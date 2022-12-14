Energy veteran Rice's SPAC to take NET Power public in $1.5 bln deal

Dec 14 (Reuters) - A blank-check firm backed by energy
industry veteran Daniel Rice will take clean energy producer NET
Power public in a deal valued at $1.46 billion including debt.
The deal by Rice Acquisition Corp II comes as U.S.
renewable natural gas producer Archaea Energy Inc, of
which Rice is the chairman, is being acquired by oil giant BP
Plc in a $4.1 billion deal.
Archaea had listed in 2021 after a SPAC deal with Rice
Acquisition Corp I.
Durham, North Carolina-based NET Power combusts natural gas
to produce carbon dioxide, which is then either used to generate
electricity or sequestered for commercial use.
"Everyone deserves clean, reliable and low-cost energy, but
this 'energy trifecta' doesn't exist today," Daniel "Danny" Rice
wrote in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday explaining his rationale
for betting on NET's technology.
The deal will provide about $535 million of cash to NET
Power, including $100 million from the Rice family and $225
million of private-investment-in-public-equity (PIPE)
commitments from U.S. shale producer Occidental Petroleum Corp
, Exelon spinoff Constellation Energy Corp and 8
Rivers.
Rice was the chief executive of Rice Energy, a U.S. natural
gas producer that was acquired by EQT Corp for $6.7
billion in 2017.
Rice replaces Ron DeGregorio, who served as the president of
utility holdings giant Exelon Corp for about 35 years
and has been at the helm of NET for close to two years.
A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as
a blank-check firm, raises money in an initial public offering
for the purpose of merging with a private company and taking it
public.
NET Power will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the
ticker symbol "NPWR." The deal is expected to close in the
second quarter of 2023.
Occidental has been an investor in NET Power since 2018 and
said it plans to incorporate NET Power plants into
direct-air-capture (DAC) hubs that are part of its carbon
sequestration business.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila)