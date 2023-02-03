Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Constellium SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSTM   FR0013467479

CONSTELLIUM SE

(CSTM)
  Report
02/03/2023
15.62 USD   +4.34%
Constellium sells its facility in Ussel, France to Noe Industries

02/03/2023 | 06:01am EST
PARIS, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) announced today the completion of the divestment of its Ussel plant to French Investment Holding Noe Industries.

With 250 employees, and revenue of approximately 20 million euros in 2021, the Ussel facility specializes in precision casting for the aerospace and defense sectors.

This announcement follows the completion of the regulatory information and consultation process of the employee representative bodies.

The terms of the transaction will remain confidential.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

Jason Hershiser– Investor RelationsDelphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600Phone: +1 443 420 7860
investor-relations@constellium.comdelphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
