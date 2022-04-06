Constellium : Analyst Day Presentation - Muscle Shoals, AL, USA - 2022

ANALYST DAY

Muscle Shoals, AL

April 6, 2022

INTRODUCTION

JEAN-MARC

GERMAIN

Today's Key Messages

Compelling strategy with a track record of successful execution

Leverage closing in on 2.5x target, capital allocation priorities pivoting to growth and shareholder returns; significant opportunities ahead

Issuing long-term guidance of Adjusted EBITDA >€800M by 2025 and future Free Cash Flow of ~€300M; announcing

our 2030 sustainability targets

