Published: 2024-05-24 13:30:00 CEST
24.5.2024 14:30:00 EEST | Consti Oyj | Managers' Transactions

CONSTI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 24 MAY 2024, at 2.30 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pirkka Lähteinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Consti Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 64027/4/5
Transaction date: 2024-05-22
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: Consti Plc stock options 2020
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 4.615 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 4.615 EUR

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland's growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2023, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 321 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi

