Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net debt. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends and believes this information to also be useful for investors. Adjusted EBITDA measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and

other interested parties in their evaluation of Constellium and in comparison to other companies, many of which present an adjusted EBITDA- related performance measure when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net debt are not presentations made in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our IFRS disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the IFRS measures. This presentation provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain

items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, non-cash impact of metal price lag, impairment or restructuring charges, or taxes without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our net income in the future.

