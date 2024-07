Shares of power producers ticked up as traders rotated out of the mega-cap tech stocks that have led the stock market for much of the year into laggards.

Constellation Energy, one of the fastest growing utility stocks in recent years, slid by more than 8% for one of its heftiest retreats on record.

07-17-24 1702ET