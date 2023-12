Constellation Software Inc. is a provider of software and services to a select group of public and private sector markets. The Company acquires, manages, and builds vertical market software (VMS) businesses, which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions that address the specific needs of its customers. It is engaged principally in the development, installation, and customization of software as well as in the provisioning of related professional services and support for customers globally. It sells on-premises software licenses on both a perpetual and specified-term basis. It has six operating groups, which service customers in over 100 different markets around the world. The six operating groups include Volaris, Harris, Topicus, Vela, Jonas, and Perseus Group. The Company’s products include Empower LOS, Optimal Blue, NOVA LOS, Reverse Vision, and Axacore. It operates in three principal geographical areas, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom/Europe.

Sector Software