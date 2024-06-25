2024 Constellation Sustainability Report Sustainability Data Index & Factsheet

Sustainability Data Index & Factsheet

Constellation's 2024 Sustainability Data Index & Factsheet discloses our performance and relevant policies for key sustainability topics. Metrics reflect company-wide data and are reported based on calendar year, unless otherwise indicated. Additional context is provided in our 2024 Sustainability Reportand Reporting Frameworks Content Index.

Please Note: The abbreviation "N/A" refers to metrics that are not applicable to Constellation, while the abbreviation "N/R" refers to 2022 metrics that were not reported in last year's Sustainability Report.

General

Financial Performance

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Operating revenues

Million USD

$24,440

$24,918

Net revenues

Million USD

$495

$1,610

GRI 201-1

Market Information

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Total customers served (annual average)

Number

1,732,657

1,984,408

Residential

Number

1,177,006

1,392,245

Commercial

Number

546,133

583,352

Industrial

Number

9,518

8,811

SASB IF-EU-000.A

Customer counts are for power customers only.

Energy Generation, Capacity, and Sales

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Total electricity generated

GWh

198,949

200,785

Nuclear

GWh

173,350

174,047

Share of Constellation generation

Percent

87%

87%

Natural gas and oil

GWh

21,563

22,959

Share of Constellation generation

Percent

11%

11%

Renewables and storage

GWh

4,036

3,779

Share of Constellation generation

Percent

2%

2%

Share of Constellation electricity generated in

Percent

3.1%

2.2%

regulated markets

SASB IF-EU-000.D

Please refer to the Sales and Supply Sources section in Constellation's 2023 Form10-Kfor additional details on 2023 and 2022 data.

This data index shows net generation gigawatt hours (GWh) calculated based on Constellation's ownership level of generation assets according to the equity share boundary approach, as defined by the GHG Protocol. The generation table in Constellation's 2023 Form10-Kshows our ownership of consolidated generating facilities at 100% to be consistent with the income statement presentation.

Energy Generation, Capacity, and Sales

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Total owned generating capacity

MW

32,355

33,094

Nuclear

MW

20,895

22,070

Increase in capacity due to acquisition of ownership stake in South Texas Project Electric Generating

Station (STP).

Share of total Constellation owned generating

Percent

65%

67%

capacity

Nuclear fleet capacity factor

Percent

94.8%

94.4%

Capacity factor refers to the ratio of electrical energy produced by our nuclear generating fleet for a

period of time compared to the electrical energy that could have been produced at continuous full

power operation during the same period.

Data reflects the capacity factor for nuclear facilities operated by Constellation.

Natural gas and oil

MW

8,807

8,461

Share of total Constellation owned generating

Percent

27%

25%

capacity

Renewables and storage

MW

2,653

2,563

Decrease in reported net capacity in 2023 reflects implementation of the Resource Adequacy Planning

Effective Load Carrying Capability (ELCC) program in the PJM region, which reserves a percentage of

Share of total Constellation owned generating

Percent

8%

8%

the nameplate capacity of our hydroelectric units.

capacity

Total electricity delivered to customers

MW

201,914,320

197,989,177

SASB IF-EU-000.B

Residential customers

MWh

12,110,749

11,797,826

Commercial customers

MWh

103,830,270

104,493,054

Industrial customers

MWh

19,200,571

18,802,190

All other retail customers

MWh

544,522

434,298

Wholesale customers

MWh

66,228,208

62,461,809

Wholesale electricity purchased for customers

TWh

70.7

67.2

SASB IF-EU-000.E

Natural gas purchased for customers

MMBtu

1,131,174,557

1,173,405,651

Climate and Environmental Management

GRI/SASB Indicator

Board level responsibility for climate and

The Constellation Board of Directors provides oversight on the development and execution of our corporate citizenship strategy, including

GRI 2-9

environmental issues

sustainability and environmental stewardship. The Corporate Governance Committee of the Board reviews our environmental strategies, including

GRI 2-12

climate and sustainability policies. This oversight includes issues such as water, biodiversity, air emissions and operational waste. The Nuclear

