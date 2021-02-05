Log in
CONSTI OYJ

(CONSTI)
02/05 04:43:21 am
11.8 EUR   +7.27%
02/04CONSTI OYJ : Q4 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
02/04CONSTI OYJ : Financial Statements Bulletin 1-12 2020
PU
02/04CONSTI PLC : Financial Statements Bulletin for January – December 2020
AQ
Consti Oyj : Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

02/05/2021 | 04:34am EST
CONSTI PLC

FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

1 JANUARY -

31 DECEMBER 2020

CEO Esa Korkeela CFO Joni Sorsanen

CONTENTS

1.

2.

3.

4.

Highlights and Group performance Cash flow and financial position New strategy 2021-2023

Market outlook, guidance and summary

5. Appendix

1

5 February 2021

Consti Plc / Financial statements 1-12/2020

Highlights of FY 2020 and Q4/2020

Profitability continued to improve

NET SALES:

EUR 274.6m

FY 2020

EUR

-0.2m

-40.2m

Q4/2020

EUR

EUR 78.1m

EUR

-14.1m

NET DEBT:

EUR 4.7m

EBIT:

EUR +8.2m

FY 2020

EUR

+0.1m

EUR

Q4/2020

+3.6m

EUR 3.0m

EUR

-8.0m

ORD. BACKLOG:

EUR 177.9m

FREE CASH FLOW:

EUR +18.3m

FY 2020

EUR

-1.5m

EUR

Q4/2020

+14.4m

EUR 3.6m

No.

-63

PERSONNEL:

927

2

5 February 2021

Consti Plc / Financial statements 1-12/2020

Consti Group's net sales overview 2018-20

Share of Public Sector business area increased in 2020 while geographical mix virtually intact. Share of Service business continued to increase slightly

Net sales by business area

Net sales by geography

Net sales by customer group

Net sales by project / service

10%

11%

10%

17%

13%

14%

16%

23%

21%

21%

24%

13%

14%

15%

33%

5%

10%

14%

36%

Building

33%

Corporations

Technology

Others

18%

40%

36%

Public Sector

Real estate

Service

Tampere &

investors

business

32%

Corporations

Pirkanmaa

Public sector

87%

86%

84%

Project

Helsinki &

business

77%

76%

76%

Housing

Uusimaa

23%

31%

Housing

Companies

29%

companies

31%

33%

30%

24%

18%

17%

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

1) Business area splits excluding eliminations

3

5 February 2021

Consti Plc / Financial statements 1-12/2020

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Consti Group plc published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 09:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
