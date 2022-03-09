Log in
    CONSTI   FI4000178256

CONSTI OYJ

(CONSTI)
Consti Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

03/09/2022 | 09:46am EST
CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 MARCH 2022, at 4.45 p.m.

Consti Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Consti Plc ("Consti") has received an announcement from Elementa Management AB ("Elementa") on 9 March 2022, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the number of Consti shares and votes owned by Elementa exceeded ten (10) per cent of the share capital of Consti on 8 March 2022.

Total position of Elementa subject to the notification:

 

 		% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments% of totalTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached10.02 % 10.02 %7.858.267
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.41 %  8.41 % 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares

Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000178256787.570 10.02 % 
SUBTOTAL A787.570 10.02 % 

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or
legal entity:
 

Name		% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting
rights through
financial instruments		Total of both
Elementa Management AB   
Elementa Fund10.02 % 787.570

Consti Plc

Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2021, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 289 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi


