19/04/2024

The Framework will allow CAF to:

1. Qualify the financial products used by CAF as green or sustainable, potentially increasing demand.

2. Reduce the cost of debt.

3. Confirm its leadership in the transition towards a decarbonised economy to the market.

Validated by a Second Party Opinion provider (SPO), the Framework aims to establish the main guidelines for the issuance of financial instruments of two types within the Group:

1. Financial instruments linked to sustainability criteria ("sustainable") based on the Sustainability Linked Bond Principles (SLBP(1), June 2023) of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and the Lending Principles Linked to Sustainability (SLLP(2), June 2023), published by Loan Market Association (LMA).

2. Financial instruments linked to eligible green projects ("green") based on the Green Bond Principles (GBP(3)) (June 2021) of the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) and the Green Loan Principles (GLP(4)) (2023) developed by Loan Market Association (LMA).

Thus, all green and sustainable financial instruments issued under the Framework must comply with the criteria established in the guidelines indicated above.

Thus, CAF signals to the market that it is ready to lead the transition towards a decarbonised economy and continues its progress towards sustainability management integrated with its business strategy.

