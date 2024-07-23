First half 2024 highlights:

Shipments of 758 thousand metric tons, down 4% compared to H1 2023

Revenue of €3.5 billion, down 10% compared to H1 2023

Net income of €88 million compared to net income of €54 million in H1 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of €351 million

Includes non-cash metal price lag impact of €29 million

Segment Adjusted EBITDA of €107 million at P&ARP, €163 million at A&T, €65 million at AS&I, and €(13) million at H&C

Cash from Operations of €206 million and Free Cash Flow of €67 million

Repurchased 1.89 million shares of the Company stock for $39.4 million

Leverage of 2.5x at June 30, 2024

Jean-Marc Germain, Constellium's Chief Executive Officer said, "Our team delivered solid second quarter results despite a mixed end market demand environment and two large planned maintenance outages we took during the quarter. In late June, we experienced a severe flooding event at our facilities in Sierre and Chippis in the Valais region in Switzerland. While I am grateful that all of our employees are safe, this natural disaster will have some impact on our results in the near-term."

"Looking at our end markets, aerospace demand remained strong and packaging demand continued to improve. Automotive demand remained stable in the quarter in North America though demand in Europe continued to weaken. We continued to experience weakness in most industrial and specialties markets with no signs of recovery in the near-term. Free Cash Flow was strong in the quarter at €75 million and we ended the quarter with leverage at 2.5x, within our target leverage range of 1.5x to 2.5x. Also in the quarter, we increased our shareholder returns and repurchased 1.56 million shares for $32.5 million," Mr. Germain continued.

Mr. Germain concluded, "We continue to face uncertainties on the macroeconomic and geopolitical fronts. Overall we like our end market positioning but we are more cautious for the second half of this year. Excluding the impact from the flood, our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, would have been reduced by approximately 5% as a result of the weaker market conditions compared to our prior expectations. However, given the uncertainty around the impact from the severe flooding at our facilities in the Valais region in Switzerland, including the extent of the damage and the timing to restart production, we are pausing our guidance for 2024 (see Valais Update / Outlook on page 7 for additional details). We will continue to update all stakeholders as this situation unfolds. We are confident at this time that the impact from the flood is digestible this year and that it will not impact the long-term prospects of the business. Despite the challenges we are facing in the near-term, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our Adjusted EBITDA target, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, of over €800 million in 2025. Our focus remains on executing our strategy and increasing shareholder value."