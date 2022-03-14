Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAF   ES0121975009

CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.

(CAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S A : CAF SECURES A NEW SERVICE CONTRACT IN SAUDI ARABIA

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14/03/2022

The CAF Group has concluded a contract with the state-owned railway operator SAR (Saudi Arabia Railways) that covers the maintenance of the Saudi operator's train fleet, including technical support and other related services. The contract amounts to close to €200 million.

Firstly, the agreement includes performing maintenance work in partnership with the Saudi operator, on the trains CAF has supplied in the country over recent years, for a term of five years. These are the units currently running on the North-South line, which connects the capital city of Riyadh to Qurayyat on the Jordanian border, as well as those units running on the East-West line, which connects Riyadh to Dammam: a railway network extending for more than 1,700 km which, in addition to the aforementioned cities, connects other important areas of the country such as Hail, Al-Qassim and Al-Hofuf.

Furthermore, an agreement has been reached to establish a joint engineering department, known as the "Engineering Excellence Centre", whose purpose will be to train SAR staff to provide them with the necessary operating skills to carry out maintenance work on the units, as well as to adapt the Saudi company's facilities for the overhaul of the main systems of the units as contemplated in this contract. The latter will mean adapting the workshops for bogie and axle maintenance, changing rolling gear, and fitting out specific areas to overhaul engines and pneumatic components.

At the same time, strategic agreements will be established with local universities and technical centres to conduct research work and improve railway competences and expertise in the region.

Finally, the contract also includes implementing SAR's "DIGITAL HUB CENTRE", as a benchmark centre in the Gulf region for train digitalisation, with the aim of developing digital systems and tools for the trains in the aforementioned fleets - something that CAF and SAR have been working on for a number of years.

This project will be based on CAF's digital train platform, called LeadMind, which provides the possibility of creating a new generation of connected trains and providing more competitive services for operators and maintainers. This process relies on the collection and analysis of data via ongoing remote diagnosis of units, and the subsequent intelligent statistical analysis of the received data flows. This method provides better insight on assets, making it possible to optimise the operation and maintenance strategy, thereby achieving improved rolling stock performance in terms of train availability, reliability and LCC (life cycle costs).

CAF's foothold in Saudi Arabia is thus consolidated further to the supply of stock and the maintenance contracts that the company has undertaken in the country over the last few years. This new contract will see CAF continue to work towards and collaborate in the development of the region's railway capacities, committed to supporting the country's strategic transport plan: Vision 2030.

Aller à Communiqués de presse

Disclaimer

CAF - Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.
06:14aCONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Caf secures a new service contract in saudi arabia
PU
02/25Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full ..
CI
02/21CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Caf to take part in the ausrail plus feria in sydne..
PU
02/08CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Caf group awarded the supply of electric units and ..
PU
02/02CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Hazitek 2021 enterprise r&d support
PU
02/02CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Caf and iberdrola to turn the green hydrogen train ..
PU
01/25CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Caf signs a new contract for the supply of 23 elect..
PU
01/24CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Solaris will supply close to 200 zero-emission buse..
PU
01/11CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : The caf group to supply belgium with 161 hybrid bus..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 188 M 3 491 M 3 491 M
Net income 2022 107 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2022 314 M 344 M 344 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 1 095 M 1 199 M 1 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 13 284
Free-Float -
Chart CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 31,95 €
Average target price 48,39 €
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Arizkorreta García Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aitor Galarza Rodriguez Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jesus Maria Ibarbia Iriondo Technology Director
Josu Villar Elorza Villar Chief Operating Officer
Javier Martínez Ojinaga Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.-12.70%1 199
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-9.36%22 942
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.33%16 498
STADLER RAIL AG-14.12%3 673
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.8.05%2 719
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-5.29%1 739