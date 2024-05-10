April 10, 2024
Notice to Constellation Energy's Financial Community:
FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND
CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST SCHEDULE
Constellation Energy will discuss first quarter 2024 earnings in a conference call scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.
To access the call by phone, please follow the registration link, and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
You will also be able to listen to a live audio webcast here. The link is also available on the Investor Relations page of Constellation Energy's website (https://investors.constellationenergy.com/). The webcast will be archived and available for replay.
Constellation Energy Investor Relations
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Constellation Energy Corporation published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 22:48:51 UTC.