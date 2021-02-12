Constellation Software : Q4 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A")

The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Certain information included herein is forward-looking and based upon assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to uncertainties. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. See "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties".

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. All references to "$" are to U.S. dollars and all references to "C$" are to Canadian dollars. Due to rounding, certain totals and subtotals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile.

Additional information about Constellation Software Inc. (the "Company" or "Constellation"), including our most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF"), is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this report may contain "forward looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this MD&A, February 12, 2021. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risks and Uncertainties". Although the forward looking statements contained in this MD&A are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This report should be viewed in conjunction with the Company's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

This MD&A includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS such as Free cash flow available to shareholders.

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities. See ''Results of Operations

-Free cash flow available to shareholders" for a reconciliation of FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities.

Overview

We acquire, manage and build vertical market software ("VMS") businesses. Generally, these businesses provide mission critical software solutions that address the specific needs of our customers in particular markets. Our focus on acquiring businesses with growth potential, managing them well and then building them, has allowed us to generate significant cash flows and revenue growth during the past several years.

Our revenue consists primarily of software license fees, maintenance and other recurring fees, professional service fees and hardware sales. Software license revenue is comprised of license fees charged for the use of our software products generally licensed under multiple-year or perpetual arrangements. Maintenance and other recurring revenue primarily consists of fees charged for customer support on our software products post-delivery and also includes, to a lesser extent, recurring fees derived from software as a service, subscriptions, combined software/support contracts, transaction-related revenues, and hosted products. Maintenance and other recurring fee arrangements generally include rights to certain product updates "when and if available". Professional service revenue consists of fees charged for implementation and integration services, customized programming, product training and consulting. Hardware sales include the resale of third party hardware that forms part of our customer solutions, as well as sales of customized hardware assembled internally. Our customers typically purchase a combination of software, maintenance, professional services and hardware, although the type, mix and quantity of each vary by customer and by product.

Expenses consist primarily of staff costs, the cost of hardware, third party licenses, maintenance and professional services to fulfill our customer arrangements, travel and occupancy costs, depreciation, and other general operating expenses.

Results of Operations

(In millions of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts) Unaudited

Three months ended Period-Over- Year ended Period-Over-Period December 31, Period Change December 31, Change 2020

2019

$

%

2020

2019

$

%

Revenue

Expenses

Amortization of intangible assets Foreign exchange (gain) loss

TSS membership liability revaluation charge Finance and other income

Bargain purchase gain

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets Finance costs

Income before income taxes

Income tax expense (recovery)

Current income tax expense (recovery)

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

Income tax expense (recovery)

1,091

956 135 14% 774

724 49 7% 110

96 14 14% (3)

(9) 6 -63% 10

22 (12) -55%

(1)

1

0

(10)

(0)

(2)

2 8 1

NM NM NM

12

12

(0) -4%

189

121

67 55% 44 (4) 43 (13)

1 3%

9 -69%

3,969

3,490

479 14% 2,843 2,648

195 7% 403 331

73 22% 2 11

(10) -84% 65 52

13 25% (4) (4)

1 -16% (2) (45)

44 -97% 12 0

12 NM 46 42

5 11%

603

456

147 32% 221 (55) 164 (41)

57 35%

(13) 32%

40 29

10 36% 167 123 44 35% Net income Net cash flows from operating activities Free cash flow available to shareholders Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted Net income per share Basic and diluted Net cash flows from operating activities per share Basic and diluted Free cash flow available to shareholders per share Basic and diluted Cash dividends declared per share Basic and diluted Total assets Total long-term liabilitiesNM - Not meaningful 149 92 355 255

307 193 113 59%

21.2 21.2

$

7.02 $ 4.34

$ 16.73 $ 12.02 $ 4.71 39%

$

14.47

$

$

1.00

$

Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile.

57 62%

100 39% $ 2.68 62% 9.12 $ 5.35 59% 436 333 1,186 767 989 590 21.2 21.2 103 31% 419 55% 399 68% $ 20.59 $ 15.73 $ 4.86 31% $ 55.96 $ 36.17 $ 19.79 55% $ 46.68 $ 27.86 $ 18.81 68% 1.00 $ - 0% $ 4.00 $ 24.00 $ (20.00) -83% 4,375 1,288 3,488 1,069 888 25% 219 21%



Comparison of the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Revenue:

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $1,091 million, an increase of 14%, or $135 million, compared to $956 million for the comparable period in 2019. For the 2020 fiscal year total revenues were $3,969 million, an increase of 14%, or $479 million, compared to $3,490 million for the 2019 fiscal year. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 1% and negative 3% respectively, negative 1% and negative 3% respectively after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation. The primary reason for the foreign exchange adjusted negative organic growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was the impact of COVID-19. Travel restrictions have negatively impacted the ability to implement software and many customers have put buying decisions on hold.

The following table displays the breakdown of our revenue according to revenue type:

Licenses 68 -6% 234 Professional services 217 -4% 751 Hardware and other 47 -13% 169 Maintenance and other recurring 759 4% 2,815 1% 3,969 $M - Millions of dollars

Three months ended December 31,Period-Over-Period Change 2020 2019 $ % Q419 Proforma Adj. (Note 1) $ Organic Growth % ($ in millions, except percentages) 68 217 47 759 62 188 51 655 6 10%

29 16%

(4) -9%

104 16% 11 37 2 76 -6% -4% -13% 4% 1,091 956 135 14% 126 1%

(Note 1) (Note 2)

Year ended December 31,Period-Over-Period Change 2020 2019 $ % FY19 Proforma Adj. (Note 2) $ Organic Growth % ($ in millions, except percentages) 234 751 169 2,815 226 673 173 2,417 7 3%

78 12%

(5) -3%

398 16% 45 152 15 376 -14% -9% -10% 1% 3,969 3,490 479 14% 587 -3%

Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile.

Note 1: Estimated pre-acquisition revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from companies acquired after September 30, 2019. (Obtained from unaudited vendor financial information.)

Note 2: Estimated pre-acquisition revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from companies acquired after December 31, 2018. (Obtained from unaudited vendor financial information.)

For comparative purposes the table below shows the quarterly organic growth as compared to the same period in the prior year by revenue type since Q4 2018.

Dec. 31 Mar. 31 Jun. 30 2018 2019 2019 Licenses ‐3% ‐ 3% 5% ‐14% ‐10% Professional services 1% ‐5% ‐7% ‐8% ‐8% Hardware and other 4% ‐4% ‐15% ‐2% ‐22% Maintenance and other recurring 2% 1% 2% 1% 2% Revenue 2% ‐1% ‐1% ‐2% ‐3%

Quarter Ended Sep. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 ‐8% ‐30% ‐10% ‐6% ‐8% ‐17% ‐8% ‐4% 3% ‐23% ‐7% ‐13% 0% ‐ 3% 2% 4% ‐2% ‐8% ‐ 1% 1%

The following table shows the same information adjusting for the impact of foreign exchange movements.