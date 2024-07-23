Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation includes information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net debt. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends and believes this information to also be useful for investors. Adjusted EBITDA measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and
other interested parties in their evaluation of Constellium and in comparison to other companies, many of which present an adjusted EBITDA- related performance measure when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net debt are not presentations made in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our IFRS disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the IFRS measures. This presentation provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain
items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, non-cash impact of metal price lag, impairment or restructuring charges, or taxes without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our net income in the future.
Jean-Marc Germain
Chief Executive Officer
Q2 2024 Highlights
- Safety: Recordable case rate (RCR)(1) of ~1.9 per million hours worked in Q2 2024; YTD RCR of ~2.1 per million hours worked
- Shipments: 378 thousand tons (-5% YoY)
- Revenue: €1.8 billion (-8% YoY)
- Net income: €71 million
- Cash from Operations: €152 million
- Free Cash Flow: €75 million
- Shareholder Returns: repurchased 1.56 million shares for $32.5 million
- Leverage: 2.5x at June 30, 2024
- In late June we experienced an unprecedented flooding event at our operations in the Valais region of Switzerland
Adjusted EBITDA Bridge
in € millions
- Adjusted EBITDA: €214 million
- Includes non-cash metal price lag impact of €42 million
Solid Q2 results despite mixed end market demand environment and
two large planned maintenance outages
(1) Recordable case rate measures the number of fatalities, serious injuries, lost-time injuries, restricted work
Second Quarter 2024 - Earnings Call - 5
injuries, or medical treatments per one million hours worked.
Jack Guo
Chief Financial Officer
Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products
Q2 2024 Performance
Segment Adjusted EBITDA of € 64 million
- Lower packaging and automotive shipments
- Unfavorable price and mix
- Operating challenges at Muscle Shoals
- Unfavorable metal costs
Q2
Q2
2024
2023
% △
Shipments (kt)
262
272
(4)%
Revenue (€m)
1,001
1,049
(5)%
Segment Adj. EBITDA (€m)
64
79
(19)%
Segment Adj. EBITDA (€ / t)
244
291
(16)%
Q2 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Bridge
Aerospace & Transportation
Q2 2024 Performance
Segment Adjusted EBITDA of € 83 million
- Stable aerospace and TID shipments
- Unfavorable price and mix
- Lower costs
Q2
Q2
2024
2023
% △
Shipments (kt)
60
60
- %
Revenue (€m)
452
464
(3)%
Segment Adj. EBITDA (€m)
83
96
(14)%
Segment Adj. EBITDA (€ / t)
1,395
1,613
(14)%
Q2 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Bridge
Automotive Structures & Industry
Q2 2024 Performance
Segment Adjusted EBITDA of € 32 million
- Lower automotive and industry shipments (Q2 2023 includes CED business which was sold in Q3 2023)
- Unfavorable price and mix
- Lower costs
- Unfavorable FX/Other
Q2
Q2
2024
2023
% △
Shipments (kt)
56
66
(15)%
Revenue (€m)
357
443
(19)%
Segment Adj. EBITDA (€m)
32
39
(19)%
Segment Adj. EBITDA (€ / t)
573
597
(4)%
Q2 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Bridge
Free Cash Flow
H1 2024 Free Cash Flow Highlights
in € millions H1 2024 H1 2023
- Free Cash Flow of €67 million; compared to H1 2023:
- Lower working capital
- Lower cash interest
- Lower Segment Adjusted EBITDA
- Higher capital expenditures
- Higher cash taxes
- Repurchased 1.89 million shares for $39.4 million
Net cash flows from operating activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of grants received
Free Cash Flow
206 167
-
(133)
67 34
Track Record of Free Cash Flow Generation
in € millions
Current 2024 Expectations(1)
- Free Cash Flow: >€100 million
- Capex: ~€370 million
- Cash interest: ~€125 million
- Cash taxes: ~€55 million
- TWC/Other: modest use of cash
(1) Excludes any impact from the Valais flood.
