    CSTM   FR0013467479

CONSTELLIUM SE

(CSTM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
12.96 USD   -2.19%
CONSTELLIUM : celebrates expansion of its operations in Decin, Czech Republic
PU
09/13Constellium supplying aluminium Auto Body Sheet solutions to a premium car manufacturer
AQ
09/13Constellium Supplying Aluminium Auto Body Sheet Solutions to a Premium Car Manufacturer
CI
Constellium : celebrates expansion of its operations in Decin, Czech Republic

09/15/2022 | 04:10am EDT
Decin, September 15, 2022 - Today Constellium is celebrating the expansion of its facility in Decin, Czech Republic, including a new casthouse and extrusion press to serve the growing market for automotive aluminium. Announced in 2018, this expanded capability significantly increased Decin's total extrusion and recycling capacity. Constellium currently employs more than 800 people in Decin and created approximately 80 new jobs with this expansion.

The new 16,000m² (172,200 ft²) production hall is designed to meet stringent environmental, technological and quality requirements. It includes a state-of-the art cast house and a new extrusion line, the largest in Central Europe. Thanks to this added capacity, Decin's total production capacity increased to 100,000 tons of extruded products per year. In particular, the facility increased its production of structural solutions for the automotive and engineering industries, including profiles used in Crash Management Systems and structural components for premium and electric vehicles. The new cast house and additional recycling capacity will help increase recycled content in the plant's products.

"As the auto industry increasingly turns to lightweight, high-strength aluminium, Constellium's expansion in Decin will support rising demand for hard and soft alloy profiles and bars from automotive customers across Europe," said Jiri Palma, Decin's Plant Manager. "I'm proud to be here today to celebrate the opening of this new production hall with such a committed and talented team."

Constellium's Decin facility produces semi-finished aluminium products and is the largest integrated hard and soft alloy plant in Europe. The site has two cast houses, 13 presses for direct and indirect extrusion production as well as equipment for additional downstream operations, such as sawing and milling.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

Disclaimer

Constellium SE published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
