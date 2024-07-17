DEI STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AT A GLANCE

Strategic Talent Sourcing

Launched our "PowerEd" program to expand and amplify our relationships with 11 universities.

Workforce Development

Entered historic diversity pledge with North America's

Building Trades Union.

$1.25 million "Powering Change" program kicked off,

providing grants to six nonprofit organizations.

Business (Supplier) Diversity

Over $521 million spent with diverse suppliers.

Established a dedicated Business (Supplier)

Diversity Team.

Equity and Belonging

Hosted inaugural ERG Summit uniting 120 chapter board members and sponsors.

Introduced the DEI Spotlight Awards an employee-driven program for individuals to nominate their peers and leaders promoting respect, belonging, diversity and equity.

Graduated our firstTHRIVE cohort, a professional development program for a diverse and inclusive group of high-potential key managers.