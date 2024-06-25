2024 Constellation Sustainability Report Sustainability Data Index & Factsheet
Sustainability Data Index & Factsheet
Constellation's 2024 Sustainability Data Index & Factsheet discloses our performance and relevant policies for key sustainability topics. Metrics reflect company-wide data and are reported based on calendar year, unless otherwise indicated. Additional context is provided in our 2024 Sustainability Reportand Reporting Frameworks Content Index.
Please Note: The abbreviation "N/A" refers to metrics that are not applicable to Constellation, while the abbreviation "N/R" refers to 2022 metrics that were not reported in last year's Sustainability Report.
General
Financial Performance
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Operating revenues
Million USD
$24,440
$24,918
Net revenues
Million USD
$495
$1,610
GRI 201-1
Market Information
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Total customers served (annual average)
Number
1,732,657
1,984,408
Residential
Number
1,177,006
1,392,245
Commercial
Number
546,133
583,352
Industrial
Number
9,518
8,811
SASB IF-EU-000.A
Customer counts are for power customers only.
Energy Generation, Capacity, and Sales
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Total electricity generated
GWh
198,949
200,785
Nuclear
GWh
173,350
174,047
Share of Constellation generation
Percent
87%
87%
Natural gas and oil
GWh
21,563
22,959
Share of Constellation generation
Percent
11%
11%
Renewables and storage
GWh
4,036
3,779
Share of Constellation generation
Percent
2%
2%
Share of Constellation electricity generated in
Percent
3.1%
2.2%
regulated markets
SASB IF-EU-000.D
Please refer to the Sales and Supply Sources section in Constellation's 2023 Form10-Kfor additional details on 2023 and 2022 data.
This data index shows net generation gigawatt hours (GWh) calculated based on Constellation's ownership level of generation assets according to the equity share boundary approach, as defined by the GHG Protocol. The generation table in Constellation's 2023 Form10-Kshows our ownership of consolidated generating facilities at 100% to be consistent with the income statement presentation.
Energy Generation, Capacity, and Sales
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Total owned generating capacity
MW
32,355
33,094
Nuclear
MW
20,895
22,070
Increase in capacity due to acquisition of ownership stake in South Texas Project Electric Generating
Station (STP).
Share of total Constellation owned generating
Percent
65%
67%
capacity
Nuclear fleet capacity factor
Percent
94.8%
94.4%
Capacity factor refers to the ratio of electrical energy produced by our nuclear generating fleet for a
period of time compared to the electrical energy that could have been produced at continuous full
power operation during the same period.
Data reflects the capacity factor for nuclear facilities operated by Constellation.
Natural gas and oil
MW
8,807
8,461
Share of total Constellation owned generating
Percent
27%
25%
capacity
Renewables and storage
MW
2,653
2,563
Decrease in reported net capacity in 2023 reflects implementation of the Resource Adequacy Planning
Effective Load Carrying Capability (ELCC) program in the PJM region, which reserves a percentage of
Share of total Constellation owned generating
Percent
8%
8%
the nameplate capacity of our hydroelectric units.
capacity
Total electricity delivered to customers
MW
201,914,320
197,989,177
SASB IF-EU-000.B
Residential customers
MWh
12,110,749
11,797,826
Commercial customers
MWh
103,830,270
104,493,054
Industrial customers
MWh
19,200,571
18,802,190
All other retail customers
MWh
544,522
434,298
Wholesale customers
MWh
66,228,208
62,461,809
Wholesale electricity purchased for customers
TWh
70.7
67.2
SASB IF-EU-000.E
Natural gas purchased for customers
MMBtu
1,131,174,557
1,173,405,651
Climate and Environmental Management
GRI/SASB Indicator
Board level responsibility for climate and
The Constellation Board of Directors provides oversight on the development and execution of our corporate citizenship strategy, including
GRI 2-9
environmental issues
sustainability and environmental stewardship. The Corporate Governance Committee of the Board reviews our environmental strategies, including
GRI 2-12
climate and sustainability policies. This oversight includes issues such as water, biodiversity, air emissions and operational waste. The Nuclear
Oversight Committee oversees the safe and reliable management and operation of our nuclear generating facilities and reviews environmental, health
GRI 2-13
and safety issues relating to nuclear generating facilities, including the safe management of spent nuclear fuel. For more information, please see our
