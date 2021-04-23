Log in
Consti Plc's Interim Report for January-March 2021 to be published on 30 April 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

04/23/2021 | 05:56am EDT
CONSTI PLC INVESTOR NEWS 23 APRIL 2021, at 12.30 p.m.

Consti Plc's Interim Report for January-March 2021 to be published on 30April 2021at 8:30 a.m.

Consti Plc's Interim Report for January-March 2021 will be published on Friday 30 April 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The report will be available on the company's website at www.consti.fi after publishing.

Microsoft Teams meeting for analysts, portfolio managers and media representatives will take place on the same day, 30 April 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (EET). The meeting will be hosted by CEO Esa Korkeela and CFO Joni Sorsanen.

Analysts, portfolio managers and media representatives are kindly requested to register for the meeting no later than Thursday 29 April 2021 at 12.00 p.m. by sending an email to IR@consti.fi. A link to the meeting will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of Thursday 29 April 2021.

The presentation material (in English) will be published on the company's website after the presentation.

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland's growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi


Financials
Sales 2021 280 M 338 M 338 M
Net income 2021 6,83 M 8,23 M 8,23 M
Net Debt 2021 3,80 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 99,5 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 927
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart CONSTI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Consti Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,67 €
Last Close Price 13,00 €
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Esa Sakari Korkeela Chief Executive Officer
Joni Sorsanen Chief Financial Officer
Tapio Kalervo Hakakari Chairman
Petri Hjalmar Rignell Independent Director
Kari Pekka Salokangas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTI OYJ29.35%120
VINCI6.88%59 039
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%33 237
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.78%24 990
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.42%22 776
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.28%19 629