Oversight Committee oversees the safe and reliable management and operation of our nuclear generating facilities and reviews environmental, health

GRI 2-13

and safety issues relating to nuclear generating facilities, including the safe management of spent nuclear fuel. For more information, please see our

2024 Proxy Statement,relevant committee chartersand2024 Sustainability Report.

Executive level responsibility for climate and

The Constellation Sustainability Council is overseen by the Vice President of Sustainability and Climate Strategy and consists of a cross-functional

GRI 2-9

environmental issues

group of executive leaders from key departments across Constellation. The Council meets four times per year to review sustainability policies and

initiatives, ensure strategic alignment, discuss emerging ESG trends and make informed suggestions to management.

Additionally, our executive team, including our CEO and other senior management, is accountable for our environmental compliance and assurance

strategy. At Constellation, we are committed to protecting and sustaining the environment by complying with applicable regulatory requirements while

protecting and enhancing the air, water and land. Constellation's Environmental Council oversees our program and is composed of leaders from each

business unit. The Council is subject to oversight from the Board of Directors and meets four times per year to review policies and initiatives, ensure

strategic alignment, discuss emerging environmental trends and make informed suggestions to senior executive leadership.

For more information, please see our 2024 Sustainability Report.

Relevant policies and resources

Corporate Governance Committee Charter

Nuclear Oversight Committee Charter

Climate Change Policy

Environmental Policy

Water Resource Management Policy

Biodiversity Policy

Environmental Justice Policy

Environmental Stewardship & Impact webpage

Nuclear EMS Certification Statement

Energy/Fuel Consumption

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Total energy/fuel consumed

GWh

48,098

51,727

GRI 302-1

Per CDP guidance, this data excludes nuclear fuel.

2022 data throughout the Climate section of this Data Index may differ from previously disclosed

Total non-renewable energy/fuel

GWh

47,144

50,768

amounts due to re-baselining, as discussed in more detail below in the Greenhouse Gas Emissions

section of this Data Index.

Total renewable energy/fuel

GWh

43

43

Total purchased electricity

GWh

911

916

Percentage of energy consumed from the grid

Percent

1.9%

1.8%

Energy consumption intensity

GWh / million USD

1.97

2.08

GRI 302-3

revenue

Customer Energy Savings

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Reductions in energy requirements of sold products

MWh

571,307

511,306

GRI 302-5

This data only includes energy savings realized through customer energy efficiency projects

and services achieved during the reporting period

SASB IF-EU-420a.3

implemented byConstellation Energy Solutions.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Scope 1 GHG emissions

Metric tons CO2e

9,102,084

9,679,181

GRI 305-1

Gases included in the calculation include CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6. Constellation calculates

SASB IF-EU-110a.1

Gases included in the calculation include CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6. Constellation calculates

Scope 1 emissions using guidance from the IPCC 4th Assessment Report.

The increase to our Scope 1 emissions in 2023 is the result of our natural gas generation assets in

Texas being called on more frequently and for longer durations than in prior years to ensure the reliable

delivery of power to meet the demand of that state's electricity grid

Per GHG Protocol guidance, the GHG "inventory boundary must be held consistent between those data

sets that are used for a direct comparison over time." Following this, we have conducted a re-baselining

of our GHG inventory to ensure comparison of "like with like" emissions boundaries and calculation

methodologies over time. Re-baselining was triggered after exceeding our 5% re-baselining threshold

due to (1) changes in our organizational structure due to acquisition and divestment, (2) improvements

to our GHG accounting methodology for better alignment to GHG Protocol guidance, and (3) updated,

more accurate source data from which our GHG emissions are calculated. As such, our 2022 GHG

emissions have been updated to reflect these changes and may vary slightly from what was previously

reported.

Scope 1 biogenic CO2 emissions

Metric tons CO2e

12

13

GRI 305-1

This represents CO2 emissions from the combustion or biodegradation of biomass.

