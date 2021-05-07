Constellium : INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

On May 5, 2021, Peter Hartman, a member of the Board of Directors of Constellium SE (the 'Company'), notified the Company of his intention to resign from the Company's Board of Directors, effective May 11, 2021, to focus on his other directorships. Mr. Hartman's resignation is not a result of any disagreement with the Company.

