CONSTI OYJ    CONSTI   FI4000178256

CONSTI OYJ

(CONSTI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 02/22 03:38:51 am
12.75 EUR   +2.82%
Consti Oyj : Plc - Managers' Transactions

02/22/2021 | 03:24am EST
CONSTI PLC Managers Transactions on 22 February 2021 at 10.15 a.m.

Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mäkinen, Jukka
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Consti Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20210222091726_2
Transaction date: 2021-02-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 12.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 12.45 EUR

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland's growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi


Disclaimer

Consti Group plc published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 267 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2020 5,48 M 6,63 M 6,63 M
Net Debt 2020 7,80 M 9,45 M 9,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 94,9 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 927
Free-Float 52,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,67 €
Last Close Price 12,40 €
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Esa Sakari Korkeela Chief Executive Officer
Joni Sorsanen Chief Financial Officer
Tapio Kalervo Hakakari Chairman
Petri Hjalmar Rignell Independent Director
Kari Pekka Salokangas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTI OYJ23.38%115
VINCI SA4.50%58 289
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.20%32 371
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.11%29 204
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.97%20 058
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.35%17 786