Percentage of Scope 1 emissions covered under

Percent

8.5%

6.4%

SASB IF-EU-110a.1

emissions-limiting regulations

Percentage of Scope 1 emissions covered under

Percent

99.4%

99.4%

emissions-reporting regulations

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Scope 2 (location-based) GHG emissions

Metric tons CO2e

298,226

292,891

GRI 305-2

Gases included in the calculation include CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs, SF6 and NF3, but only CO2, CH4 and

N2O are relevant to our operations. Constellation calculates Scope 2 emissions using guidance from the

IPCC 4th Assessment Report.

Scope 2 (market-based) GHG emissions

Metric tons CO2e

362,974

379,850

GRI 305-2

Our Scope 2 market-based emissions are higher compared to our Scope 2 location-based emissions

due to the use of residual mix emission factors, in line with GHG Protocol Scope 2 guidance Table 6.3

Market-based Scope 2 data hierarchy examples. Voluntary and compliance purchases of clean energy

are removed from the energy mix (the denominator for residual mix emission factor) to more accurately

reflect emissions associated with a buyer's purchases and avoid double counting of clean energy

attributes.

Historically, we have taken an annual energy matching approach to reducing our market-based Scope

2 emissions by retiring emission-free energy certificates (EFECs) from nuclear generation to cover 100

percent of our annual grid-supplied electric use in the PJM market territory, as was the practice prior to

our separation from Exelon in 2022. As part of our climate roadmap work in 2023, we reassessed our

approach to using contractual instruments like EFECs to reduce our market-based Scope 2 inventory.

We determined we needed a change to align our clean energy procurement strategy with what we

believe is required for firm, reliable grid decarbonization: hourly carbon-free energy matching of load

with supply within geographically deliverable boundaries. As part of this pivot, we re-baselined our

historic market-based Scope 2 inventories and are using this year to reset, without any procurement

of contractual instruments against our 2023 inventory, while we turn our ambitions toward making

progress on hourly matching against our own electricity use in our 2024 market-based Scope 2

inventory and beyond.

Had we continued the historic practice of retiring EFECs to cover 100 percent of our annual grid-

supplied electric use in the PJM market territory, our Scope 2 market-based emissions would have

increased by 13.4 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, from approximately 46,000 to 53,000 metric tons

of CO2e.

Total Scope 1 and 2 (location-based) GHG emissions

Metric tons CO2e

9,400,309

9,972,072

Total Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) GHG emissons

Metric tons CO2e

9,465,058

10,059,031

GHG emissions intensity (Scope 1 and 2,

Metric tons CO2e /

385

400

GRI 305-4

location-based)

million USD revenue

GHG emissions intensity (Scope 1 and 2,

Metric tons CO2e /

387

404

market-based)

million USD revenue

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Total relevant Scope 3 GHG emissions

Metric tons CO2e

81,398,873

87,482,855

GRI 305-3

Gases included in the calculation include CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6. Constellation calculates

Scope 3 emissions using guidance from the IPCC 4th Assessment Report. There are 17 potential Scope

3 categories. Constellation currently tracks and reports those most pertinent to our business and where

we can most effectively take action today. Additional information on Scope 3 accounting can be found at

http://ghgprotocol.org/scope-3-technical-calculation-guidance.

Category 3 Fuel- and Energy-related:Long-term

Metric tons CO2e

21,050,841

24,922,161

Includes owned and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) renewables for which attributes may have been

and spot market power purchases for resale -- fossil

sold as RECs or retired for Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) obligations.

Category 11 Use of Sold Products: Natural gas

Metric tons CO2e

60,079,112

62,322,096

sold by Constellation New Energy (as used by

customers)

Category 11 Use of Sold Products: Heating and

Metric tons CO2e

259,284

226,578

cooling equipment operated for others

Category 6 Business travel

Metric tons CO2e

3,261

5,817

Category 8 Upstream Leased Activities: Fuel and

Metric tons CO2e

6,376

6,203

energy used in leased facilities and equipment

GHG Emissions Reductions/Avoidance

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Total avoided carbon emissions from carbon-free

Metric tons CO2e

124,235,613

124,553,213

Estimated based on 178 TWhs of zero-emissions electricity generated by our nuclear and renewable

generation assets

fleet during 2023, using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GHG Equivalencies

Calculator.

