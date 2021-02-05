Consti Oyj : Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

CONSTI PLC
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
1 JANUARY -
31 DECEMBER 2020
CEO Esa Korkeela CFO Joni Sorsanen
Highlights and Group performance Cash flow and financial position New strategy 2021-2023
Market outlook, guidance and summary
|
1
|
5 February 2021
|
Consti Plc / Financial statements 1-12/2020
Highlights of FY 2020 and Q4/2020
Profitability continued to improve
NET SALES:
EUR 274.6m
|
FY 2020
|
EUR
|
-0.2m
|
|
-40.2m
|
Q4/2020
|
EUR
|
EUR 78.1m
EUR
-14.1m
NET DEBT:
EUR 4.7m
EBIT:
EUR +8.2m
|
FY 2020
|
EUR
|
+0.1m
|
|
EUR
|
Q4/2020
|
|
+3.6m
|
EUR 3.0m
EUR
-8.0m
ORD. BACKLOG:
EUR 177.9m
FREE CASH FLOW:
EUR +18.3m
|
FY 2020
|
EUR
|
-1.5m
|
|
EUR
|
Q4/2020
|
+14.4m
EUR 3.6m
No.
-63
PERSONNEL:
927
|
2
|
5 February 2021
|
Consti Plc / Financial statements 1-12/2020
Consti Group's net sales overview 2018-20
Share of Public Sector business area increased in 2020 while geographical mix virtually intact. Share of Service business continued to increase slightly
|
Net sales by business area
|
Net sales by geography
|
|
|
Net sales by customer group
|
Net sales by project / service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
11%
|
10%
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13%
|
14%
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23%
|
21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13%
|
14%
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33%
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
36%
|
|
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tampere &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32%
|
|
|
Corporations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pirkanmaa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public sector
|
87%
|
86%
|
84%
|
|
|
Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Helsinki &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76%
|
76%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Housing
|
|
|
Uusimaa
|
23%
|
|
|
31%
|
|
|
Housing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29%
|
|
|
companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31%
|
33%
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
1) Business area splits excluding eliminations
|
3
|
5 February 2021
|
Consti Plc / Financial statements 1-12/2020
