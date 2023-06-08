Advanced search
    CEG   US21037T1097

CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION

(CEG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37:36 2023-06-08 am EDT
91.71 USD   +0.99%
09:08aConstellation Repowers Criterion Wind as Part of $350 Million Investment in Its Renewable Fleet
BU
06/07Constellation Energy : ‘Fishing for a Cure' Raises $77,000 for Megan's Mission Foundation
PU
06/07Concentric Energy Advisor South Texas Project Transaction : Nuclear Generation and the Clean Energy Transition
AQ
Constellation Repowers Criterion Wind as Part of $350 Million Investment in Its Renewable Fleet

06/08/2023 | 09:08am EDT
Project is the latest in a series of investments to accelerate renewable, nuclear and other clean-energy growth initiatives across the company

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) is improving the efficiency and increasing the output of its Criterion wind project in Oakland, Md., and extending the life of the facility for 20 years, a move that will deliver more carbon-free electricity to the region and launch a $350 million effort to increase the output and lifespan of the company’s renewable energy portfolio. Over the course of this fleetwide project, Constellation’s repowering efforts will enable 315 megawatts of its existing carbon-free wind fleet to generate greater output at the same wind conditions.

The Criterion wind project is the latest in a series of investments Constellation has made to lead the nation’s response to the climate crisis and help states like Maryland accelerate clean-energy growth initiatives and achieve the aggressive environmental goals set forth by the Maryland General Assembly and the Moore administration. Constellation operates 27 wind projects that are capable of producing about 1,400 megawatts of electricity.

“Constellation leads the nation in carbon-free energy production. Our investment strategy will unlock even more clean energy from our existing facilities to help the nation meet its ambitious climate goals,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation.

In addition to the significant investment in Maryland in recent months, Constellation has announced the acquisition of a 44 percent ownership stake in the South Texas Project nuclear plant, an intent to seek license renewal at its Clinton and Dresden nuclear plants in Illinois, and an $800 million uprate project at the Braidwood and Byron nuclear facilities in Illinois. In addition, Constellation recently began producing hydrogen at the nation’s first one-megawatt nuclear-powered clean hydrogen facility in upstate New York, and set an industry record for blending high concentrations of hydrogen with natural gas to lower emissions at its Hillabee Generating Station in Alabama.

“We are very excited about this project, as the assessable tax base and the 100-plus construction jobs created are significant,” said Paul Edwards, Chairman of the Garrett County Commissioners. “The increase in carbon-free power production is also needed. This is a huge upgrade for our region.”

Photos and B-Roll of the project are available HERE

Construction at the Criterion wind project is underway with the installation of new, high-efficiency rotors, turbine blades and generators at the 28-unit site. The older turbine blades and equipment will be recycled. The power generated at the wind project will continue to be sold to Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC). The project is expected to be completed before year end.

Constellation employs about 3,200 employees and contractors in Maryland and is Maryland’s largest producer of carbon-free energy. Through its Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Plant in Calvert County, the Conowingo Dam along the Susquehanna River, and three wind farms in western Maryland, Constellation produces approximately 90 percent of Maryland’s carbon-free energy. In 2022, the company and its employees contributed $3.3 million to Maryland nonprofits and volunteered more than 21,000 hours.

About Constellation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers across the continental United States, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 15 million homes, providing around 10% of the nation’s clean energy. We are further accelerating the nation’s transition to a carbon-free future by helping our customers reach their sustainability goals, setting our own ambitious goal of achieving 100% carbon-free generation by 2040, and by investing in promising emerging technologies to eliminate carbon emissions across all sectors of the economy. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Income Statement Evolution
