter board members and sponsors.
Introduced the DEI Spotlight Awards an employee-driven program for individuals to nominate their peers and leaders promoting respect, belonging, diversity and equity.
Graduated our firstTHRIVE cohort, a professional development program for a diverse and inclusive group of high-potential key managers.
PILLAR OUTCOMES BY THE NUMBERS:
24%
14
81%
of management and
relationships established with
of employees who responded
executive hires were
diversity-focused organizations
to Great Place to Work®
veterans. 16 percent of total
to build brand awareness and
survey said Constellation is a
hires were veterans.
career pipelines.
great place to work.
$1.5 Million
13
290,000
in scholarship commitment
interns from HBCUs, Hispanic
students supported by E2
over the next 10 years through
Serving institutions, and Minority
Energy to Educate Grant
Constellation Scholars.
serving institutions.
Program since 2010.
21%
over 25+
965
of our total managed
outreach and engagement
new suppliers in our registered
spend is with diverse
events attended, participated
supplier registration system,
suppliers.
in, and/or sponsored.
SMART GEP.
25
5,000+
1000+
employees graduated from
participants engaged in 9 ERGs
employees attended the
the first THRIVE cohort
across 67 chapters.
Allyship webinar series.
