CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION

Constellation Energy Corporation Declares Dividend

07/26/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.141 per share on Constellation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to millions of homes, institutional customers, the public sector, community aggregations and businesses, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. A Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, our fleet of nuclear, hydro, wind and solar facilities have the generating capacity to power approximately 20 million homes, providing 10 percent of all carbon-free energy on the grid in the U.S. Our fleet is helping to accelerate the nation’s transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is nearly 90 percent carbon-free. We have set a goal to achieve 100 percent carbon-free power generation by 2040 by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing our diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet. Follow Constellation on Twitter @ConstellationEG.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 864 M - -
Net income 2022 909 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 652 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 17 955 M 17 955 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 11 696
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 54,96 $
Average target price 68,43 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Dominguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan L. Eggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Lawless Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Bradley M. Halverson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%17 955
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.9.95%23 619
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.6.22%18 664
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.8.01%7 617
NORTHLAND POWER INC.6.82%7 339
NEOEN5.97%4 412