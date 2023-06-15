Advanced search
    CSTM   FR0013467479

CONSTELLIUM SE

(CSTM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
16.79 USD   +1.02%
05:25pConstellium : 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
05/11Constellium : joins EPA's ENERGY STAR® program as an Industrial Partner
05/08JPMorgan Starts Constellium at Overweight With $24 Price Target
CONSTELLIUM : 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

06/15/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
CONSTELLIUM SE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

Total Shares Outstanding: 146,819,884

Total Shares Voted: 125,187,736

Total % of Shares Voted: 85.27%

PROPOSALS /
RESOLUTIONS 		TOTAL
SHARES
VOTED
FOR 		TOTAL
SHARES
VOTED
AGAINST 		ABSTENTIONS

Resolution 1

Re-appointment of Mr. Jean-Marc Germain as a director for a term of 3 yrs 124,831,367 315,467 40,902

Resolution 2

Re-appointment of Mr. Michiel Brandjes as a director for a term of 3 yrs 124,666,274 367,686 153,776

Resolution 3

Re-appointment of Mr. John Ormerod as a director for a term of 3 yrs 124,656,233 422,276 109,227

Resolution 4

Approval of the statutory financial statements and transactions for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 124,724,121 4,314 459,301

Resolution 5

Approval of the consolidated financial statements and transactions for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 124,723,591 4,209 459,936

Resolution 6

Discharge (quitus) of the directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Statutory Auditors of the Company in respect of the performance of their duties for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 107,987,998 319,177 16,880,561

Resolution 7

Allocation of results of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 125,111,382 5,603 70,751

Resolution 8

Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuance of ordinary shares or other securities, with preferential subscription rights, up to 1,468,198.84 euros (representing 50% of the share capital), for a 26 month-period 124,616,411 511,177 60,148
PROPOSALS /
RESOLUTIONS 		TOTAL
SHARES
VOTED
FOR 		TOTAL
SHARES
VOTED
AGAINST 		ABSTENTIONS

Resolution 9

Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuance of ordinary shares or other securities, without preferential subscription rights, by way of a public offering other than within the meaning of article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, up to 1,468,198.84 euros (representing 50% of the share capital), for a 26 month-period 81,998,653 43,087,149 101,934

Resolution 10

Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuance of ordinary shares or other securities, without preferential subscription rights, by way of an offering within the meaning of article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, up to 587,279.54 euros (representing 20% of the share capital), for a 26 month-period 90,056,739 35,037,938 93,059

Resolution 11

Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares issued in case of a capital increase with or without preferential subscription rights in accordance with article L. 225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code, by up to 15%, for a 26 month-period 82,842,567 42,194,898 150,271

Resolution 12

Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuance of new shares of the Company to participants to an employee savings plan without preferential subscription rights, up to 29,363.98 euros (representing 1% of the share capital), for a 26 month-period 124,608,335 518,710 60,691

Resolution 13

Powers to carry out formalities 125,121,238 8,490 58,008

Attachments

Disclaimer

Constellium SE published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 21:24:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
