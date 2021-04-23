Consti Plc's Interim Report for January-March 2021 to be published on 30 April 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

CONSTI PLC INVESTOR NEWS 23 APRIL 2021, at 12.30 p.m.

Consti Plc's Interim Report for January-March 2021 to be published on 30April 2021at 8:30 a.m.

Consti Plc's Interim Report for January-March 2021 will be published on Friday 30 April 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The report will be available on the company's website at www.consti.fi after publishing.

Microsoft Teams meeting for analysts, portfolio managers and media representatives will take place on the same day, 30 April 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (EET). The meeting will be hosted by CEO Esa Korkeela and CFO Joni Sorsanen.

Analysts, portfolio managers and media representatives are kindly requested to register for the meeting no later than Thursday 29 April 2021 at 12.00 p.m. by sending an email to IR@consti.fi. A link to the meeting will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of Thursday 29 April 2021.

The presentation material (in English) will be published on the company's website after the presentation.

CONSTI PLC

Further information:

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland's growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi