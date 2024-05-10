Constellation Software Inc. INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 For the three month period ended March 31, 2024 (UNAUDITED)

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2024, which we prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS). Certain information included herein is forward-looking and based upon assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to uncertainties. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. See "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties". Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. All references to "$" are to U.S. dollars and all references to "C$" are to Canadian dollars. Due to rounding, certain totals and subtotals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile. Additional information about Constellation Software Inc. (the "Company", "Constellation" or "CSI"), including our most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF"), is available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward Looking Statements Certain statements in this report may contain "forward looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this MD&A May 10, 2024. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risks and Uncertainties". Although the forward looking statements contained in this MD&A are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This report should be viewed in conjunction with the Company's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Non-IFRS Measures This MD&A includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS such as Free cash flow available to shareholders. Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate. 1

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities. See ''Results of Operations -Free cash flow available to shareholders" for a reconciliation of FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities. Overview We acquire, manage and build vertical market software ("VMS") businesses. Generally, these businesses provide mission critical software solutions that address the specific needs of our customers in particular markets. Our focus on acquiring businesses with growth potential, managing them well and then building them, has allowed us to generate significant cash flows and revenue growth during the past several years. Our revenue consists primarily of software license fees, maintenance and other recurring fees, professional service fees and hardware sales. Software license revenue is comprised of non-recurring license fees charged for the use of software products licensed under multiple-year or perpetual arrangements. Maintenance and other recurring revenue primarily consists of fees charged for customer support on software products post-delivery and also includes recurring fees derived from combined software/support contracts, transaction revenues, managed services associated with CSI software that has been sold to the customer, and hosted software-as-a-service products. Professional service revenue consists of fees charged for implementation services, custom programming, product training, certain managed services, and consulting. Hardware and other revenue includes the resale of third party hardware as part of customized solutions, as well as sales of hardware assembled internally and the reimbursement of travel costs. Our customers typically purchase a combination of software, maintenance, professional services and hardware, although the type, mix and quantity of each vary by customer and by product. Expenses consist primarily of staff costs, the cost of hardware, third party licenses, maintenance and professional services to fulfill our customer arrangements, travel and occupancy costs, depreciation, and other general operating expenses. Preferred Share Investment in Lumine On February 22 and 23, 2023 (as part of a series of transactions relating to the acquisition of WideOrbit Inc. ("WideOrbit")), the Company's subsidiary, Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine"), completed a corporate reorganization. At the beginning of the period, the Company owned 63,582,712 preferred shares ("Lumine Preferred Shares") in the capital of the Company's subsidiary, Lumine. The Lumine Preferred Shares were non-voting and under certain conditions were redeemable at the option of CSI for a redemption price of $21.74 (the "Initial Face Value") per share. The redemption price was to either be settled in cash or through the issuance of a variable number of subordinate voting shares of Lumine ("Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares") based on the terms of the Lumine Preferred Shares, or any combination thereof. The Lumine Preferred Shares were also convertible into Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares at a conversion ratio of 1:2.4302106 at any time. The Lumine Preferred Shares entitled CSI to a fixed annual cumulative dividend of 5% per annum on the Initial Face Value. On March 25, 2024, all of the Lumine Preferred Shares were automatically converted into Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares, and additional Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares were issued in satisfaction of the amounts owing in connection with the accrued dividends on the Lumine Preferred Shares. As of March 31, 2024, CSI holds 157,553,539 Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares. Subsequent to the conversion, CSI continues to consolidate Lumine and now reflects an equity interest of 61.40% (December 31, 2023 - 0%) in Lumine and a non-controlling interest of 38.60% (December 31, 2023 - 100%). 2

Results of Operations (In millions of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts) Unaudited Revenue Expenses Amortization of intangible assets Foreign exchange (gain) loss IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge Finance and other expense (income) Bargain purchase gain Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) Finance costs Income before income taxes Income tax expense (recovery) Current income tax expense (recovery) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) Income tax expense (recovery) Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of CSI Non-controlling interests Net income (loss) Net cash flows from operating activities Free cash flow available to shareholders Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted Net income (loss) per share Basic and diluted Net cash flows from operating activities per share Basic and diluted Free cash flow available to shareholders per share Basic and diluted Cash dividends declared per share Basic and diluted NM - Not meaningful Three months ended Period-Over-Period March 31, Change 2024 2023 $ % 2,353 1,919 434 23% 1,800 1,502 298 20% 242 193 50 26% (18) 10 (29) NM 81 39 42 108% (9) (7) (1) 20% (2) (1) (1) 153% 10 2 8 472% 58 188 (130) -69% 67 36 30 84% 125 (43) 168 NM 127 103 24 23% (75) (62) (12) 20% 52 40 12 29% 105 94 11 11% (31) (177) 146 -82% 74 (83) 156 NM 737 632 104 16% 446 453 (7) -2% 21.2 21.2 $ 4.95 $ 4.44 $ 0.51 11% $ 34.76 $ 29.85 $ 4.91 16% $ 21.04 $ 21.37 $ (0.33) -2% $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ - 0% Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile. 3

