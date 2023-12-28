By Adriano Marchese

Constellation Software has agreed to acquire the curbside management and public safety businesses from digital business solutions and services company Conduent for an undisclosed sum.

The Canadian diversified software company said the acquisition will be made through its people transportation division operating as Modaxo.

Constellation said that the curbside management business will add parking management systems to the public sector while the public safety business provides traffic management solutions such as automated photo enforcement for traffic violations processing to its government clients.

For Conduent, Chief Executive Cliff Skelton said that the divestiture is part of its continued efforts to streamline the company's portfolio around its core capabilities.

Skelton added that the proceeds will be used primarily to reduce debt.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

