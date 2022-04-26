Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Constellation Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEG   US21037T1097

CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION

(CEG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 01:22:11 pm EDT
61.00 USD   -2.04%
01:29pConstellation Energy Corporation Declares Dividend
BU
04/20KeyBanc Adjusts Constellation Energy's Price Target to $71 from $62, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/19Biden administration launches $6 bln nuclear power credit program
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Constellation Energy Corporation Declares Dividend

04/26/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.141 per share on Constellation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 13, 2022.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and the leading competitive retail supplier of power and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the United States. Headquartered in Baltimore, its generation fleet powers more than 20 million homes and businesses and is helping to accelerate the nation’s transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is 90 percent carbon-free. Constellation has set a goal to eliminate 100 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing its diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources paired with the nation’s largest carbon-free nuclear fleet. Constellation’s family of retail businesses serves approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three-fourths of the Fortune 100. Visit ConstellationEnergy.com or follow Constellation on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
01:29pConstellation Energy Corporation Declares Dividend
BU
04/20KeyBanc Adjusts Constellation Energy's Price Target to $71 from $62, Keeps Overweight R..
MT
04/19Biden administration launches $6 bln nuclear power credit program
RE
04/19CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/19Constellation Energy Corporation Announces Rhonda Ferguson, A Member of Its Board of Di..
CI
04/19Constellation Energy Secures $2.5 Million Grant from Energy Department to Study Direct ..
MT
04/19DOE Awards $2.5 Million for Direct Air Capture Study at Constellation Nuclear Plant In ..
BU
04/12Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Constellation Energy to $75 From $65, Reiterates Ov..
MT
04/07KeyBanc Raises Constellation Energy's Price Target to $62 From $55, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
04/06CONSTELLATION ENERGY : Urges Shareholders to Reject "Mini-Tender" Offer by TRC Capital
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 924 M - -
Net income 2022 1 133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 15 012 M 15 012 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 11 696
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Constellation Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 62,27 $
Average target price 65,46 $
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Dominguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan L. Eggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Lawless Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Bradley M. Halverson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%15 012
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.5.02%23 672
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-8.19%16 602
NORTHLAND POWER INC.4.87%7 186
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-37.59%4 502
NEOEN0.37%4 387