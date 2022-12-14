Advanced search
    CEG   US21037T1097

CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION

(CEG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:48 2022-12-14 pm EST
91.48 USD   +0.70%
12:33pEnergy veteran Rice's SPAC to take NET Power public in $1.5 bln deal
RE
08:47aMizuho Securities Adjusts Constellation Energy's Price Target to $94 From $54, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12/09CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORP Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Energy veteran Rice's SPAC to take NET Power public in $1.5 bln deal

12/14/2022 | 12:33pm EST
Dec 14 (Reuters) - A blank-check firm backed by energy industry veteran Daniel Rice will take clean energy producer NET Power public in a deal valued at $1.46 billion including debt.

The deal by Rice Acquisition Corp II comes as U.S. renewable natural gas producer Archaea Energy Inc, of which Rice is the chairman, is being acquired by oil giant BP Plc in a $4.1 billion deal.

Archaea had listed in 2021 after a SPAC deal with Rice Acquisition Corp I.

Durham, North Carolina-based NET Power combusts natural gas to produce carbon dioxide, which is then either used to generate electricity or sequestered for commercial use.

"Everyone deserves clean, reliable and low-cost energy, but this 'energy trifecta' doesn't exist today," Daniel "Danny" Rice wrote in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday explaining his rationale for betting on NET's technology.

The deal will provide about $535 million of cash to NET Power, including $100 million from the Rice family and $225 million of private-investment-in-public-equity (PIPE) commitments from U.S. shale producer Occidental Petroleum Corp , Exelon spinoff Constellation Energy Corp and 8 Rivers.

Rice was the chief executive of Rice Energy, a U.S. natural gas producer that was acquired by EQT Corp for $6.7 billion in 2017.

Rice replaces Ron DeGregorio, who served as the president of utility holdings giant Exelon Corp for about 35 years and has been at the helm of NET for close to two years.

A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a blank-check firm, raises money in an initial public offering for the purpose of merging with a private company and taking it public.

NET Power will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NPWR." The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Occidental has been an investor in NET Power since 2018 and said it plans to incorporate NET Power plants into direct-air-capture (DAC) hubs that are part of its carbon sequestration business. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHAEA ENERGY INC. 0.06% 25.935 Delayed Quote.41.85%
BP PLC -0.32% 469.55 Delayed Quote.42.53%
BRENT OIL 3.06% 82.78 Delayed Quote.0.09%
CARBON GROUP S.A. -35.03% 1.28 End-of-day quote.26.73%
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION 0.68% 91.37 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EQT CORPORATION 1.72% 37.75 Delayed Quote.70.15%
EXELON CORPORATION 1.60% 43.2 Delayed Quote.4.01%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -0.42% 63.95 Delayed Quote.120.87%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.70% 293.5668 Real-time Quote.73.27%
WTI 3.27% 77.573 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.54% 16.795 End-of-day quote.14.18%
Analyst Recommendations on CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 908 M - -
Net income 2022 796 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,6x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 29 706 M 29 706 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 11 696
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Constellation Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Dominguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan L. Eggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Lawless Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Bradley M. Halverson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%29 706
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.65%173 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.46%79 393
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.83%77 453
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.62%73 377
ENEL S.P.A.-25.52%56 762