Avoided carbon emissions - nuclear generation

Metric tons CO2e

121,099,805

121,587,152

Avoided carbon emissions - renewable generation

Metric tons CO2e

3,135,807

2,966,061

GHG emissions reduced as a direct result of

Metric tons CO2e

243,749

227,898

GRI 305-5

This data only includes GHG emissions avoided as a result of customer energy efficiency projects

reduction initiatives

implemented byConstellation Energy Solutions.

Other Significant Air Emissions

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions

Metric tons

938

804

GRI 305-7

In 2023, our measured emissions intensity rates, on a per MWh

SASB IF-EU-120a.1

generated basis, for NOx and SOx were well below the U.S. electric generation industry average, and we

NOx emissions intensity

kg/MWh generated

0.005

0.004

have lowered our NOx and SOx emission rates each by 46 and 71 percent, respectively since 2019. For

Sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions

Metric tons

118

53

more information, please see the most recent Benchmarking Air Emissions Report, published November

2023.

SOx emissions intensity

kg/MWh generated

0.0006

0.0003

Particulate matter (PM), lead (Pb), mercury (Hg),

Metric tons

N/A

N/A

volatile organic compounds (VOCs), persistent organic

pollutants (POP) and hazardous air pollutants (HAP)

emissions

Ozone-depleting substances (ODS) emissions

Metric tons of CFC-11

3.76

1.59

GRI 305-6

equivalent

Environmental Compliance

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Percentage of generation operations covered under an

Percent

100%

100%

Refer to Constellation 2024 Sustainability Report: Managing Environmental Programs section for

environmental management system (EMS)

additional details.

Total permit non-compliances

Number

12

16

GRI 2-27

Air

Number

6

4

Land

Number

0

1

Water

Number

6

11

SASB IF-EU-140a.2

Total notice of violations

Number

0

0

GRI 2-27

SASB IF-EU-140a.2

Air

Number

0

0

Land

Number

0

0

Water

Number

0

0

Total monetary value of significant fines

Million USD

0

0

GRI 2-27

Total reportable spills

Number

0

2

Only spills that exceed federal reportable quantities for ground or water are disclosed here.

Water

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Total water withdrawal/intake

Megaliters

46,682,483

48,697,737

GRI 303-3

SASB IF-EU-140a.1

Share of withdrawn water returned to source

Percent

98.5%

98.5%

Total water discharge

Megaliters

45,974,591

47,960,046

GRI 303-4

Total water consumption

Megaliters

707,892

737,692

GRI 303-5

SASB IF-EU-140a.1

Total water consumed in areas with water stress

Megaliters

Negligible

Negligible

We use the World Resources Institute Aqueducttool to broaden our understanding of potential future

water scarcity risks caused by climate change and economic growth and how our operations may be

impacted or may pose impacts in these scenarios. Constellation's largest water-consuming sites are in

low-medium-risk regions, while our operations in high-water-risk areas use negligible amounts of water

and do not face water scarcity risks.

Total water recycled through closed cycle cooling

Megaliters

7,003,852

6,649,680

systems

Biodiversity

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Site biodiversity programs certified

by the Wildlife

Number

14

15

GRI 304-3

For more information on our WHC-certified programs, please visit WHC's websiteand select

Habitat Council (WHC)

"Constellation" from the "Company/Organization" drop-down menu.

Site biodiversity programs certified

by the National

Number

14

14

Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Waste

Unit

2022

2023

GRI/SASB Indicator

Additional Information

Total hazardous waste generated

Metric tons

GRI 306-3

2022 values have been revised from those previously reported in last year's report, which included

26

42

universal waste, a specially-regulated subset of hazardous waste that includes batteries, mercury-

Hazardous waste diverted from disposal

Metric tons

<1

1

GRI 306-4

containing lamp bulbs, etc., as defined by U.S. EPA regulations. The updated values reported in this

year's report exclude universal waste.

Total radioactive waste disposed

Cubic meters

1,393

1,849

For additional context on how we safely manage nuclear waste, please see the Managing Our Waste

Responsibly section of our 2024 Sustainability Report.

