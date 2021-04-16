Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Constellation Software Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSU   CA21037X1006

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

(CSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Constellation Software : Announces Release Date for First Quarter Results

04/16/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario - April 16, 2021 - Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:) announced today it will release its first quarter results on May 5, 2021.

The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website (www.csisoftware.com) and SEDAR, after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. As outlined in Constellation's press release on February 23, 2018, Constellation has ceased holding conference calls to discuss the Company's quarterly financial results. In lieu of the quarterly calls the Company has created a link on its website where shareholders can submit questions to management. Periodically the Company will publish responses to selected questions received. The Company believes this Q&A facility will eventually prove to be a more effective tool than the conference calls because it will be searchable and will provide an archive of all previous responses.

The Company's goal in establishing this policy is to allow all investors ongoing access to information disclosed about Constellation's strategy, operations, and ongoing business plans.

Website link: https://www.csisoftware.com/investor-relations/shareholder-q-and-a

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

Disclaimer

Constellation Software Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 20:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
04:48pCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE  : Announces Release Date for First Quarter Results
PU
03/29CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.  : Announces Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/15CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/17CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE  : Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, Compl..
AQ
02/16MARKET CHATTER : Constellation Software May Cut Dividend, Plans To Pursue Bigger..
MT
02/16CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE BRIEF : About 40 to 70 Large VMS Cos Sold Each Year, BNN ..
MT
02/16CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE BRIEF : Co Putting Together Special Team at HQ To Look at..
MT
02/16CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE BRIEF : In Relation To Possible Acquisitions, Co Will Loo..
MT
02/16CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE BRIEF : If Find Better Uses For Cash Flow The Quarterly D..
MT
02/16CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE BRIEF : First Step In Conversion Is To Stop Paying Specia..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 763 M - -
Net income 2021 498 M - -
Net cash 2021 79,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,8x
Yield 2021 0,26%
Capitalization 32 202 M 32 338 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,74x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 417,91 $
Last Close Price 1 519,55 $
Spread / Highest target 4,75%
Spread / Average Target -6,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Henri Leonard Chairman & President
Jamal Nizam Baksh Chief Financial Officer
Mark Robert Miller Chief Operating Officer & Director
Bernard Anzarouth Chief Investment Officer
Stephen R. Scotchmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.15.40%31 936
ORACLE CORPORATION18.75%225 752
SAP SE7.89%163 261
INTUIT INC.8.28%114 345
SERVICENOW, INC.1.62%109 689
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.38%45 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