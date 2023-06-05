Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Constellation Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEG   US21037T1097

CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION

(CEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06:48 2023-06-05 am EDT
88.45 USD   +1.03%
10:39aConstellation Energy : Named to Fortune 200
PU
09:34aWells Fargo Increases Price Target on Constellation Energy to $120 From $115, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
06/02S&P 500 Rises for Third Week as Senate Passes Debt-Ceiling Bill to Avert Potential Default
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Constellation Energy : Named to Fortune 200

06/05/2023 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Constellation Named to Fortune 200 Nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy and largest Baltimore-based company is well positioned to lead the country's transition to a carbon-free future

BALTIMORE (June 5, 2023) - Constellation (Nasdaq CEG), the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy, has been named a Fortune 200 company after its first full year as an independent company. With 2022 revenue of $24.4 billion, Constellation is among the largest power providers in the nation and has the lowest carbon emissions and lowest carbon intensity of any major power producer in the U.S. It is the highest ranked Baltimore-based company in the Fortune 500.

Coming in at 162 on the list, this ranking recognizes Constellation's position among the top 200 largest companies in the country and a key player in the energy sector. The annual list includes companies that are incorporated in the U.S., operate in the U.S., and file financial statements with a government agency. The companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years.

"As one of America's largest and most diversified clean energy companies, Constellation is well positioned and purpose-driven to make real and lasting impacts on the communities we serve," said CEO Joe Dominguez. "By continuing to invest in clean energy technologies, we are expanding carbon-free generation; delivering clean, safe, reliable power; and improving access to jobs and opportunities across the country."

Constellation's inclusion on this year's list reflects that it is now a stand-alone publicly traded company, following its separation from its former parent company in February 2022. Choosing Baltimore as the location for its headquarters, Constellation is Maryland's largest publicly-traded company and is committed to continued investment in the state. Today, the company produces approximately 90 percent of Maryland's carbon-free energy, pays $33 million in state and local taxes, and has more than 3,200 employees and contractors in Maryland.

With separation from its parent company last year, Constellation launched with a clear growth strategy: to maintain and grow its fleet of carbon-free generation assets and lead the nation's response to the climate crisis by investing in clean energy technologies. And to date, the company has remained true to its purpose, recently announcing the acquisition of a 44 percent ownership stake in the South Texas Project nuclear plant, intent to seek license renewals at its Clinton and Dresden nuclear plants, and an $800 million uprate project at the Braidwood and Byron nuclear facilities. In addition, Constellation recently began producing hydrogen at the nation's first one-megawatt nuclear-powered clean hydrogen facility in upstate New York, and set an industry record for blending high concentrations of hydrogen with natural gas to lower emissions at its Hillabee Generating Station.

#####

About Constellation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation's largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers across the continental United States, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation's largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 15 million homes, providing around 10% of the nation's clean energy. We are further accelerating the nation's transition to a carbon-free future by helping our customers reach their sustainability goals, setting our own ambitious goal of achieving 100% carbon-free generation by 2040, and by investing in promising emerging technologies to eliminate carbon emissions across all sectors of the economy. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Download

Attachments

Disclaimer

Constellation Energy Corporation published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 14:38:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
10:39aConstellation Energy : Named to Fortune 200
PU
09:34aWells Fargo Increases Price Target on Constellation Energy to $120 From $115, Maintains..
MT
06/02S&P 500 Rises for Third Week as Senate Passes Debt-Ceiling Bill to Avert Potential Defa..
MT
06/02Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Constellation Energy to $90 From $94, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
06/01Constellation energy corp shares up 5.7% as co to buy stake in t…
RE
06/01Transcript : Constellation Energy Corporation - Special Call
CI
06/01Constellation Energy to Acquire NRG Energy's 44% Stake in Texas Nuclear Plant
MT
06/01Constellation Energy : Conference Call Information
PU
06/01Constellation Energy : Press Release
PU
06/01Constellation Energy : Business Update Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 478 M - -
Net income 2023 1 160 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 1,37%
Capitalization 28 399 M 28 399 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 13 370
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Constellation Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 87,54 $
Average target price 98,92 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Dominguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan L. Eggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Lawless Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Bradley M. Halverson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION1.54%28 399
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.66%149 430
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.95%78 223
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.74%75 728
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.92%69 112
ENEL S.P.A.20.20%65 892
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer