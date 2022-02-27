Constellation Technologies : Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts
02/27/2022 | 05:12pm EST
only25 February 2022
Company Announcements
F r Immediate Release
ASX Code: CT1
useAPPENDIX 4D AND INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Constellation Technologies Limited encloses for immediate release the following information:
Appendix 4D; and
Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021.
personalIf you have a query about any matter covered by this announcement, please contact Ms Terri Bakos
Authorised for release by the Board.
For
- the half year ended 31 December 2021 - the half year ended 31 December 2020
Current reporting period Previous corresponding period
Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding year
ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4D
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
onlyThe following information is presented in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3.
1.
2.
use2.1
2.2
2.3
personal2.4
2.5
2.6
3. For
Results for announcement to the market
Half Year ended
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
Increase / (Decrease)
$
$
$
%
Revenues from ordinary activities
361,634
247,444
114,160
46.15
Loss from continuing operations
(897,961)
(1,332,971)
(435,010)
(32.63)
Loss from discontinued operations
(1,144,022)
(192,225)
951,797
495.15
Net loss for the period attributable
to members
(2,041,983)
(1,525,196)
516,787
33.88
Dividends (distributions)
Nil
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend
Nil
Commentary on "Results for Announcement to the Market"
A brief explanation of any of the figures in 2.1 to 2.4 above is contained in the attached Interim Financial Report for the Half Year ended 31 December 2021.
Net tangible assets per security
Half Year ended
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
Increase / (Decrease)
cents
cents
cents
%
Net tangible assets per security
0.07
0.33
(0.26)
(78.46)
4.
only5.
6.
use7.
8.
personal9. For
Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period
Nil
Details of individual and total dividends or distributions and dividend or distribution payments
Nil
Details of any dividend distribution reinvestment plans
Nil
Details of any associates and joint venture entities
Nil
Foreign Entities, Accounting Standards used in compiling the report
There has been no change since 30 June 2021.
Refer to note 12 of the 2021 Annual Financial Report for details of investments in foreign subsidiaries.
Audit / Review of Accounts upon which this report is based and qualification of audit / review The Interim Financial Report has been subject to review and is not subject to any dispute or qualification.
Constellation Technologies Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:11:10 UTC.