Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders unwound bets that utilities would benefit from the artificial-intelligence boom.

Shares of TXU Energy owner Vistra Energy and Constellation Energy were among the largest decliners on the S&P 500.

Analysts at brokerage Bank of America have estimated that electrical demand, which grew at a 0.4% annual rate over the past decade, will expand by 2.8% a year by 2030.

06-06-24 1736ET