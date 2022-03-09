CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 MARCH 2022, at 4.45 p.m.

Consti Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Consti Plc ("Consti") has received an announcement from Elementa Management AB ("Elementa") on 9 March 2022, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the number of Consti shares and votes owned by Elementa exceeded ten (10) per cent of the share capital of Consti on 8 March 2022.

Total position of Elementa subject to the notification:





% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 10.02 % 10.02 % 7.858.267 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.41 % 8.41 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000178256 787.570 10.02 % SUBTOTAL A 787.570 10.02 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or

legal entity:



Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting

rights through

financial instruments Total of both Elementa Management AB Elementa Fund 10.02 % 787.570

Consti Plc

Further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2021, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 289 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi