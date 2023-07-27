$250,000 donation part of program to introduce more women and minority workers to family-sustaining clean energy jobs

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG), the largest producer of carbon-free energy in the U.S., is contributing $250,000 to HIRE360 as part of a program to increase employment and training opportunities in the building trades for women and people of color in the Chicago area. The partnership, an expansion of Constellation’s $1 million Powering Change workforce development initiative, will help HIRE360 launch a program to train people in historically underserved communities for family-sustaining union jobs in the building trades.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727482337/en/

At the future site of a training and business development center on the South Side of Chicago, Constellation leaders present a $250,000 check to HIRE360 to support the nonprofit in its efforts to help women and minority workers gain access to good-paying union jobs in the building trades. (Photo: Business Wire)

HIRE360 provides training programs, connects workers with mentors and offers direct support to help build stronger families and communities. Constellation’s support will help HIRE360 launch a new program this fall, designed to foster economic equity by introducing Chicago area students to different trades and skills, and providing access to good-paying, long-term careers.

“Constellation is a catalyst for economic growth and progress in our communities, and providing equitable access to family sustaining jobs is a key part of that commitment,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation. “Our investment will help eliminate employment barriers and provide training, reskilling and upskilling opportunities for underserved and underrepresented communities, creating a future talent pipeline for Constellation and others in our industry.”

HIRE360 is currently in the middle of major renovation work on a former warehouse at 2520 S. State Street in Chicago that will become a 40,000-square-foot training and business development center. The campus will feature conference and meeting rooms, event space, and working areas for 37 trades.

“We are excited to partner with Constellation to increase opportunities in construction and the trades to those populations who are currently underrepresented,” said Jay Rowell, Executive Director, HIRE360. “Too many Chicagoans work multiple low-wage jobs and still struggle to make ends meet. With $100 billion in projects breaking ground in Chicago over the next 15 years, our hope is to give diverse candidates a better opportunity to be part of the city’s construction future.”

The North America Building Trades Unions (NABTU) is a labor organization representing more than three million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada and recently co-signed a pledge with Constellation to increase diversity in the energy sector. As a result of Constellation’s donation, numerous underrepresented Chicago area residents will participate in HIRE360’s workforce development programs and have the opportunity to access NABTU’s gold standard registered apprenticeship training.

“NABTU and its affiliates are proud that the Chicago and Cook County Building and Construction Trades Council are part of this partnership with Constellation and HIRE360,” said Sean McGarvey, President of North America’s Building Trades Unions. “We will continue seeking ways to create opportunities within the energy sector for people of all backgrounds. This program will provide meaningful career paths across the skilled trades for diverse populations, ensuring equitable access in underserved communities throughout the Chicago region.

About Constellation

A Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers across the continental United States, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 15 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation’s clean energy. We are further accelerating the nation’s transition to a carbon-free future by helping our customers reach their sustainability goals, setting our own ambitious goal of achieving 100% carbon-free generation by 2040, and by investing in promising emerging technologies to eliminate carbon emissions across all sectors of the economy. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HIRE360

Launched in January 2020, HIRE360 is an industry-led, community-focused nonprofit ensuring that our city’s future is inspired by all the communities that call Chicago home. Our demand-driven approach to workforce development allows direct connection with employers and unions to develop workforce recruitment and training programs that meet the specific and timely employment needs of the hospitality and construction sectors. As a workforce intermediary, we identify, recruit, skill up and help community members navigate the apprenticeship process. Our business development program creates wealth and career opportunities in Chicago’s communities by investing capital, time and mentorship to help Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises start, grow and thrive. Learn more at www.HIRE360Chicago.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727482337/en/