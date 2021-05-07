Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Constellium SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSTM   FR0013467479

CONSTELLIUM SE

(CSTM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Constellium : INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

05/07/2021 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

On May 5, 2021, Peter Hartman, a member of the Board of Directors of Constellium SE (the 'Company'), notified the Company of his intention to resign from the Company's Board of Directors, effective May 11, 2021, to focus on his other directorships. Mr. Hartman's resignation is not a result of any disagreement with the Company.

The information contained in this Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into any offering circular or registration statement

(or into any prospectus that forms a part thereof) filed by Constellium SE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Constellium SE published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:35:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONSTELLIUM SE
05:36aCONSTELLIUM  : Information contained in this form 6-k report
PU
05/03CONSTELLIUM  : celebrates its 10th anniversary
PU
04/29CONSTELLIUM  : Credit Suisse Raises Constellium NV's PT to $23 from $19, Notes A..
MT
04/28CONSTELLIUM  : Swings to Q1 Profit, Revenue Lower
MT
04/28CONSTELLIUM : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28CONSTELLIUM  : Earnings Flash (CSTM) CONSTELLIUM PARIS Posts Q1 Revenue EUR1.34B
MT
04/13CONSTELLIUM  : secures ISO certifications for supply of AHEADD®, high performanc..
PU
03/22CONSTELLIUM  : Northland Upgrades Constellium to Outperform From Market Perform,..
MT
03/19CONSTELLIUM  : Business and Sustainability Performance Report 2020
PU
03/17Constellium Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 450 M 6 581 M 6 581 M
Net income 2021 106 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2021 1 909 M 2 305 M 2 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 979 M 2 388 M 2 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 10 900
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CONSTELLIUM SE
Duration : Period :
Constellium SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLIUM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,93 €
Last Close Price 14,14 €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Germain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter R. Matt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard B. Evans Chairman
Vittorio Rossetti Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jack Clark Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLIUM SE21.94%2 388
NORSK HYDRO ASA38.38%13 520
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED71.90%11 255
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED60.50%11 066
ALCOA CORPORATION73.06%7 568
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY14.42%5 727