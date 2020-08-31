Log in
Constellium : Muscle Shoals plant receives Alabama's Large Manufacturer of the Year Award

08/31/2020 | 08:15am EDT

August 31, 2020 - Constellium is proud to announce that its facility in Muscle Shoals has been honored as Alabama's 2020 Large Manufacturer of the Year.

Created by the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Network, this award recognizes the state's manufacturing enterprises that demonstrate superior performance in customer focus, employee commitment, operating excellence, continuous improvement, profitable growth, and investment in training and retraining employees.

'We are proud and grateful for this award, which is a true testament to the outstanding journey and performance of our Muscle Shoals' facility,' stated Chris Smith, President of Constellium's Muscle Shoals and Bowling Green plants. 'This recognition is a result of our employees' hard work and our steadfast commitment to excellence, which has allowed us to build strong relationships with our customers, suppliers and community. We look forward to continuing to grow in Alabama.'

One of Constellium's largest sites, with over 1,200 employees, Muscle Shoals is an aluminium rolling facility and a beverage can and automotive recycling center. With the widest strip mill in the U.S., the plant produces aluminium can sheet and Auto Body Sheet substrate. Known as Element 13, Muscle Shoals' recycling facility is one of the largest recyclers of used aluminium cans in the world an d has the capacity to recycle the equivalent of 20 billion cans per year.

Disclaimer

Constellium SE published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 12:14:03 UTC
