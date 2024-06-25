Constellation's 2024 Sustainability Data Index & Factsheet discloses our performance and relevant policies for key sustainability topics. Metrics reflect company-wide data and are reported based on calendar year, unless otherwise indicated. Additional context is provided in our 2024 Sustainability Reportand Reporting Frameworks Content Index.

Please Note: The abbreviation "N/A" refers to metrics that are not applicable to Constellation, while the abbreviation "N/R" refers to 2022 metrics that were not reported in last year's Sustainability Report.

KEY LINKS

Constellation Code of Business Conduct

Constellation Supplier Code of Conduct

Constellation 2022 Form 10-k

Constellation 2023 Proxy Statement