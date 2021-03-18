Log in
CONSTI OYJ

(CONSTI)
03/18 12:29:52 pm
13.85 EUR   +2.21%
04:54pCONSTI OYJ  : Plc's Annual Report 2020 published
PU
03/17CONSTI OYJ  : Plc's Corporate Governance Statement 2020
PU
03/16CONSTI PLC  : 's Annual Report 2020 published
AQ
Consti Oyj : Plc's Annual Report 2020 published

03/18/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 MARCH 2021, at 4.30 p.m.

Consti Plc's Annual Report 2020 published

Consti Plc's Annual Report 2020, including complete Financial Statements of the Parent Company and the Group, Board of Director's Report and Auditor's Report, has been published in Finnish and English.

Consti has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020 are all available as pdf files as an appendix to this stock exchange release and on company's website at www.consti.fi > Investors. Printed copies of the Annual Report are available as from 7 April 2021.

Consti Plc

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland's growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi

Attachments


Consti Annual Report 2020

Consti Corporate Governance Statement 2020

Consti Remuneration Report 2020

Disclaimer

Consti Group plc published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 20:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 280 M 333 M 333 M
Net income 2021 6,83 M 8,13 M 8,13 M
Net Debt 2021 3,68 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 106 M 127 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 927
Free-Float 52,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Esa Sakari Korkeela Chief Executive Officer
Joni Sorsanen Chief Financial Officer
Tapio Kalervo Hakakari Chairman
Petri Hjalmar Rignell Independent Director
Kari Pekka Salokangas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTI OYJ34.83%127
VINCI12.49%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.82%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.94%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.71%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.30%19 635
