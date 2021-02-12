Constellation Software : Q4 2020 Financial Statements

Consolidated Financial Statements (In U.S. dollars)

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Constellation Software Inc. ("the Entity"), which comprise:

• the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

• the consolidated statements of income for the years then ended

• the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the years then ended

• the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended

• the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended

• and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies

(Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Entity as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditors' report.

We are independent of the Entity in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our auditors' report.

Determination of distinct professional services performance obligation in customer contracts containing multiple performance obligations and estimation of hours to complete for certain percentage-of-completion (POC) arrangements

Description of the matter

We draw attention to Notes 2(d) and 3(k) to the financial statements. The Entity has recognized revenue of $3,969 million. A portion of revenue is associated with contracts that contain multiple products and services such as software licenses, maintenance and other recurring, professional services, and hardware. The Entity uses significant judgment to assess whether professional services sold in a customer contract are considered distinct and should be accounted for as separate performance obligations. Revenue from the license of software that involves complex implementation or customization that is not distinct, and/or includes sales of hardware that is not distinct, is recognized as a combined performance obligation using the percentage-of-completion method based primarily on labour hours. The Entity applies significant judgment to determine the estimated hours to completion which affects the timing of revenue recognized for professional services and non-distinct license and/or hardware.

Why the matter is the key audit matter

We identified the determination of distinct professional services performance obligation in customer contracts containing multiple performance obligations and the estimation of hours to complete for certain POC arrangements, being contracts where revenue recognition is based on estimated hours to completion, as a key audit matter. Significant auditor judgment was required to evaluate the Entity's significant judgements of whether professional services are distinct or non-distinct and the estimated hours to completion for arrangements that are completed over an extended period. There was significant auditor effort, involving more senior professionals, required to address this matter.

How the matter was addressed in the audit

The primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter included the following: We evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of certain controls over revenue recognition including controls related to the Entity's process to identify distinct professional services performance obligations in customer contracts and controls over the estimation of hours to complete for POC arrangements, inclusive of executed contract amendments and change orders.

For a selection of new customer contracts, we assessed the Entity's determination of distinct/non-distinct professional services performance obligations, if any, by examining the contract source documents, comparing to the Entity's past assessments for similar contracts, and practices observed in the Entity's industry.

For a selection of POC arrangements where revenue recognition is based on the estimated hours to completion, we interviewed operational personnel responsible for the contract. We obtained an understanding of the original estimated hours to completion and any increase or decrease to the estimated hours to completion as the contract progresses and inspected correspondence such as project planning documents and change requests, if any, between the Entity and its customers.

In addition, we assessed the Entity's historical ability to accurately estimate hours to complete by performing an analysis of a selection of completed contracts to compare actual hours incurred upon completion to the initial estimated hours to completion.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprises:

• Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions as at the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditors' report.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Entity or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Entity's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.