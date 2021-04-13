Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellium SE    CSTM   FR0013467479

CONSTELLIUM SE

(CSTM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Constellium : secures ISO certifications for supply of AHEADD®, high performance aluminum powders for laser powder bed additive manufacturing

04/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Paris, April 13, 2021 - Constellium today announced that C-TEC, its R&D center, has successfully secured International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications on quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety for the supply of AHEADD® aluminum alloy powders for additive manufacturing. The powders are designed and tailored to meet specific customer needs for a range of applications within the aerospace, automotive and defense industries.

AHEADD® powder alloys bring game-changing advantages over aluminum silicon alloys in additive manufacturing productivity, residual stresses, and geometric control, as well as component properties including strength, ductility, thermal and electrical conductivity, surface finishing capabilities, and corrosion performance. In addition, Constellium's solutions deliver unmatched thermal stability, allowing the replacement of titanium in selected applications to reduce weight and cost.

'This is an important milestone in our pursuit to offer superior aluminum-based solutions to the fast-maturing additive manufacturing industry,' said Alireza Arbab, Head of the Additive Manufacturing team at Constellium C-TEC. 'We believe that our alloys can play a significant role in bringing down printing costs, obtaining more consistent product quality, as well as enabling new applications that are not possible today.'

Constellium AHEADD® alloys are the focus of several major collaboration programs with OEMs. Constellium will continue to improve its quality, environmental performance, and health and safety procedures to fulfil and surpass the expectations of our demanding customers for their critical applications.

Financials
Sales 2021 5 198 M 6 185 M 6 185 M
Net income 2021 108 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2021 1 849 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 746 M 2 080 M 2 078 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 10 900
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CONSTELLIUM SE
Duration : Period :
Constellium SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLIUM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,26 €
Last Close Price 12,48 €
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Germain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter R. Matt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard B. Evans Chairman
Vittorio Rossetti Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jack Clark Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLIUM SE6.22%2 084
NORSK HYDRO ASA32.36%12 735
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED40.12%9 991
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED27.01%9 936
ALCOA CORPORATION37.83%5 843
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY0.96%5 275