2024 Proxy Statement,relevant committee chartersand2024 Sustainability Report.
Executive level responsibility for climate and
The Constellation Sustainability Council is overseen by the Vice President of Sustainability and Climate Strategy and consists of a cross-functional
GRI 2-9
environmental issues
group of executive leaders from key departments across Constellation. The Council meets four times per year to review sustainability policies and
initiatives, ensure strategic alignment, discuss emerging ESG trends and make informed suggestions to management.
Additionally, our executive team, including our CEO and other senior management, is accountable for our environmental compliance and assurance
strategy. At Constellation, we are committed to protecting and sustaining the environment by complying with applicable regulatory requirements while
protecting and enhancing the air, water and land. Constellation's Environmental Council oversees our program and is composed of leaders from each
business unit. The Council is subject to oversight from the Board of Directors and meets four times per year to review policies and initiatives, ensure
strategic alignment, discuss emerging environmental trends and make informed suggestions to senior executive leadership.
For more information, please see our 2024 Sustainability Report.
Relevant policies and resources
Corporate Governance Committee Charter
Nuclear Oversight Committee Charter
Climate Change Policy
Environmental Policy
Water Resource Management Policy
Biodiversity Policy
Environmental Justice Policy
Environmental Stewardship & Impact webpage
Nuclear EMS Certification Statement
Energy/Fuel Consumption
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Total energy/fuel consumed
GWh
48,098
51,727
GRI 302-1
Per CDP guidance, this data excludes nuclear fuel.
2022 data throughout the Climate section of this Data Index may differ from previously disclosed
Total non-renewable energy/fuel
GWh
47,144
50,768
amounts due to re-baselining, as discussed in more detail below in the Greenhouse Gas Emissions
section of this Data Index.
Total renewable energy/fuel
GWh
43
43
Total purchased electricity
GWh
911
916
Percentage of energy consumed from the grid
Percent
1.9%
1.8%
Energy consumption intensity
GWh / million USD
1.97
2.08
GRI 302-3
revenue
Customer Energy Savings
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Reductions in energy requirements of sold products
MWh
571,307
511,306
GRI 302-5
This data only includes energy savings realized through customer energy efficiency projects
and services achieved during the reporting period
SASB IF-EU-420a.3
implemented byConstellation Energy Solutions.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Scope 1 GHG emissions
Metric tons CO2e
9,102,084
9,679,181
GRI 305-1
Gases included in the calculation include CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6. Constellation calculates
SASB IF-EU-110a.1
Gases included in the calculation include CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6. Constellation calculates
Scope 1 emissions using guidance from the IPCC 4th Assessment Report.
The increase to our Scope 1 emissions in 2023 is the result of our natural gas generation assets in
Texas being called on more frequently and for longer durations than in prior years to ensure the reliable
delivery of power to meet the demand of that state's electricity grid
Per GHG Protocol guidance, the GHG "inventory boundary must be held consistent between those data
sets that are used for a direct comparison over time." Following this, we have conducted a re-baselining
of our GHG inventory to ensure comparison of "like with like" emissions boundaries and calculation
methodologies over time. Re-baselining was triggered after exceeding our 5% re-baselining threshold
due to (1) changes in our organizational structure due to acquisition and divestment, (2) improvements
to our GHG accounting methodology for better alignment to GHG Protocol guidance, and (3) updated,
more accurate source data from which our GHG emissions are calculated. As such, our 2022 GHG
emissions have been updated to reflect these changes and may vary slightly from what was previously
reported.
Scope 1 biogenic CO2 emissions
Metric tons CO2e
12
13
GRI 305-1
This represents CO2 emissions from the combustion or biodegradation of biomass.
