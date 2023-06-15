CONSTELLIUM : 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
06/15/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
CONSTELLIUM SE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS
Total Shares Outstanding: 146,819,884
Total Shares Voted: 125,187,736
Total % of Shares Voted: 85.27%
PROPOSALS /
RESOLUTIONS
TOTAL
SHARES
VOTED
FOR
TOTAL
SHARES
VOTED
AGAINST
ABSTENTIONS
Resolution 1
Re-appointment of Mr. Jean-Marc Germain as a director for a term of 3 yrs
124,831,367
315,467
40,902
Resolution 2
Re-appointment of Mr. Michiel Brandjes as a director for a term of 3 yrs
124,666,274
367,686
153,776
Resolution 3
Re-appointment of Mr. John Ormerod as a director for a term of 3 yrs
124,656,233
422,276
109,227
Resolution 4
Approval of the statutory financial statements and transactions for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
124,724,121
4,314
459,301
Resolution 5
Approval of the consolidated financial statements and transactions for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
124,723,591
4,209
459,936
Resolution 6
Discharge (quitus) of the directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Statutory Auditors of the Company in respect of the performance of their duties for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
107,987,998
319,177
16,880,561
Resolution 7
Allocation of results of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
125,111,382
5,603
70,751
Resolution 8
Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuance of ordinary shares or other securities, with preferential subscription rights, up to 1,468,198.84 euros (representing 50% of the share capital), for a 26 month-period
124,616,411
511,177
60,148
Resolution 9
Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuance of ordinary shares or other securities, without preferential subscription rights, by way of a public offering other than within the meaning of article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, up to 1,468,198.84 euros (representing 50% of the share capital), for a 26 month-period
81,998,653
43,087,149
101,934
Resolution 10
Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuance of ordinary shares or other securities, without preferential subscription rights, by way of an offering within the meaning of article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, up to 587,279.54 euros (representing 20% of the share capital), for a 26 month-period
90,056,739
35,037,938
93,059
Resolution 11
Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares issued in case of a capital increase with or without preferential subscription rights in accordance with article L. 225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code, by up to 15%, for a 26 month-period
82,842,567
42,194,898
150,271
Resolution 12
Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuance of new shares of the Company to participants to an employee savings plan without preferential subscription rights, up to 29,363.98 euros (representing 1% of the share capital), for a 26 month-period