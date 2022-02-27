Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Constellation Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CT1   AU000000CT13

CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(CT1)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 06:02:23 pm
0.01 AUD   +20.00%
05:12pCONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts
PU
2021CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - CT1
PU
2021CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES : 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Constellation Technologies : Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts

02/27/2022 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only25 February 2022

Company Announcements

F r Immediate Release

ASX Code: CT1

useAPPENDIX 4D AND INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Constellation Technologies Limited encloses for immediate release the following information:

  1. Appendix 4D; and
  2. Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

personalIf you have a query about any matter covered by this announcement, please contact Ms Terri Bakos

Authorised for release by the Board.

For

- the half year ended 31 December 2021 - the half year ended 31 December 2020
Current reporting period Previous corresponding period
Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding year

ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4D

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

onlyThe following information is presented in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3.

1.

2.

use2.1

2.2

2.3

personal2.4

2.5

2.6

3. For

Results for announcement to the market

Half Year ended

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Increase / (Decrease)

$

$

$

%

Revenues from ordinary activities

361,634

247,444

114,160

46.15

Loss from continuing operations

(897,961)

(1,332,971)

(435,010)

(32.63)

Loss from discontinued operations

(1,144,022)

(192,225)

951,797

495.15

Net loss for the period attributable

to members

(2,041,983)

(1,525,196)

516,787

33.88

Dividends (distributions)

Nil

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

Nil

Commentary on "Results for Announcement to the Market"

A brief explanation of any of the figures in 2.1 to 2.4 above is contained in the attached Interim Financial Report for the Half Year ended 31 December 2021.

Net tangible assets per security

Half Year ended

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Increase / (Decrease)

cents

cents

cents

%

Net tangible assets per security

0.07

0.33

(0.26)

(78.46)

4.

only5.

6.

use7.

8.

personal9. For

Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period

Nil

Details of individual and total dividends or distributions and dividend or distribution payments

Nil

Details of any dividend distribution reinvestment plans

Nil

Details of any associates and joint venture entities

Nil

Foreign Entities, Accounting Standards used in compiling the report

There has been no change since 30 June 2021.

Refer to note 12 of the 2021 Annual Financial Report for details of investments in foreign subsidiaries.

Audit / Review of Accounts upon which this report is based and qualification of audit / review The Interim Financial Report has been subject to review and is not subject to any dispute or qualification.

For personal use only

Constellation Technologies

Limited

Interim Financial Report

for the Half Year Ended

31 December 2021

ABN 58 009 213 754

Constellation Technologies Limited

ABN 58 009 213 754

Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2021

Contents

Corporate Directory ...................................................................................................................................................................

1

onlyDirectors Report..........................................................................................................................................................................

2

Auditors Independence Declaration..........................................................................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ......................................................................

7

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position..........................................................................................................................

8

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.........................................................................................................................

9

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..................................................................................................................................

10

Notes to the Consolidated Statements...................................................................................................................................

11

Director's Declaration...............................................................................................................................................................

23

Independent Auditor's Review Report .....................................................................................................................................

24

For personaluse

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Constellation Technologies Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
05:12pCONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts
PU
2021CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - CT1
PU
2021CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES : 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
2021Constellation Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Jun..
CI
2021Constellation Technologies Limited Appoints Kartheek Munigoti Shankar Rao as Director
CI
2021Australian Shares Fall Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, New Restrictions
MT
2021CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES : Jumps 23% After Securing Licensing Deals With Fujitsu, QTEQ
MT
2021Constellation Technologies Limited Signs an Agreement with Fujitsu and A Licensing Agre..
CI
2021Constellation Technologies Announces Leadership Change
CI
2021Constellation Technologies Announces Leadership Change
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,47 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
Net income 2021 -3,22 M -2,33 M -2,33 M
Net cash 2021 3,00 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,36 M 5,31 M 5,31 M
EV / Sales 2020 56,1x
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float -
Chart CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Constellation Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kartheek Munigoti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terri Bakos Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Leath Nicholson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anooshirvan Manzoori Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-28.57%5
ACCENTURE PLC-22.20%203 827
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.82%173 400
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.09%111 676
INFOSYS LIMITED-10.23%94 571
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.80%85 840