Percentage of Scope 1 emissions covered under
Percent
8.5%
6.4%
SASB IF-EU-110a.1
emissions-limiting regulations
Percentage of Scope 1 emissions covered under
Percent
99.4%
99.4%
emissions-reporting regulations
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Scope 2 (location-based) GHG emissions
Metric tons CO2e
298,226
292,891
GRI 305-2
Gases included in the calculation include CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs, SF6 and NF3, but only CO2, CH4 and
N2O are relevant to our operations. Constellation calculates Scope 2 emissions using guidance from the
IPCC 4th Assessment Report.
Scope 2 (market-based) GHG emissions
Metric tons CO2e
362,974
379,850
GRI 305-2
Our Scope 2 market-based emissions are higher compared to our Scope 2 location-based emissions
due to the use of residual mix emission factors, in line with GHG Protocol Scope 2 guidance Table 6.3
Market-based Scope 2 data hierarchy examples. Voluntary and compliance purchases of clean energy
are removed from the energy mix (the denominator for residual mix emission factor) to more accurately
reflect emissions associated with a buyer's purchases and avoid double counting of clean energy
attributes.
Historically, we have taken an annual energy matching approach to reducing our market-based Scope
2 emissions by retiring emission-free energy certificates (EFECs) from nuclear generation to cover 100
percent of our annual grid-supplied electric use in the PJM market territory, as was the practice prior to
our separation from Exelon in 2022. As part of our climate roadmap work in 2023, we reassessed our
approach to using contractual instruments like EFECs to reduce our market-based Scope 2 inventory.
We determined we needed a change to align our clean energy procurement strategy with what we
believe is required for firm, reliable grid decarbonization: hourly carbon-free energy matching of load
with supply within geographically deliverable boundaries. As part of this pivot, we re-baselined our
historic market-based Scope 2 inventories and are using this year to reset, without any procurement
of contractual instruments against our 2023 inventory, while we turn our ambitions toward making
progress on hourly matching against our own electricity use in our 2024 market-based Scope 2
inventory and beyond.
Had we continued the historic practice of retiring EFECs to cover 100 percent of our annual grid-
supplied electric use in the PJM market territory, our Scope 2 market-based emissions would have
increased by 13.4 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, from approximately 46,000 to 53,000 metric tons
of CO2e.
Total Scope 1 and 2 (location-based) GHG emissions
Metric tons CO2e
9,400,309
9,972,072
Total Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) GHG emissons
Metric tons CO2e
9,465,058
10,059,031
GHG emissions intensity (Scope 1 and 2,
Metric tons CO2e /
385
400
GRI 305-4
location-based)
million USD revenue
GHG emissions intensity (Scope 1 and 2,
Metric tons CO2e /
387
404
market-based)
million USD revenue
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Total relevant Scope 3 GHG emissions
Metric tons CO2e
81,398,873
87,482,855
GRI 305-3
Gases included in the calculation include CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6. Constellation calculates
Scope 3 emissions using guidance from the IPCC 4th Assessment Report. There are 17 potential Scope
3 categories. Constellation currently tracks and reports those most pertinent to our business and where
we can most effectively take action today. Additional information on Scope 3 accounting can be found at
http://ghgprotocol.org/scope-3-technical-calculation-guidance.
Category 3 Fuel- and Energy-related:Long-term
Metric tons CO2e
21,050,841
24,922,161
Includes owned and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) renewables for which attributes may have been
and spot market power purchases for resale -- fossil
sold as RECs or retired for Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) obligations.
Category 11 Use of Sold Products: Natural gas
Metric tons CO2e
60,079,112
62,322,096
sold by Constellation New Energy (as used by
customers)
Category 11 Use of Sold Products: Heating and
Metric tons CO2e
259,284
226,578
cooling equipment operated for others
Category 6 Business travel
Metric tons CO2e
3,261
5,817
Category 8 Upstream Leased Activities: Fuel and
Metric tons CO2e
6,376
6,203
energy used in leased facilities and equipment
GHG Emissions Reductions/Avoidance
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Total avoided carbon emissions from carbon-free
Metric tons CO2e
124,235,613
124,553,213
Estimated based on 178 TWhs of zero-emissions electricity generated by our nuclear and renewable
generation assets
fleet during 2023, using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GHG Equivalencies
Calculator.
