  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Constellation Software Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSU   CA21037X1006

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

(CSU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:31:55 2023-03-30 am EDT
2501.04 CAD   +2.82%
10:39aConstellation Software Rises 2.8%, Raymond James Increases Target Price on Q4 Results
MT
10:33aConstellation Software Inc. : Champion of external growth
MS
08:42aConstellation Software reports US$152M Q4 profit, acquisitions help lift revenue
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Constellation Software Inc. : Champion of external growth

03/30/2023 | 10:33am EDT
Led by the excellent Marc Leonard, Constellation Software released its much anticipated annual results last night.

As a serial purchaser concentrated on the VMS segment - "vertical market software", i.e. software specialized for a particular trade or sector, generally custom designed by small teams of developers - Constellation has delivered a dazzling value creation over the last two decades.

The secret of this success stems largely from the inspiration Mark Leonard drew from Berkshire Hathaway. We find the same ingredients there: a low-cost acquisition strategy, a holding company cost structure reduced to the strict minimum, perfect alignment of interests between managers and shareholders, etc.

Organic growth is historically low, even negative, but it is on external growth that Constellation impresses: over the last fifteen years, after having already reached a certain critical mass, the group has managed to increase its cash profits - or "free cash flows" - at an annual average of 25%.

This has been achieved without debt or capital increase, but simply by reinvesting its cash flows. Completely self-financed, the performance is therefore spectacular and no other comparable company comes to mind, including other successful serial acquirers such as Descartes, Vitec or Roper Technologies.

Fiscal year 2022 remains true to this spotless track record, with revenues up 30%. $1.9 billion was invested in acquisitions, including deferred payments, to add $1.5 billion in revenue, representing an acquisition multiple of x1.2 revenue - in a market where we frequently see software companies trading between x10 and x20 revenue.

In relation to Constellation's historical net margin profile, this $1.5 billion of additional revenue should translate into an additional cash profit of between $300 and $350 million: we are therefore orbiting around very satisfactory returns on investment in the 15%-20% range.

It should be noted, however, that for the first time in its history, consolidated cash profit is down on the previous year. There are two reasons for this: a working capital effect - about which management has no concerns - and an exceptional gain last year, linked to the conversion of Topicus preference shares.

Fiscal year 2023 will see Constellation evolve with a significantly different scope following the two spin-offs of Topicus - the conglomerate's bridgehead in Europe, where it intends to replicate its profitable external growth strategy in a fragmented market - and Lumine a few days ago.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 795 M - -
Net income 2023 537 M - -
Net Debt 2023 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 56,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 37 972 M 37 972 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,94x
EV / Sales 2024 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 791,84 $
Average target price 1 839,01 $
Spread / Average Target 2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Henri Leonard President
Jamal Nizam Baksh Chief Financial Officer
John Edward Billowits Chairman
Mark Robert Miller Chief Operating Officer & Director
Bernard Anzarouth Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.15.07%37 972
ORACLE CORPORATION10.86%244 656
SAP SE18.89%144 894
SERVICENOW, INC.12.92%89 003
HUBSPOT, INC.42.39%20 334
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION16.63%17 561