Comparison of the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $2,353 million, an increase of 23%, or $434 million, compared to $1,919 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% in the quarter, 3% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. The following table displays the breakdown of our revenue according to revenue type: Licenses Professional services Hardware and other Maintenance and other recurring $M - Millions of dollars Q123 Three months Period-Over- Proforma Organic ended March 31, Period Change Adj. Growth (Note 1) 2024 2023 $ % $ % ($ in millions, except percentages) 88 81 7 8% 15 -8% 470 411 58 14% 65 -1% 59 57 2 4% 9 -11% 1,737 1,369 368 27% 255 7% 2,353 1,919 434 23% 344 4% Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile. Note 1: Estimated pre-acquisition revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from companies acquired after December 30, 2023. (Obtained from unaudited vendor financial information.) For comparative purposes the table below shows the quarterly organic growth as compared to the same period in the prior year by revenue type since Q1 2022. Note that the estimated revenues achieved by acquired companies in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation may be updated in the quarter following the quarter they were acquired resulting in slight variances to previously reported figures. Quarter Ended Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 Licenses -13% -21% -16% -7% -9% -1% -7% 15% -8% Professional services -5% -8% -7% -9% 0% 1% 7% 4% -1% Hardware and other -5% -8% -7% 36% -1% 3% 10% -18% -11% Maintenance and other recurring 4% 1% -1% 1% 4% 6% 9% 7% 7% Revenue 1% -2% -3% -1% 2% 4% 7% 6% 4% The following table shows the same information adjusting for the impact of foreign exchange movements. 4

Quarter Ended Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 Licenses -11% -17% -11% -3% -7% -1% -9% 13% -9% Professional services -2% -3% -2% -5% 3% 1% 4% 2% -2% Hardware and other -3% -4% 1% 44% 2% 3% 6% -20% -12% Maintenance and other recurring 7% 6% 5% 6% 6% 7% 7% 6% 6% Revenue 4% 2% 2% 4% 5% 5% 5% 4% 3% Expenses: The following table displays the breakdown of our expenses: Three months ended Period-Over- March 31, Period Change 2024 2023 $ % Expenses ($ in millions, except percentages) Staff 1,293 1,068 225 21% Hardware 35 35 (0) -1% Third party license, maintenance and professional services 215 185 30 16% Occupancy 14 13 1 7% Travel, Telecommunications, Supplies & Software and equipment 112 89 23 26% Professional fees 38 36 3 7% Other, net 50 38 12 31% Depreciation 44 39 5 13% 1,800 1,502 298 20% Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile. Overall expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 20%, or $298 million to $1,800 million, compared to $1,502 million during the same period in 2023. As a percentage of total revenue, expenses equalled 76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 78% for the same period in 2023. The change in valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business resulted in an approximate 1% increase in expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. Staff expense - Staff expenses increased 21% or $225 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 over the same period in 2023. Staff expense can be broken down into five key operating departments: Professional Services, Maintenance, Research and Development, Sales and Marketing, and General and Administrative. Included within staff expenses for each of the above five departments are personnel and related costs associated with providing the necessary services. The table below compares the period over period variances. 5

Three months ended Period-Over- March 31, Period Change 2024 2023 $ % ($ in millions, except percentages) Professional services 287 254 33 13% Maintenance 246 202 44 22% Research and development 360 285 75 26% Sales and marketing 156 133 23 17% General and administrative 243 193 50 26% 1,293 1,068 225 21% Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile. The increase in staff expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to the growth in the number of employees compared to the same period in 2023 primarily due to acquisitions. Staff expenses in the first quarter of every year are typically higher as a percentage of revenue as compared to other quarters, largely attributable to increased payroll tax costs associated with our annual bonus payments that are made in the month of March. Hardware expenses - Hardware expenses decreased 1% or $0.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 over the same period in 2023, as compared to the 4% increase in hardware and other revenue for the same periods. Hardware margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 41% as compared to 39% for the same period in 2023. Third party license, maintenance and professional services expenses - Third party license, maintenance and professional services expenses increased 16% or $30 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 over the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily due to third party license, maintenance and professional services expenses of acquired businesses. Occupancy expenses - Occupancy expenses increased 7% or $1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 over the same period in 2023. This increase is primarily due to the occupancy expenses of acquired businesses as certain existing businesses are reducing office space as a result of the increase in remote working environments. Travel, Telecommunications, Supplies & Software and equipment expenses - Travel, Telecommunications, Supplies & Software and equipment expenses increased 26% or $23 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 over the same period in 2023. The increase in these expenses is primarily due to expenses incurred by acquired businesses. Professional fees - Professional fees increased 7% or $3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 over the same period in 2023. There are no individually material reasons contributing to this variance. Other, net - Other expenses increased 31% or $12 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 over the same period in 2023. The following table provides a further breakdown of expenses within this category. 6