Avoided carbon emissions - nuclear generation
Metric tons CO2e
121,099,805
121,587,152
Avoided carbon emissions - renewable generation
Metric tons CO2e
3,135,807
2,966,061
GHG emissions reduced as a direct result of
Metric tons CO2e
243,749
227,898
GRI 305-5
This data only includes GHG emissions avoided as a result of customer energy efficiency projects
reduction initiatives
implemented byConstellation Energy Solutions.
Other Significant Air Emissions
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions
Metric tons
938
804
GRI 305-7
In 2023, our measured emissions intensity rates, on a per MWh
SASB IF-EU-120a.1
generated basis, for NOx and SOx were well below the U.S. electric generation industry average, and we
NOx emissions intensity
kg/MWh generated
0.005
0.004
have lowered our NOx and SOx emission rates each by 46 and 71 percent, respectively since 2019. For
Sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions
Metric tons
118
53
more information, please see the most recent Benchmarking Air Emissions Report, published November
2023.
SOx emissions intensity
kg/MWh generated
0.0006
0.0003
Particulate matter (PM), lead (Pb), mercury (Hg),
Metric tons
N/A
N/A
volatile organic compounds (VOCs), persistent organic
pollutants (POP) and hazardous air pollutants (HAP)
emissions
Ozone-depleting substances (ODS) emissions
Metric tons of CFC-11
3.76
1.59
GRI 305-6
equivalent
Environmental Compliance
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Percentage of generation operations covered under an
Percent
100%
100%
Refer to Constellation 2024 Sustainability Report: Managing Environmental Programs section for
environmental management system (EMS)
additional details.
Total permit non-compliances
Number
12
16
GRI 2-27
Air
Number
6
4
Land
Number
0
1
Water
Number
6
11
SASB IF-EU-140a.2
Total notice of violations
Number
0
0
GRI 2-27
SASB IF-EU-140a.2
Air
Number
0
0
Land
Number
0
0
Water
Number
0
0
Total monetary value of significant fines
Million USD
0
0
GRI 2-27
Total reportable spills
Number
0
2
Only spills that exceed federal reportable quantities for ground or water are disclosed here.
Water
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Total water withdrawal/intake
Megaliters
46,682,483
48,697,737
GRI 303-3
SASB IF-EU-140a.1
Share of withdrawn water returned to source
Percent
98.5%
98.5%
Total water discharge
Megaliters
45,974,591
47,960,046
GRI 303-4
Total water consumption
Megaliters
707,892
737,692
GRI 303-5
SASB IF-EU-140a.1
Total water consumed in areas with water stress
Megaliters
Negligible
Negligible
We use the World Resources Institute Aqueducttool to broaden our understanding of potential future
water scarcity risks caused by climate change and economic growth and how our operations may be
impacted or may pose impacts in these scenarios. Constellation's largest water-consuming sites are in
low-medium-risk regions, while our operations in high-water-risk areas use negligible amounts of water
and do not face water scarcity risks.
Total water recycled through closed cycle cooling
Megaliters
7,003,852
6,649,680
systems
Biodiversity
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Site biodiversity programs certified
by the Wildlife
Number
14
15
GRI 304-3
For more information on our WHC-certified programs, please visit WHC's websiteand select
Habitat Council (WHC)
"Constellation" from the "Company/Organization" drop-down menu.
Site biodiversity programs certified
by the National
Number
14
14
Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Waste
Unit
2022
2023
GRI/SASB Indicator
Additional Information
Total hazardous waste generated
Metric tons
GRI 306-3
2022 values have been revised from those previously reported in last year's report, which included
26
42
universal waste, a specially-regulated subset of hazardous waste that includes batteries, mercury-
Hazardous waste diverted from disposal
Metric tons
<1
1
GRI 306-4
containing lamp bulbs, etc., as defined by U.S. EPA regulations. The updated values reported in this
year's report exclude universal waste.
Total radioactive waste disposed
Cubic meters
1,393
1,849
For additional context on how we safely manage nuclear waste, please see the Managing Our Waste
Responsibly section of our 2024 Sustainability Report.