Three months ended Period-Over-Period March 31, Change 2024 2023 $ % ($ in millions, except percentages) Advertising and promotion 31 25 7 28% Recruitment and training 10 10 0 5% Bad debt expense 1 4 (3) -67% R&D tax credits (13) (8) (5) 71% Contingent consideration 11 0 10 NM Other expense, net 9 7 2 35% 50 38 12 31% NM - Not meaningful Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile. The contingent consideration expense amounts recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2024 related to an increase (decrease) in anticipated acquisition earnout payment accruals primarily as a result of increases (decreases) to revenue forecasts for the associated acquisitions. Revenue forecasts are updated on a quarterly basis and the related anticipated acquisition earnout payment accruals are updated accordingly. There are no individually material reasons contributing to the remaining variances. Depreciation - Depreciation of property and equipment and right of use assets increased 13% or $5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 over the same period in 2023. The increases are primarily due to the depreciation expense associated with acquired businesses. Other Income and Expenses: The following table displays the breakdown of our other income and expenses: Three months ended Period-Over- March 31, Period Change 2024 2023 $ % ($ in millions, except percentages) Amortization of intangible assets 242 193 50 26% Foreign exchange (gain) loss (18) 10 (29) NM IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge 81 39 42 108% Finance and other expense (income) (9) (7) (1) 20% Bargain purchase gain (2) (1) (1) 153% Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 10 2 8 472% Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) 58 188 (130) -69% Finance costs 67 36 30 84% Income tax expense (recovery) 52 40 12 29% NM - Not meaningful 480 500 (20) -4% Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile. Amortization of intangible assets - Amortization of intangible assets increased 26% or $50 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 over the same period in 2023. The increase in amortization expense is primarily attributable to an increase in the carrying amount of our intangible asset balance over the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024 as a result of acquisitions completed during this twelve-month period. 7

Foreign exchange - Most of our businesses are organized geographically so many of our expenses are incurred in the same currency as our revenues, which mitigates some of our exposure to currency fluctuations. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we realized a foreign exchange gain of $18 million compared to a loss of $10 million for the same period in 2023. The following table provides a breakdown of these amounts. Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss related to: revaluation of intercompany loans between entities with differing functional currencies (1)

revaulation of the Company's unsecured subordinated floating rate debentures as a result of the appreciation (depreciation) of the Canadian dollar against the US dollar.

revaluation of the liability associated with the IRGA (Euro denominated liability) Remaining foreign exchange (gain) loss NM - Not meaningful Three months ended Period-Over-Period March 31, Change 2024 2023 $ % ($ in millions, except percentages) 3 3 1 23% (9) 0 (9) NM (14) 8 (23) NM 2 (1) 3 NM (18) 10 (29) NM Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile. Offsetting amounts recorded in other comprehensive income. Net impact to Total comprehensive income for each period is nil. The remaining foreign exchange gains and losses per the table above are primarily related to the unrealized foreign exchange translation gains and losses of certain non-US dollar denominated working capital balances to US dollars as a result of the depreciation or appreciation of the US dollar. IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge - On December 23, 2014, in accordance with the terms of the purchase and sale agreement for the initial acquisition of TSS (as defined below) by CSI, and on the basis of the term sheets attached thereto, Constellation and the Joday Group, among others, entered into a Members Agreement (the "Members Agreement") pursuant to which the Joday Group acquired 33.29% of the voting interests in Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A. (which was renamed to Topicus.com Coöperatief U.A.), a subsidiary of Constellation and the indirect owner of 100% of TSS at the time of the acquisition. Total proceeds from this transaction was €39 million ($49 million). On January 5, 2021, the Members Agreement was terminated in conjunction with the acquisition of Topicus.com B.V., the reorganization of Topicus Coop and the execution of the IRGA. The IRGA was established to create certain contractual obligations of the parties in respect of the governance of Topicus and Topicus Coop. As of December 31, 2023 the Joday Group's interest in Topicus Coop comprised 39,331,284 Topicus Coop Ordinary Units ("Topicus Coop Units") resulting in an interest of 30.29% in Topicus Coop. The IRGA provides for transfer restrictions in respect of the Topicus Coop Units. See "Liability of CSI under the terms of the IRGA" below for further details. The valuation of the IRGA liability (previously the TSS membership liability) increased by approximately 13% or $81 million from Q4 2023. The increase is primarily the result of the growth in TSS' trailing twelve month maintenance revenue on a pro-forma basis (primarily due to acquisitions). Maintenance revenue and net tangible assets are the two main drivers in the calculation of the liability. The liability recorded on the balance sheet decreased by 3% or $19 million over the three month period ended March 31, 2024 from $635 million to $616 million as a result of the revaluation charge of $81 million, less a distribution to the Joday Group of $63 million, a payment pursuant to an exercised call option of $22 million and a $14 million foreign exchange gain. The IRGA / 8